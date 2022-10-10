ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruskin, FL

Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash

TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
Ruskin, FL
Polk deputy accidently shot by fellow officer laid to rest

There weren’t many dry eyes at Victory Church in Lakeland as the community joined Deputy Blane Lane’s family to lay him to rest. Deputy Blane Lane was shot and killed by a fellow deputy. Deputy Blane Lane’s funeral service was at Victory Church in Lakeland. Lane’s family...
