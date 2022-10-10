Williamsport Symphony Orchestra season opener: 'Bach, Brahms, and Beyond"

Williamsport, Pa. — Timeless classics — old and very new — open the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 season on October 18, 7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Center with “Bach, Brahms, and Beyond” concert.

The program opens with the ebullient and celebratory, Quinn Mason’s Toast of the Town Overture that was first performed only a year ago and it has already been programmed by orchestras from coast to coast. The Dallas based composer/conductor is just 26 and audiences will be hearing more of him.

Johann Sebastian Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins in D Minor has long been cherished in families that boast two or more violinists. Legendary violinists David Oistrakh and Leonid Kogan recorded it with their sons. Our soloists are the gifted husband and wife, The Revamped Duo, Mark and Sally Minnich, who lead the WSO’s two sections of violins.

The program concludes with Symphony No. 4 by Brahms. Johannes Brahms believed that composing a symphony was no joke. When he was almost 30, he wrote to a friend: “I shall never write a symphony. You can have no idea what it is like to hear such a giant (Beethoven) marching behind you.” After 13 years of planning, Brahms completed his first symphony when he was 43. The wait was worth it. Brahms' symphonies are "classics" for orchestras everywhere. The Symphony No. 4 in E Minor was Brahms' last word on the subject, and it ends–-not with a whimper–but with a magnificent cataclysm.

This concert is made possible by the generosity of Hudock Capital Group as the season sponsor, Pennsylvania College of Technology as the concert sponsor, and PNC Bank as the guest artist sponsor.

For tickets, please call Community Arts Center box office at 570-326-2424 or online on www.caclive.com . Special student and group pricing is available.