The Emporia High School boys soccer team cruised to a 10-0 win over Elyria Christian at Emporia High School on Tuesday night. “I thought the guys put it all together tonight,” head coach Victor Ibarra said. “I don’t enjoy scoring that many goals against a team, but I do enjoy scoring because we’ve had some trouble with that this season. I thought the guys handled themselves with class considering they were able to have a lot of space and we had some guys who scored for the first time at the varsity level, so I was really happy for that.”

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO