NewsTimes
This UConn graduate from Hartford is making the largest athletic donation in school history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In deciding to support UConn student-athletes for generations to come with the largest athletic donation in the university history, Trisha Bailey recognized the immeasurable value of her own experience as a member of the Huskies’ track team in the 1990s.
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Register Citizen
Slain Bristol police sergeant was 'big ball of joy,' brother says
BRISTOL — Six years ago, police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, one of two officers fatally shot Wednesday night, paid tribute to another local cop who was killed while responding to a domestic dispute. The ceremony outside the department on Main Street honored three Bristol officers, James McNamee, James Burns and...
Register Citizen
JK’s to become Grandpa’s Restaurant after 98 years in Danbury
DANBURY — JK’s Family Restaurant — a near century-old Danbury institution — is now Grandpa’s Restaurant. According to Connecticut records, JK’s owners — the Koukos family — sold the business this summer to Banana Brazil owner Nilton Coelho for $900,000. Records show...
Register Citizen
Three Blue State Coffee locations close in New Haven
New Haven coffee staple, Blue State Coffee, is closing three of its four locations in the Elm City. According to Yale Daily News, the college newspaper of Yale University, Connecticut coffee chain Common Grounds has bought the three shuttered locations. The storefronts on York Street, Wall Street and Congress Avenue...
Springfield teen ran away from foster care with ties in Palmer, Ware, and Enfield
The Springfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Register Citizen
Middletown high school teacher, Portland nurse among CT residents helping Ian recovery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Dave Cruickshank went down to Florida to set up a field hospital as part of the federal recovery effort from Hurricane Ian, his high school students followed along with him from their classroom 1,300 miles away in Middletown.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC of Glastonbury, Connecticut Secures Largest Physical Injury Verdict in State’s History
HARTFORD, CT—It was an emotional day at the Hartford Superior Courthouse on October 5 as the team from Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC sat beside their clients, Juan “Mikey” and Emily Cruz. It had been five years since the firm was enlisted to take on the personal injury case that left Juan with a crushed abdomen, fractured ribs, paraplegia, and a likelihood that he would never walk again.
Register Citizen
Plans for former UConn property in West Hartford expected soon
WEST HARTFORD — Plans for the vacant former University of Connecticut campus are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Kristen Gorski, the economic development coordinator, said there could be formal news soon on the first plans for the property, which was sold in December of last year.
Register Citizen
Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse
MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
Register Citizen
Connecticut high school football live updates: Welcome back ECC, FCIAC, SCC and SWC
Welcome to Week 6 of the Connecticut high school football season and welcome back to those teams on the bye last week, most notably the majority of the ECC, FCIAC, SCC and SWC. The second primary bye week of the season finds most of the CCC, NVL, Pequot and a...
Register Citizen
Fatal Bristol police shooting similar to last CT cop killing 18 years ago
BRISTOL — Before Wednesday, the last shooting that killed an on-duty Connecticut police officer was 18 years ago, and like this week's Bristol officer slayings, it involved a report of domestic violence followed by a large amount of gunfire. Master Police Officer Peter Lavery was shot 15 to 20...
1 shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, according to police. Police initially arrived at about 3:20 p.m. to the 90 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to authorities. While on the scene, they heard that the victim […]
SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southern Connecticut State University student died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, 29-year-old Nico Saraceni, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
Register Citizen
Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student
NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
Register Citizen
Southern Connecticut State University student identified as victim of New Haven fatal stabbing
NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night, according to police. University officials said Tuesday Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a...
Register Citizen
Windsor Locks woman wanted to help man before he allegedly attacked her, daughter says
WINDSOR LOCKS — Minutes before a blind-sided punch ripped a gash in her head, a local woman saw the man police have named as her attacker and thought she should help him, the victim's daughter said. Mary Jane Dustin, 70, a retiree and twice-weekly volunteer at an East Windsor...
Register Citizen
Police ID brothers in Bristol police shooting: Live updates
BRISTOL — Two police officers were killed and a third was seriously wounded after responding to a domestic dispute between brothers at a Redstone Hill Road home late Wednesday, officials said. State police described the investigation as "complex," and released few details during a Thursday morning news conference. State...
Police: 2 officers fatally shot in Connecticut may have been ‘lured’ into ambush
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers who were shot dead in Connecticut were apparently drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence, authorities said Thursday. State police said in a release that the 911 call Wednesday night about a dispute between two siblings appears...
'What the Duck' display lands in Downtown Middletown and beyond
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — There are 50 of them all around the Middletown area; wooden art-deco duck cutouts with designs that go well beyond their appearances. "What the Duck" has hit the streets in a collaboration project between the City of Middletown, the Downtown Business District, The Middlesex Chamber of Commerce, Middlesex Health Center, and the goPINK initiative.
