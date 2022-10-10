Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11
At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Governor McKee Blasts RIPTA for Failures in Letter to Board
Governor Dan McKee, in a letter to the board of the Rhode Island Public Transportation Authority, called on the leadership to immediately take action to correct staffing and specifically to address the failure of picking up Providence public school students. Scott Avedisian, the former Republican Mayor of Warwick and the...
Smiley names Providence mayoral transition team members
Smiley is unopposed in the November election.
ABC6.com
McKee and Kalus clash over gantries, multiple state issues
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus clashed over truck tolls and their use at the second gubernatorial debate Thursday. The forum was held by Rhode Island College, the Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio. Rhode Island is set to appeal the decision made...
whatsupnewp.com
Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to discuss Naval Station resilience
STATE HOUSE – The Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus, led by Rep. Lauren H. Carson and Rep. Terri Cortvriend, will meet virtually Sunday, Oct. 23, for a discussion about resiliency plans for Naval Station Newport. The virtual event, titled “Newport Naval Station Resilience: What’s the Plan?” is scheduled for Sunday,...
rinewstoday.com
Pallet Shelters. Not here, not there, maybe not anywhere. No hotel takeovers. What’s next?
Photo from UpRise RI video, below, of community meeting last year in Olneyville. Rhode Island is taking its plan for using Pallet Shelters to provide emergency winter housing for the estimated 500 people in need. Housing officials have been quietly taking the project to local mayors and communities, looking for a home. But while this may be the first many have heard about Pallet Shelters – or tiny, temporary, pop-up housing units, they have been gaining in popularity around the country – but communities in Rhode Island remain resistant or regulations get in the way of an easy or quick implementation.
Turnto10.com
Cranston's mayor pushes back against proposed homeless village
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — As temperatures continue to drop in Rhode Island, state officials are tossing around ideas on how and where to house homeless people during the winter. “We’re looking at all different options and you know some of them are being embraced and others aren’t, so we...
whatsupnewp.com
Fundraiser for Lucy’s Hearth planned for October 19
At a time when the lack of affordable housing and rising inflation is affecting us all, it has also pushed more children and families experiencing homelessness into temporary shelters than ever before. To raise awareness about this huge need and recognize those that are helping ease the crisis, Lucy’s Hearth...
ABC6.com
Gov. McKee launces website to help Rhode Islanders with winter bills
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor McKee will announce a website with resources that might help Rhode Islander’s afford their electric bills this winter. Gov. McKee will be with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), as well as the Department of Human Resources (DHS), to announce this at the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission in Warwick this morning.
New Bedford to See First Transgender Pastor Installed on Sunday
NEW BEDFORD — In a first for the city, the Greater New Bedford region, and possibly for southeastern Massachusetts, a local church will be getting a transgender woman as its leader. Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson will be formally installed as pastor at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in...
Valley Breeze
School committee, candidates, react to superintendent contract decision
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket School Committee recently voted not to extend the contract for Supt. Cheryl McWilliams beyond the end of the current school year, avoiding a stipulation that would have automatically renewed the contract. Current members and candidates in next month’s election are now sharing their thoughts on...
whatsupnewp.com
Pell Elementary School wins $500,000 DoDEA grant for STREAM Learning
Newport’s Pell Elementary School has been awarded a $500,000 Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) grant to encourage Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, the Arts and Math (STREAM) learning beginning in the elementary grades. The grant is focused on improving student literacy through enhanced literacy instruction and interdisciplinary strategies applied...
Despite progress, some residents fighting South Coast Rail service
The South Coast Rail is expected to begin service in late 2023.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Patricia Page Named Interim EGHS Principal
The press release from EGSD about the naming of Patricia Page as interim principal of EGHS. Former principal Ken Hopkins resigned in August after two years in the position (read more HERE). The East Greenwich School Committee approved the contract for Dr. Patricia Page to begin serving as the Interim...
Uprise RI
Gerritt: The closing of Morley Field is illegal
The following is an open letter from Greg Gerritt, Watershed Steward for the Moshassuck River and member of Friends of the Moshassuck, to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and the United States National Parks Service (NPS) about the City of Pawtucket’s plan to sell Morley Field, the only green space in an environmental justice neighborhood in Pawtucket’s District 5, so that it might be paved over into a parking lot.
whatsupnewp.com
Volunteer cleanup of Butts Hill Fort to take place on Oct. 29
The Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee (BHFRC) today announced that it is planning its 4th clean-up on Saturday, October 29th, from 8 am to 2 pm (the rain date is Sunday). Cleanup efforts will include the removal of deadfall wood and overgrown brush from the ditches and parapet walls on the north, east, and south sides of the Fort and weed-whacking areas cleared earlier. There will be no tree cutting, according to organizers.
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Wells Tested After Sludge Dumping
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has tested 18 town wells after toxic sludge was dumped on a site on Almeida Road. According to Robert Materne, chairman of the Rehoboth Conservation Commission: “seventeen have PFA and PFO levels that are below the maximum safe limit, and a number of those don't register any PFAs- PFOs. One well was high, DEP is trying to figure out the source.”
Valley Breeze
One newcomer challenges five incumbents for Woonsocket School Committee
WOONSOCKET – Five incumbents are seeking to fend off one newcomer in the Woonsocket School Committee race next month. Michelle Sztabor, seeking to unseat one of five current members, is a mother of grown students, longtime resident, and Mount St. Charles Academy graduate.
$10M in ARP funds went to Providence ‘reparations’ commission pushing for bail fund, K-12 racism curriculum
Taxpayers funds from Biden's ARP helped create a "reparations" commission that is pushing for a bail bond fund and K-12 curriculum reform in Providence, Rhode Island.
Why Puerto Ricans rallied to change a Providence street name
Its former Bishop Street name bared too much resemblance to a vulgar word in Puerto Rican Spanish.
