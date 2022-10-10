Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia football gets set to take on Washburn Rural on the road
The Emporia High School football team is entering the home stretch of the regular season, as it has just one home and one away game remaining on the schedule. The Spartans (1-5) will hit the road tonight and head up the Kansas Turnpike to take on a Washburn Rural team that is 4-2, with its only losses coming to an undefeated Manhattan team and a Junction City team that Emporia will host next week.
Emporia gazette.com
Russell E. Hodges
Russell E. Hodges, 83, of Lebo, Kansas passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 in Mayetta, Kansas. He was born December 8, 1938 near Lebo, Kansas the son of Leo Eugene and Cletis Marie Miller Hodges. Russell attended Lebo High School where he graduated with the Class of 1956. He went on to attend Kansas State University, later transferring to Kansas State Teachers College where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting in 1961.
Emporia gazette.com
Gov. Kelly announces improvement grants for US-50, K-58 in Emporia, Madison
Emporia and Madison will both be receiving sizable grants from KDOT for improvements to US-50 and K-58, Governor Kelly announced Wednesday. Emporia will be receiving $400,000 for surface preservation on US-50, while Madison will receive $1,500,000 for geometric improvements for K-58. According to a press release, “Governor Laura Kelly announced...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State volleyball freshmen brings local flavor to program
The Emporia State University volleyball team comprises players from around Kansas and neighboring states — Puerto Rico and Poland too — but its four freshman players hail from the Emporia area. Four potential building blocks that could make Emporia State volleyball, well, Emporia.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia volleyball picks up two wins in Topeka
The Emporia High School volleyball team went 2-0 in Topeka on Tuesday night. The Lady Spartans defeated Topeka High, 25-16, 25-16 and Topeka West, 25-13, 25-19. Head coach Ping Wang said the message to the team was to just play their game.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Pharmacist Receives Sunflower Health Plan MTM Champion Award
John Schmidt, pharmacist at Graves Drug in Emporia, KS, was recently awarded the Sunflower Health Plan Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Champion Award. Schmidt received the award at a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, during the 142nd Kansas Pharmacists Association (KPhA) Annual Meeting and Trade Show in Topeka. Each year...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State football hits road to take on No. 22 Nebraska Kearney
If you like offense, you’ll probably like what you see when Emporia State takes on No. 22 Nebraska Kearney this afternoon. The Hornet feature the MIAA’s top passing attack while the Lopers are the league’s top rushing team. Both teams are in the top three in scoring offense, averaging 31.7 and 31.1 points per game.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State soccer coach to miss four games
The Emporia State soccer team will be without head soccer coach Bryan Sailer for the next four games. The NCAA has a rule where a coach must miss a game when they have accumulated five yellow cards over the course of a season.
Emporia gazette.com
School safety, hazing concerns arise during USD 253 Board of Education meeting
School safety concerns, including strobe crosswalks and lockdown procedures, were the main focus of the USD 253 Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening. The board also received a public comment concerning hazing allegations against the Emporia High School football team that occurred in August. “These young gentlemen that were involved...
Emporia gazette.com
'Incredibly sad' situation leads to removal of more than 80 cats, 2 dogs from Emporia home
Animal cruelty charges are pending after Emporia police and volunteers removed 83 cats and two dogs from a house in Emporia Wednesday morning, after initial reports stated around 50 cats were inside of the home. Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille told The Gazette that conditions at...
Emporia gazette.com
50 cats expected for intake from local hoarding situation
Emporia police and volunteers removed 78 cats and two dogs from a house in Emporia Wednesday morning. Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille told The Gazette today that Emporia Police Department personnel and volunteers were finding more cats in the walls and ducts of the home. The address has not been provided.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State men’s basketball bring back experienced group
While the Emporia State men’s basketball team lost its top two scorers from last season, the Hornets do return an experienced group. Nine Hornets return for Emporia State this season, including their other three starters.
Emporia gazette.com
Lady Hornets picked sixth, seventh in MIAA preseason polls
The Emporia State Lady Hornets were picked sixth by the coaches and seventh by the media in the MIAA Preseason Basketball Polls released on Tuesday. The Lady Hornets return three starters from last year's team that went 15-14. It was the 26th consecutive winning season for Emporia State, the longest active streak among women's basketball programs in the MIAA. The Lady Hornets have advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 22 of those 26 seasons with six Elite Eights, four trips to the Final Four, two championship game appearances and the 2010 National Championship.
Emporia gazette.com
Identity still unknown after fatal Amtrak accident
The identity of a person who was killed Tuesday morning after getting struck by an Amtrak train in east Emporia is still unknown. The accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the Whildin Street and 12th Avenue. Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes confirmed the death. She said police were still working on identifying the deceased and notifying next of kin. A positive identification would take several days, she said.
Emporia gazette.com
44th annual Christmas parade set for Nov. 29
The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner. The 44th annual Community Christmas Parade is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, in downtown Emporia. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce announced the date Wednesday. This year’s theme is “A Joyful Christmas." According to a written...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State men’s basketball picked fifth in preseason polls
The Emporia State men were picked fifth by both the coaches and media in the MIAA Basketball Preseason Polls. The Hornets went 20-9 last season with a 15-7 record in MIAA play. It was the first 20 win season by Emporia State since 2007 and a school record for wins in MIAA action. The Hornets are returning five of their top nine scorers and six of their top nine rebounders this season. Emporia State was also ranked No. 1 in the nation among men's basketball teams in community service in the Helper Helper national team rankings.
Emporia gazette.com
Rotary Club Selling Tickets for 4th Annual Grocery Grab
The Emporia Rotary Club is inviting members of the community to “grab some groceries'' that will help raise funds for Family Promise of the Flint Hills. The Grocery Grab raffle will allow one individual five minutes to grab as many groceries as possible at Goods CashSaver the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19.
Emporia gazette.com
DEVELOPING: 80 cats, 2 dogs removed from local hoarding house
Emporia police and volunteers removed 80 cats and two dogs from a house in Emporia Wednesday morning. Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille told The Gazette today that Emporia Police Department personnel and volunteers were finding more cats in the walls and ducts of the home. The address has not been provided.
Emporia gazette.com
Trox, GCR celebrate one year anniversary
Trox Gallery and Gifts and Gravel City Roasters celebrated one year at their joint location Thursday, offering free cookies and raffles for customers throughout the day. The two businesses moved into 715 Commercial St., last year, offering coffee and art lovers a unique space to shop and relax.
