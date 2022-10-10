Jake Hamilton scored the game’s only goal 90 seconds into the second half and that was the difference. Glenwood beat Springfield 1-0 to clinch at least a share of the Central State Eight title and remain unbeaten in conference play. Josh Jones got the shutout for Glenwood, who will play at Decatur on Thursday with the chance to win the conference outright.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO