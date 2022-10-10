Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera storms out of press conference after emphatic rejection to report that he did not want Carson Wentz
Had you not watched Thursday's Week 6 opener between the Commanders and Bears and you simply tuned into Ron Rivera's postgame press conference, you would have thought Washington came out on the losing end. That wasn't the case, however, as the Commanders were able to hang on to the 12-7 victory to stop their four-game losing skid. Cause for celebration, right? Well, things never seem to be that straightforward in Washington.
CBS Sports
Tyreek Hill says Dolphins removed damaged ping-pong table from locker room to replace it with a new one
A ping-pong table has been removed from the Miami Dolphins locker room in what, depending on who is asked, is either a move to eliminate distractions from the locker room or a move to make way for a new one in its place. The removal of the table was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by head coach Mike McDaniel, but was given a different context on Thursday.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 6 picks against the spread: Dolphins topple Vikings, Chiefs take down Bills, shootout in Seattle
These two primetime games are a reward for our penance on Thursday night. Two elite divisional matchups on Sunday and Monday plus a bunch of eyebrow-raising chaos bombs lingering in the early window. The two non Chiefs-Bills games in the late window are extremely "meh" at first glance. But a...
CBS Sports
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman weighs in on Dallas' QB situation, asks: 'Do we put Dak (Prescott) back in?'
Dak Prescott or Cooper Rush, who would you want as quarterback of your team? It is one of the biggest questions for the Dallas Cowboys right now and it seems everyone has an opinion on the matter, including former Cowboy and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. When Precott exited the...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers reacts to assault charge against former Packers teammate Davante Adams
Before Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders earlier this year, he spent eight seasons with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. The Packers quarterback knows Adams as well as almost anyone, and because of that, he was asked about the recent charges that were filed against his former teammate. Following...
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Russell Wilson and other offseason acquisitions who have not lived up to expectations
New veteran acquisitions, either by trade or signed as free agents, paying dividends were highlighted last week. The opposite end of the spectrum gets the focus this time around. Several veteran newcomers who aren't living up to expectations have been identified. Contribution, availability, salary and draft capital to acquire were...
CBS Sports
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: No injury designation
Edmunds doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs. Edmunds was sidelined for Week 5 due to a hamstring injury he suffered during Week 4. However, he'll be back in action Sunday after returning to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and progressing to full participation Friday. Through his first four appearances, the fifth-year linebacker totaled 26 tackles, one sack and one pass defense while playing nearly every defensive snap in the middle of Buffalo's defense.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad
The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
CBS Sports
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats
The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
CBS Sports
10 wildest NFL stats through five weeks: Josh Allen better than 25 offenses, Nick Chubb matching Jim Brown
The NFL has had a wild five weeks to begin the season, having no winless teams this early in the season for the first time since 2018 -- and it's just the third season since the merger in which every NFL team had at least one win entering Week 6 since 1990. The amount of parity in the league is incredible, as 20 teams have either two or three wins through five games, which could set the stage for a wild playoff race come December.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Bothered by groin injury
Parsons is expected to be limited practice participant Wednesday due to a groin injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. Parsons suffered the injury in question during his two-sack performance in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Rams, but the groin issue isn't expected to threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Even so, those planning on deploying the star edge rusher in IDP leagues will still want to track his practice activity over the next few days.
CBS Sports
Texans' Tyler Johnson: Third highest WR snap count
Johnson was not targeted over 25 snaps in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Johnson was active for the second consecutive week and was handed the third-highest snap count among wideouts, moving ahead of Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart. He took the role that would normally go to the inactive Chris Moore (hip). If the Texans don't have to pass, they won't, so targets among the position group are scarce and usually go to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Thursday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his health before Sunday's game against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Colts' Kwity Paye: Won't play Sunday
Paye (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. Paye is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, so his lack of availability for Week 6 doesn't come as a surprise. Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo are in line for increased snaps while Paye is sidelined.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Targeted once in defeat
Smith-Marsette lost one yard on one rushing attempt and failed to catch his only target in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday. Smith-Marsette was targeted on a key fourth down while the Bears were trying to drive for a go-ahead score, but the pass went through his hands. He was on the field for 35 percent of the snaps, so his role in the offense is growing, but unless his targets increase significantly, he'll be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups.
Game day updates: Whitmer at Clay football
Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Whitmer and Clay. This article will be updated following each quarter. PREGAME Whitmer will visit Clay Friday night in a TRAC matchup, the next-to-last game of the regular season for both teams. For the Panthers, the game will mark their first since a shooting last Friday during their home game against Central Catholic. On the field, both squads are 5-3 and eyeing postseason play. Whitmer easily dispatched the Eagles in Toledo last season, 48-7.
CBS Sports
Ranking nine NFL teams on panic meter: Here's who should worry most among Broncos, Colts, Rams and more
We're nearly a third of the way through the NFL season. It won't be much longer before the playoff picture and tiers of contenders begin to solidify themselves a bit. There are plenty of teams exceeding expectations so far this year, but there are also plenty of teams that are off to starts that could be described as disappointing to varying degrees. We're here to talk about some of those teams.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady fined more than $11,000 for violating NFL rules by kicking opponent during Week 5 win over Falcons
Tom Brady's bank account is going to be taking a hit this week and that's because the NFL has decided to fine the Buccaneers quarterback for his actions during Tampa Bay's 21-15 win over Atlanta in Week 5. Over the past few days, the NFL was trying to determine whether...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Expected to debut Week 6
Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he hopes to have Dulcich (hamstring) back from injured reserve for the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. The third-round rookie out of UCLA has missed the Broncos' first five games of the season, but he was...
