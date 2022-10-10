Read full article on original website
Undefeated North Mac Panthers Talk SCC And Pana In Week Eight
We stopped out in Virden this week to check in on the North Mac Panthers who are 7-0 in the South Central Conference and preparing for a big week eight state ranked matchup at Pana (6-1). Cooper Starks and Joseph Reinhart break down the Panthers season so far and what they’re preparing for.
Hamilton’s Goal Holds As Titans Clinch Share of CS8 Crown
Jake Hamilton scored the game’s only goal 90 seconds into the second half and that was the difference. Glenwood beat Springfield 1-0 to clinch at least a share of the Central State Eight title and remain unbeaten in conference play. Josh Jones got the shutout for Glenwood, who will play at Decatur on Thursday with the chance to win the conference outright.
Senators Claim Share of CS8 Title With Win Over Glenwood
Springfield High defeated Glenwood 25-14 and 25-20 to guarantee them at least a share of the CS8 title with just one loss in conference play. Rochester and U-High both have conference games next week to close out their slate.
The Download with DP Ep 16 – Mark Grounds
Jacksonville football with Coach Grounds (10:10) talking all things CS8 and central Illinois football. Six Minutes with Sauce – Nick Broeker – Ole Miss joins thanks to Andrew Harby of Country Financial (:20). DP talks conference races, postseason games and what’s coming on the website.
Leonard Talks Starting QBs in Western vs Southern Illinois Showdown Saturday
Talking with Derek Leonard about having a handful of former Rochester players taking the field in the Western Illinois at Southern Illinois game on Saturday, including the starting quarterbacks Clay Bruno and Nic Baker. He also talks D’Ante’ and Avante’ Cox, Cade Eddington and Jacob DuRocher.
Williamsville Wins Sangamo Title Outright With Victory Over New Berlin
Williamsville volleyball ran the table in the Sangamo conference this season, finishing off an undefeated conference slate on Thursday night against New Berlin. The Bullets won 25-15, 25-16 for the two set sweep.
Crumrine, Wilson Take First; Olympia, Williamsville Win Team Titles at Sangamo Meet
The Sangamo Conference cross country meet was held in Petersburg on Tuesday. Williamsville’s Louisa Wilson finished first in the girls race with Olympia taking the team title by just one point. Riverton’s Isaac Crumrine finished first in the boys race with Williamsville taking the team title. Full results of the meet can be found HERE.
Auburn’s Ruzic Talks Verbal Commitment to Illini Wrestling
We spoke with Auburn’s Joey Ruzic after he committed to wrestle at the University of Illinois on Tuesday. Ruzic is a two time nation Greco champion and won the IHSA Class 1A 113 pound state title last February.
Instant Reaction: Crumrine, Janssen, Kistner, and Wilson Talk Sangamo Meet
We caught up with individual winners Louisa Wilson and Isaac Crumrine to talk about their Sangamo conference victories. We also talked to Olympia’s Amelia Kistner and Williamsville’s Jonathan Janssen about their team wins.
