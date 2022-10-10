ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Register Citizen

Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Slain Bristol police sergeant was 'big ball of joy,' brother says

BRISTOL — Six years ago, police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, one of two officers fatally shot Wednesday night, paid tribute to another local cop who was killed while responding to a domestic dispute. The ceremony outside the department on Main Street honored three Bristol officers, James McNamee, James Burns and...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

JK’s to become Grandpa’s Restaurant after 98 years in Danbury

DANBURY — JK’s Family Restaurant — a near century-old Danbury institution — is now Grandpa’s Restaurant. According to Connecticut records, JK’s owners — the Koukos family — sold the business this summer to Banana Brazil owner Nilton Coelho for $900,000. Records show...
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Three Blue State Coffee locations close in New Haven

New Haven coffee staple, Blue State Coffee, is closing three of its four locations in the Elm City. According to Yale Daily News, the college newspaper of Yale University, Connecticut coffee chain Common Grounds has bought the three shuttered locations. The storefronts on York Street, Wall Street and Congress Avenue...
NEW HAVEN, CT
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC of Glastonbury, Connecticut Secures Largest Physical Injury Verdict in State’s History

HARTFORD, CT—It was an emotional day at the Hartford Superior Courthouse on October 5 as the team from Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC sat beside their clients, Juan “Mikey” and Emily Cruz. It had been five years since the firm was enlisted to take on the personal injury case that left Juan with a crushed abdomen, fractured ribs, paraplegia, and a likelihood that he would never walk again.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Plans for former UConn property in West Hartford expected soon

WEST HARTFORD — Plans for the vacant former University of Connecticut campus are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Kristen Gorski, the economic development coordinator, said there could be formal news soon on the first plans for the property, which was sold in December of last year.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse

MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Fatal Bristol police shooting similar to last CT cop killing 18 years ago

BRISTOL — Before Wednesday, the last shooting that killed an on-duty Connecticut police officer was 18 years ago, and like this week's Bristol officer slayings, it involved a report of domestic violence followed by a large amount of gunfire. Master Police Officer Peter Lavery was shot 15 to 20...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

1 shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, according to police. Police initially arrived at about 3:20 p.m. to the 90 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to authorities. While on the scene, they heard that the victim […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southern Connecticut State University student died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, 29-year-old Nico Saraceni, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
Register Citizen

Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police ID brothers in Bristol police shooting: Live updates

BRISTOL — Two police officers were killed and a third was seriously wounded after responding to a domestic dispute between brothers at a Redstone Hill Road home late Wednesday, officials said. State police described the investigation as "complex," and released few details during a Thursday morning news conference. State...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

'What the Duck' display lands in Downtown Middletown and beyond

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — There are 50 of them all around the Middletown area; wooden art-deco duck cutouts with designs that go well beyond their appearances. "What the Duck" has hit the streets in a collaboration project between the City of Middletown, the Downtown Business District, The Middlesex Chamber of Commerce, Middlesex Health Center, and the goPINK initiative.
MIDDLETOWN, CT

