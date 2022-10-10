SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Friday Morning is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A freeze warning is in effect for some counties in Michiana. This is due to temperatures falling close to or below the freezing mark into the morning commute. The wind chills will be the big story. With the breeze, wind chills will be into the upper 20s through the morning. It will be staying cooler and a bit breezy. Sunshine returns to Michiana to end the week. The highs will only be in the 50s as the west winds will keep things much cooler. Other than the cool temperatures, it is a much better end to the week. High of 58 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO