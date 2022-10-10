Read full article on original website
Related
WAFB.com
Keep Louisiana Beautiful state conference in full swing
There are people from eight different states, representatives from 34 parishes and more than 95 companies and organizations at the conference. Many Americans are unaware that alcohol and cancer are linked. At least 5 injured in head-on crash involving vehicle fleeing law enforcement. Updated: 9 hours ago.
WAFB.com
Leaders address Louisiana’s litter problem at state conference
Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. Forty years ago, you would have had about 17 minutes to get out of a house on fire. But today you have just 3 minutes. Keep Louisiana Beautiful state conference in full swing. Updated: 6 hours ago. Susan Russell, Executive Director of Keep...
WAFB.com
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, October 12
Susan Russell, Executive Director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) said the goal is to learn, share and network on how they can make headway with the litter problem in the state. Volunteer Ascension to host supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian. Updated: 6 hours ago. Items will be collected...
WAFB.com
Appeals court refuses to intervene in ‘Serial’ ruling
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has refused to intervene in a lower court’s decision to free a man who served over 20 years in prison for a high school student’s killing. The decision came in a case chronicled by the groundbreaking “Serial” podcast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFB.com
Volunteer Ascension to host supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian
Susan Russell, Executive Director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) said the goal is to learn, share and network on how they can make headway with the litter problem in the state. YOUR HEALTH: Alcohol and cancer risk. Updated: 2 hours ago. Many Americans are unaware that alcohol and cancer are...
WAFB.com
YOUR HEALTH: Alcohol and cancer risk
Susan Russell, Executive Director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) said the goal is to learn, share and network on how they can make headway with the litter problem in the state. Leaders address Louisiana’s litter problem at state conference. Updated: 1 hour ago. There are people from eight different...
WAFB.com
At least 5 injured in head-on crash involving vehicle fleeing law enforcement
People with La. marijuana possession charges still not off the hook after Biden’s federal pardons. Now that President Biden has pardoned all marijuana possession charges at the federal level, what will it mean for those sitting with charges by Louisiana?. 2 Jags named SWAC Players of the Week as...
WAFB.com
Two injured in shooting on I-10 near Dalrymple Dr.
People with La. marijuana possession charges still not off the hook after Biden’s federal pardons. Now that President Biden has pardoned all marijuana possession charges at the federal level, what will it mean for those sitting with charges by Louisiana?. 2 Jags named SWAC Players of the Week as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFB.com
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A 22-year-old man could spend the rest of his life in prison after he pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000 women at an Ohio university. Tres Genco of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been in custody since his arrest...
WAFB.com
Jurassic jackpot: Family finds mammoth remains worth thousands
ELIM, Alaska (KTUU/CNN) - A family hiking in Alaska after devastating storms swept through the region last month has made a mammoth discovery. The historic storm that slammed into western Alaska weeks ago impacted thousands, destroying property and upending lives. But that same storm revealed what was once covered. Joseph...
Comments / 0