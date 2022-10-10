ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

Volunteer cleanup of Butts Hill Fort to take place on Oct. 29

The Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee (BHFRC) today announced that it is planning its 4th clean-up on Saturday, October 29th, from 8 am to 2 pm (the rain date is Sunday). Cleanup efforts will include the removal of deadfall wood and overgrown brush from the ditches and parapet walls on the north, east, and south sides of the Fort and weed-whacking areas cleared earlier. There will be no tree cutting, according to organizers.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Fundraiser for Lucy’s Hearth planned for October 19

At a time when the lack of affordable housing and rising inflation is affecting us all, it has also pushed more children and families experiencing homelessness into temporary shelters than ever before. To raise awareness about this huge need and recognize those that are helping ease the crisis, Lucy’s Hearth...
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Cars
Newport, RI
Society
whatsupnewp.com

Save The Date: Newport Restaurant Week returns November 4 – 13

Discover Newport’s 16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week will take place November 4-13, 2022 throughout Newport and Bristol counties. According to Discover Newport, the 10-day culinary experience will offer a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Pell Elementary School wins $500,000 DoDEA grant for STREAM Learning

Newport’s Pell Elementary School has been awarded a $500,000 Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) grant to encourage Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, the Arts and Math (STREAM) learning beginning in the elementary grades. The grant is focused on improving student literacy through enhanced literacy instruction and interdisciplinary strategies applied...
NEWPORT, RI
Jamestown Press

East Shore fire displaces family

A family on East Shore Road has been left homeless after a fire tore through their house Friday morning. According to Police Chief Ed Mello, firefighters and police responded to the blaze at 1053 East Shore Road at approximately 5:55 a.m. Seven members of the family were able to evacuate without injury before the house became partially engulfed in smoke.
JAMESTOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Regatta#Localevent#Pumpkin#Festival#Financial Aid#Tacos#Rc Marine Electric#Newport Yacht Builders
whatsupnewp.com

The Women’s Resource Center announces changes, plans for the future

The Women’s Resource Center has grown to serve more than 1,200 clients annually throughout the East Bay. Jessica Walsh, Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center, today announced in an email letter to supporters some changes for the nonprofit organization. “Our growth and diversification of services prompted us...
NEWPORT, RI
Valley Breeze

Northern RI Food Pantry seeks help to meet huge demand

CUMBERLAND – Prior to COVID, the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry was serving 400 families on one Saturday per month. The number for last month was 850 families over two Saturdays, with no end in sight for demand that’s skyrocketed. Richard Telesmanick, volunteer director at the 1 Angell...
CUMBERLAND, RI
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Newport, RI

Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
whatsupnewp.com

Jazz Time duo to perform at Greenvale Vineyards on Oct. 21

Tiverton/Little Compton-based jazz duo “Jazz Time” will perform at Greenvale Vineyards in Portsmouth from 7 p.m. to 9 pm on Friday, October 21, in the Tasting Room/former stable at the historic farm. “’Jazz Time’” is a dynamic guitar and bass duo characterized by energy, fluency, a beautiful selection...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
hwy.co

Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists

Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Family donates new appliances to NPHS special education classroom

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A local family has donated a complete set of new kitchen appliances to a special education classroom at North Providence High School. School-to-Career Counselor Jim Curtis said he’s been trying for years to replace the aging appliances, which are used by students to learn key life skills.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy