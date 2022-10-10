ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, IN

WNDU

Local business offers healthy food options for the fall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking to eat healthier this fall, a Mishawaka business has you covered. The WHOLEsome Package opened its doors in 2016 when best friends Anna Grcich and Nicole McKee saw a need for fast, healthy food options in Michiana. Fast forward to 2022, they...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘Walk for Hope’ comes to Howard Park this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A walk to honor those who have died by suicide will take place in South Bend on Saturday, October 15. The annual Race to Save Lives – Walk for Hope will take place at Howard Park. Kent Laudeman, the program director for the Suicide...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Valpo unveils plan for $30M sports and rec facility

The Valparaiso Parks Department has unveiled plans for a 248-acre, $30 million sports and recreation campus. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the project includes seven turf fields, natural walking paths, an outdoor plaza and multiple playgrounds. The complex will be built on farmland on the city’s...
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Read, Write, Move: Concord South Side students connect through education

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Concord South Side Elementary School got to read, write, and move on Friday!. This is the 9th year of the “Read Write Move” event! It’s basically as it sounds: kids get to do activities centered around reading, writing, and moving in ways that they wouldn’t normally get to experience at school.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Lake Michigan College to offer free ultrasounds

Benton Harbor, MI. (WNDU) - Lake Michigan College is offering free 3d and 4d ultrasounds, and its all to help its sonography program students. Scanning will take place on Thursdays and will last until November 17 at the Benton Harbor campus. Appointments are required and typically last one hour. Appointment...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Plymouth residents can help shape city’s future

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Plymouth is asking its residents to fill out a survey to help shape their future. The plan engages Plymouth residents to come together to establish a long-term vision, address major barriers, foster partnerships, and create solutions that offer better choices for where and how residents live in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Chilly Weekend, Colder Next Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Friday Morning is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A freeze warning is in effect for some counties in Michiana. This is due to temperatures falling close to or below the freezing mark into the morning commute. The wind chills will be the big story. With the breeze, wind chills will be into the upper 20s through the morning. It will be staying cooler and a bit breezy. Sunshine returns to Michiana to end the week. The highs will only be in the 50s as the west winds will keep things much cooler. Other than the cool temperatures, it is a much better end to the week. High of 58 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Pedestrian commute between DTSB and Notre Dame to be studied

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new study will examine the trip between downtown South Bend and the Notre Dame campus from a pedestrian’s point of view. The city believes that a comfortable path for hikers and bikers does not exist. Most of the current sidewalks are falling apart and unsafe to walk on.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

AlignLife Moves Location To Meet Growing Demand

AlignLife has moved from its 118 W. Market St. location to just around the corner at 311 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw. Monday morning, the business had a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Kevin Day, doctor of chiropractic, said AlignLife has been in Warsaw since 2010, with its...
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday

A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday. Conservation officers say Douglas Tolle was taking kite surfing lessons on the lake near Washington Park in Michigan City Saturday. The DNR says they aren’t sure what happened, but that Tolle started struggling in the water. By the time other...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Pole Barn Fire This Morning

(La Porte County, IN) - Firefighters were called to a structure fire in the Rolling Prairie area this morning. Just after 6 a.m., there was a report of a pole barn fully engulfed in flames in the area of 200 North and 500 East. Horses were reported to still be...
ROLLING PRAIRIE, IN

