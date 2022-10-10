Read full article on original website
WNDU
Local business offers healthy food options for the fall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking to eat healthier this fall, a Mishawaka business has you covered. The WHOLEsome Package opened its doors in 2016 when best friends Anna Grcich and Nicole McKee saw a need for fast, healthy food options in Michiana. Fast forward to 2022, they...
WNDU
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
WNDU
‘Walk for Hope’ comes to Howard Park this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A walk to honor those who have died by suicide will take place in South Bend on Saturday, October 15. The annual Race to Save Lives – Walk for Hope will take place at Howard Park. Kent Laudeman, the program director for the Suicide...
WNDU
The newly improved YMCA O’Brien Center gets ready for celebration
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Renovations have already brought in hundreds of new members. Thanks to a partnership between the YMCA and South Bend Venus, Parks, and Arts, the O’Brien Center has been revamped. “The YMCA and the VPA came together as a partnership in June of 2020. We’ve...
Inside Indiana Business
Valpo unveils plan for $30M sports and rec facility
The Valparaiso Parks Department has unveiled plans for a 248-acre, $30 million sports and recreation campus. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the project includes seven turf fields, natural walking paths, an outdoor plaza and multiple playgrounds. The complex will be built on farmland on the city’s...
WNDU
Four Winds Hotel announces tentative opening date in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The construction of a 23-story Four Winds Hotel in South Bend is far from finished, yet it’s far enough along to start booking some of the space. The hotel is still a work in progress. It is rough around the edges. There are no...
WNDU
Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
WNDU
Read, Write, Move: Concord South Side students connect through education
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Concord South Side Elementary School got to read, write, and move on Friday!. This is the 9th year of the “Read Write Move” event! It’s basically as it sounds: kids get to do activities centered around reading, writing, and moving in ways that they wouldn’t normally get to experience at school.
WNDU
Lake Michigan College to offer free ultrasounds
Benton Harbor, MI. (WNDU) - Lake Michigan College is offering free 3d and 4d ultrasounds, and its all to help its sonography program students. Scanning will take place on Thursdays and will last until November 17 at the Benton Harbor campus. Appointments are required and typically last one hour. Appointment...
WNDU
Commission approves loan for dinosaur museum on South Bend’s west side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a plan to open a dinosaur museum on the city’s west side by June 2024 moved forward. The South Bend Redevelopment Commission agreed to provide a $2,700,000 loan that would be forgivable if the deadline to open is met. The project calls...
WNDU
Plymouth residents can help shape city’s future
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Plymouth is asking its residents to fill out a survey to help shape their future. The plan engages Plymouth residents to come together to establish a long-term vision, address major barriers, foster partnerships, and create solutions that offer better choices for where and how residents live in Plymouth.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Chilly Weekend, Colder Next Week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Friday Morning is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A freeze warning is in effect for some counties in Michiana. This is due to temperatures falling close to or below the freezing mark into the morning commute. The wind chills will be the big story. With the breeze, wind chills will be into the upper 20s through the morning. It will be staying cooler and a bit breezy. Sunshine returns to Michiana to end the week. The highs will only be in the 50s as the west winds will keep things much cooler. Other than the cool temperatures, it is a much better end to the week. High of 58 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.
WNDU
Pedestrian commute between DTSB and Notre Dame to be studied
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new study will examine the trip between downtown South Bend and the Notre Dame campus from a pedestrian’s point of view. The city believes that a comfortable path for hikers and bikers does not exist. Most of the current sidewalks are falling apart and unsafe to walk on.
WNDU
MarMain Apartments receives city investment for renovations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will play a financial role in the $4.5 million renovations of an old apartment building north of downtown. The MarMain was built as a hotel back in 1922. It has five stories and 135 apartments. It also has a lot...
Times-Union Newspaper
AlignLife Moves Location To Meet Growing Demand
AlignLife has moved from its 118 W. Market St. location to just around the corner at 311 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw. Monday morning, the business had a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Kevin Day, doctor of chiropractic, said AlignLife has been in Warsaw since 2010, with its...
WNDU
Ribbon-cutting held for Brennan’s View luxury condominiums in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a ribbon-cutting and blessing was held for Brennan’s View!. It’s the newest luxury condo building located near Notre Dame. They’re built on Corby Boulevard, right behind Trader Joe’s. The ribbon-cutting even brought out local leaders to celebrate. “Well it’s...
95.3 MNC
A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday
A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday. Conservation officers say Douglas Tolle was taking kite surfing lessons on the lake near Washington Park in Michigan City Saturday. The DNR says they aren’t sure what happened, but that Tolle started struggling in the water. By the time other...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
hometownnewsnow.com
Pole Barn Fire This Morning
(La Porte County, IN) - Firefighters were called to a structure fire in the Rolling Prairie area this morning. Just after 6 a.m., there was a report of a pole barn fully engulfed in flames in the area of 200 North and 500 East. Horses were reported to still be...
WNDU
South Bend restaurants donate $12,000 to Beacon Children’s Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of South Bend restaurants are giving back to kids in need!. The Downtown Dining Association presented a check worth more than $12,000 to Beacon Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. The money was collected during “Summer Restaurant Weeks” which ran from July 25 through...
