ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats need to focus on the economy and expose Republican 'anti-worker views' to win the midterms, Bernie Sanders says

By Juliana Kaplan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfUOA_0iTFuwfh00
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks at an Amazon Labor Union rally on April 24, 2022 in New York City. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) traveled to Staten Island to meet with workers who successfully organized the first union at an Amazon facility in the United States.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

  • With midterms looming, Bernie Sanders has a message for the Democrats: Focus on the economy.
  • In a new opinion piece, Sanders said Democrats should "expose the Republicans for the phonies that they are."
  • He said it's time to do things like making healthcare more affordable and reinstating the child tax credit.

With the midterm elections looming — and Democrats' current razor-thin majority in peril — Bernie Sanders has some advice: Fix the economy.

In an opinion piece for the Guardian , Sanders writes that the country has been plagued for decades with "structural economic crises." He said it's time for Democrats to confront Republicans about them — "and expose their anti-worker views on the most important issues facing ordinary Americans."

That means pushing for things like extending the $300 child tax credit , beefing up social security benefits , enacting paid leave , increasing the minimum wage , higher taxes on the ultra-wealthy, and making healthcare more affordable. By supporting policies addressing inequities and giving Americans more economic support, "the Democrats must stand with the working class of this country and expose the Republicans for the phonies that they are."

Many of those measures have made it into proposed legislation from Democrats, only to be defeated by key centrists in their party. However, as Sanders notes, no Republicans have been willing to line up behind things like a $15 minimum wage or 12 weeks of paid family leave.

"The list goes on: childcare, housing, home health care, college affordability. On every one of these enormously important issues the Republican party has virtually nothing to say to address the desperate needs of low and moderate income Americans," Sanders writes. "And what they do propose will most often make a bad situation worse."

It's not a new perspective for Sanders, who's warned that Democrats could be in for a rough 2022 if they don't throw their support behind the resurgent labor movement and the working class. He pointed again to rising wealth inequality, and inflation driven by desire for profits.

But his latest remarks come after the Biden administration made unexpectedly major economic moves, passing the Inflation Reduction Act and announcing forgiveness of up to $20,000 in student debt for some borrowers. As Insider's Walt Hickey reported , Biden saw a huge upswing in polling in late August as those economic policies were announced. And Biden's recent moves on marijuana could also prove an economic boon for Americans with federal marijuana offenses — and a winning policy on the ballot .

However, Sanders' push for Democrats to be more aggressive on economic policies — which he says are not radical, but simply just "extremely popular" — still face a big roadblock: Other Democrats.

Sen. Joe Manchin pushed back on paid leave and the child tax credit . Sen. Kyrsten Sinema memorably voted down the $15 minimum wage , and has continually spiked tax hikes on the wealthy . Both have stood against larger and more sweeping economic proposals, with the smaller Inflation Reduction Act catering to Manchin's desire to cut down on the deficit . Sinema successfully preserved provisions benefiting wealthy investors as Democrats hashed out that legislation.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

Saywhat
4d ago

What they should work on is believing in America's Constitution, stop lying to The American Public, stepping out of Politics and go back to School to learn Economics.Meanwhile Vote Red/Republican ❤️ for a Way Better Tomorrow, without Communism.

Reply
8
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Wealth Inequality#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Amazon Labor Union#Guardian#Americans
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Amazon
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge

"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party

MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
POLITICS
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

666K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy