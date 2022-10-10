ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Comments / 0

Related
channel1450.com

Undefeated North Mac Panthers Talk SCC And Pana In Week Eight

We stopped out in Virden this week to check in on the North Mac Panthers who are 7-0 in the South Central Conference and preparing for a big week eight state ranked matchup at Pana (6-1). Cooper Starks and Joseph Reinhart break down the Panthers season so far and what they’re preparing for.
VIRDEN, IL
channel1450.com

Hamilton’s Goal Holds As Titans Clinch Share of CS8 Crown

Jake Hamilton scored the game’s only goal 90 seconds into the second half and that was the difference. Glenwood beat Springfield 1-0 to clinch at least a share of the Central State Eight title and remain unbeaten in conference play. Josh Jones got the shutout for Glenwood, who will play at Decatur on Thursday with the chance to win the conference outright.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
channel1450.com

The Download with DP Ep 16 – Mark Grounds

Jacksonville football with Coach Grounds (10:10) talking all things CS8 and central Illinois football. Six Minutes with Sauce – Nick Broeker – Ole Miss joins thanks to Andrew Harby of Country Financial (:20). DP talks conference races, postseason games and what’s coming on the website.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenwood, IL
City
Rochester, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Taylorville, IL
City
Springfield, IL
Taylorville, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Prime Time#Volleyball#Boys State#Vehicles#Trinity Chrysler#Dublin Pub

Comments / 0

Community Policy