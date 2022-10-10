Read full article on original website
MLS announces finalists for year-end awards
The 2022 Major League Soccer regular season has come to an end, and it's time to name the best figures of the campaign. The league announced the finalists for the MLS year-end honors, with contenders spanning 14 clubs. The finalists presented earned the most votes in polling among the three...
Premier League defenders - 2022/23 power rankings
90min ranks the top ten Premier League defenders in the 2022/23 season.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Barcelona.
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Player ratings as Spurs secure comeback win
Tottenham came from a goal down to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 on a chaotic night of Champions League football.
How many CONCACAF teams are in the World Cup?
The amount of CONCACAF teams playing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Europa League & Europa Conference League roundup: 13/10/22
All the results from matchday four of the 2022/23 Europa League & Europa Conference League.
Barcelona to wear Drake's OVO logo on El Clasico shirt
Barcelona will wear Drake's OVO logo on their El Clasico shirt in place of the Spotify logo.
Phil Foden signs new Man City contract until 2027
Manchester City confim that Phil Foden has signed a new contract running until 2027.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Newcastle United.
FPL Gameweek 11: Luis Diaz replacements
The alternatives to consider when replacing the injured Luis Diaz for gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Marseille - Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain's predicted starting XI for their Ligue 1 meeting with Marseille.
The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors WSL Fans' Player of the Month - September
The first PFA Vertu Motors WSL Fans' Player of the Month award in 2022/23 goes to Arsenal star Beth Mead.
Chelsea consider Norwich City's Stuart Webber for sporting director position
Chelsea have spoken with Norwich's Stuart Webber over their vacant sporting director role.
Napoli: The three signings currently tearing it up in the Champions League
The three players Napoli signed during the summer that have taken the Champions League by storm
Arsenal defenders Leah Williamson & Rafaelle Souza out for 'several weeks'
Leah Williamson injury: Jonas Eidevall issues update on Arsenal star.
Aston Villa sweep Barclays WSL player & manager of the month awards
Aston Villa forward Rachel Daly has won Barclays WSL player of the month for September, with Villa boss Carla Ward taking the manager prize.
Champions League team of the week: Gameweek 4
90min's Champions League team of the week after the fourth round of fixtures.
WSL Gameweek 3 preview: Russo, Hayes & Williamson missing for Man Utd, Chelsea & Arsenal
Six things to look out for during gameweek three in the WSL.
Newcastle planning contract talks with Bruno Guimaraes
Newcastle are planning to hold contract talks with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
