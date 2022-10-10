Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. Cane
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Did Her Killer Get Away With Murder? The Story of Taylor Anne McAllisterTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Petersburg, FL
Related
fox13news.com
2 St. Pete hitmen, man who ordered double homicide, sentenced to life in prison for MLK Day shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Three men convicted of a St. Petersburg double murder-for-hire will spend the rest of their lives in prison. Kermon Williams, James Higgs and Jhaphre Higgs were each recently sentenced to life in federal prison for the deaths of two St. Petersburg men on MLK Day 2019.
Juvenile Girl Shot In Tampa Friday Morning During Altercation, Police Say
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Ave. around 8:40 a.m. this morning. A female juvenile was shot during an altercation, according to police. Investigators say she was transported to a nearby
DUI driver arrested after crashing into Parrish convenience store, deputies say
Deputies said a driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Thursday after crashing into the side of a Parrish convenience store.
fox13news.com
Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash
TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa Man Charged In Federal Court After Shooting At Ex-Girlfriend Was Caught On Camera
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa man has been charged in federal court on firearms charges after a shooting incident that happened in July 2022. Thaddeus Timeaus Howard, 29, Tampa, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. According to statements made in court, on
Suspect Identified In Deadly Tampa Nightclub Shooting, $9,500 Reward Offered For Second Suspect
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting at the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge on October 9, 2022. Detectives are also working to identify a second suspect. An arrest warrant has been obtained for Damaso Bravo,
Tampa shooting leaves girl in critical condition, police say
A girl is in critical condition after a Tampa shooting, according to police.
Three St. Petersburg Men Get Life In Prison For Double Homicide, Murder For Hire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Kermon Williams, a/k/a “The General”, 42, James Higgs, Jr., a/k/a “Hammer”, 40, and Jhaphre Higgs, a/k/a “Pre”, 35, all from St. Petersburg, were each sentenced to life in federal prison followed by 20 years’ imprisonment for a double homicide, murder for
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
Sarasota police: DNA connects suspect who died in jail to Tamiami Trail murders
SARASOTA, Fla. - When William Devonshire died in the Sarasota County Jail, he was only facing charges for one of two murder that police believed he was involved in. Now, they can confirm that DNA evidence links him to the deaths of two women. Back in March, Sarasota police detectives...
St. Petersburg Man Who Sold Fentanyl To Undercovers Gets Five Years In Prison
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A St. Petersburg man was sentenced in a case of selling Fentanyl and firearms to undercover police, as a convicted felon. William Shumaker, Jr. 39, St. Petersburg, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for four counts of possession
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
Deputies: Toddler killed, 5-year-old injured in Polk County DUI crash
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A toddler died and a 5-year-old was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Polk County early Wednesday. Deputies arrested the driver, accusing her of driving under the influence. Polk County deputies said Guadalupe Najera Santana, 30, lost control of a truck, crashed through a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
Julie Schenecker tries to convince judge she deserves new trial for murders of two teenage kids
TAMPA, Fla. - Convicted killer Julie Schenecker was back in a Tampa courtroom Tuesday. Schenecker was found guilty of killing her two teenaged children eight years ago, and now, she's hoping to convince a judge that she deserves a new trial. Schenecker is trying to show the judge that her...
Hillsborough County Deputy Stops Kidnapping After Man Steals Truck With Two Kids In It
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for kidnapping after he stole a truck occupied by two children. On October 10, 2022, at 6:42 p.m., Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down by the truck’s driver, near the area
Toddler Killed, 5-Year-Old Fractures Neck When Drunk Woman Crashes In Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Polk City early Wednesday morning claimed the life of a 22-month-old boy and left a 5-year-old boy with a fractured neck. The driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, was arrested by Traffic Homicide detectives
2nd biker gang member arrested after man killed execution-style, deputies say
A second biker gang member was arrested Wednesday after a man was killed execution-style at his Palm Harbor home in April, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Man texts family while being held at gunpoint during armed carjacking, St. Pete police say
A man discretely texted family and friends as he was being held at gunpoint Sunday during an armed carjacking, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.
Possible Gunshots Near St. Petersburg College Campus Prompts Police Presence
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Possible gunshots heard in St. Petersburg prompted a police response to the St. Petersburg College Campus on Thursday. According to police, shortly before 10 a.m., a caller reported possible gunshots heard in the area of 5th Avenue North and 66th Street.
parentherald.com
St. Petersburg Mom Arrested After Baby Ends up in ICU Following Suspected Drug Exposure
A St. Petersburg mom was arrested on Saturday, October 8, after her baby ended up hospitalized from exposure to suspected narcotics, according to cops. The St. Petersburg Police Department stated the 11-month-old was taken to All Children's Hospital on Friday, October 7. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Tanesha Lanae Newsome,...
Bay News 9
Polk deputy accidently shot by fellow officer laid to rest
There weren’t many dry eyes at Victory Church in Lakeland as the community joined Deputy Blane Lane’s family to lay him to rest. Deputy Blane Lane was shot and killed by a fellow deputy. Deputy Blane Lane’s funeral service was at Victory Church in Lakeland. Lane’s family...
Comments / 0