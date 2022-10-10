Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
whatsupnewp.com
Volunteer cleanup of Butts Hill Fort to take place on Oct. 29
The Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee (BHFRC) today announced that it is planning its 4th clean-up on Saturday, October 29th, from 8 am to 2 pm (the rain date is Sunday). Cleanup efforts will include the removal of deadfall wood and overgrown brush from the ditches and parapet walls on the north, east, and south sides of the Fort and weed-whacking areas cleared earlier. There will be no tree cutting, according to organizers.
whatsupnewp.com
Fundraiser for Lucy’s Hearth planned for October 19
At a time when the lack of affordable housing and rising inflation is affecting us all, it has also pushed more children and families experiencing homelessness into temporary shelters than ever before. To raise awareness about this huge need and recognize those that are helping ease the crisis, Lucy’s Hearth...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up this weekend in and around Newport: Oct. 14 – 16
Here’s a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County, enjoy!. Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 6:06 pm | 11 hours & 9 minutes of sun. High tide at 11:37 am | Low tide at 4:14 am & 5:08 pm. Moon:...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
The leaves may be brown and the skies might be grey, but we’ve got some sunny ideas for weekend fun around Rhode Island. Check out “Six Picks Events” before you head out. Friday and Saturday: The SENE Film Festival returns with some of the best independent films...
whatsupnewp.com
RISCA Executive Director will be the special guest at ‘Arts Around The Fire’ on Oct. 26
The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (“ACA”) will host Arts Around the Fire, an informal networking and social event for artists, writers, performers, and supporters of the arts on Wednesday, October 26. The free event will be held at Cabana (formerly Salvation Café), 140 Broadway, from...
whatsupnewp.com
Save The Date: Newport Restaurant Week returns November 4 – 13
Discover Newport’s 16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week will take place November 4-13, 2022 throughout Newport and Bristol counties. According to Discover Newport, the 10-day culinary experience will offer a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.
whatsupnewp.com
Pell Elementary School wins $500,000 DoDEA grant for STREAM Learning
Newport’s Pell Elementary School has been awarded a $500,000 Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) grant to encourage Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, the Arts and Math (STREAM) learning beginning in the elementary grades. The grant is focused on improving student literacy through enhanced literacy instruction and interdisciplinary strategies applied...
Jamestown Press
East Shore fire displaces family
A family on East Shore Road has been left homeless after a fire tore through their house Friday morning. According to Police Chief Ed Mello, firefighters and police responded to the blaze at 1053 East Shore Road at approximately 5:55 a.m. Seven members of the family were able to evacuate without injury before the house became partially engulfed in smoke.
whatsupnewp.com
The Women’s Resource Center announces changes, plans for the future
The Women’s Resource Center has grown to serve more than 1,200 clients annually throughout the East Bay. Jessica Walsh, Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center, today announced in an email letter to supporters some changes for the nonprofit organization. “Our growth and diversification of services prompted us...
Valley Breeze
Northern RI Food Pantry seeks help to meet huge demand
CUMBERLAND – Prior to COVID, the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry was serving 400 families on one Saturday per month. The number for last month was 850 families over two Saturdays, with no end in sight for demand that’s skyrocketed. Richard Telesmanick, volunteer director at the 1 Angell...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Newport, RI
Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
Valley Breeze
Haunted Gallows invites you to brave the deep woods of Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE – There’s a new scare in town just in time for the Halloween season. Organizers bill it as “Rhode Island’s newest terror experience,” and guests who attend the now-open Haunted Gallows will be asked to choose their own fates between two separate haunted experiences.
whatsupnewp.com
“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions in RI and nearby MA this season
As we continue to celebrate the 2022 Fall season, this week we highlight six of the scariest Halloween attractions around the region. Be warned, some of these events are not for the faint of heart. Note: Most of these attractions are not recommended for young children. Check the websites for details.
Once Again, Hollywood Is Filming in New Bedford and Taking Over Downtown
Once again, New Bedford is representing "Hollywood East" as filming crews have already begun to take over the Downtown District. On Thursday, October 13th, the city of New Bedford took to Facebook to alert locals, commuters, tourists, and business owners that AMC will be filming an upcoming television series. The...
whatsupnewp.com
Jazz Time duo to perform at Greenvale Vineyards on Oct. 21
Tiverton/Little Compton-based jazz duo “Jazz Time” will perform at Greenvale Vineyards in Portsmouth from 7 p.m. to 9 pm on Friday, October 21, in the Tasting Room/former stable at the historic farm. “’Jazz Time’” is a dynamic guitar and bass duo characterized by energy, fluency, a beautiful selection...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
With autumn leaves drifting by our windows and winter’s song soon to be heard, Rocktober means there’s a lot of rock and roll around town this weekend. Check out a few ideas for live music below. Friday: Head to the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket Friday for the Rhode...
hwy.co
Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists
Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
ABC6.com
Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
Valley Breeze
Family donates new appliances to NPHS special education classroom
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A local family has donated a complete set of new kitchen appliances to a special education classroom at North Providence High School. School-to-Career Counselor Jim Curtis said he’s been trying for years to replace the aging appliances, which are used by students to learn key life skills.
Why Puerto Ricans rallied to change a Providence street name
Its former Bishop Street name bared too much resemblance to a vulgar word in Puerto Rican Spanish.
