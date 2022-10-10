Read full article on original website
People watching terrifying new true crime Netflix series are all afraid to be home alone
Spooky season is well and truly upon us, and if you're looking for a frankly terrifying new thriller to get into, look no further than The Watcher. The Netflix series, which is based on a true story, was released on the platform on 13 October - and people are already terrified after binge-watching.
Chilling true story behind Netflix's terrifying new horror series The Watcher
If you thought that Netflix was done dropping terrifying stories, you're in for a shock. The streaming service's latest haunt, The Watcher, takes a look at the real-life story of a New Jersey family taunted by letters from a mysterious person watching their new home. And if that wasn't enough...
Terrifying new series based on shocking true story just landed on Netflix today
A terrifying new TV series has just dropped on Netflix and, not only does it come from the creator of American Horror Story, but it's based on a chilling true story. The Watcher is a limited series based on the real story of a family who move in to their dream home, only to be taunted by an anonymous, threatening stalker.
Netflix viewers all issue same warning about new horror series
Warning: Contains references to suicide. Netflix viewers are advising fans to be wary before diving in to the streamer's new horror series which comes just in time for Halloween. The nights are drawing in, the temperature is dropping and pumpkins are on sale, so it's officially time for some scary...
First look at new horror thriller from the minds behind Insidious and The Conjuring
The minds who brought us Insidious and The Conjuring have just dropped a first look at their latest creation M3gan, and it looks like it's about to put all the other haunted dolls to shame. M3gan will tell the story of a genius life-like doll that's been created to be...
Jamie Lee Curtis is urging people not to ‘mess with’ their faces
Jamie Lee Curtis has urged people not to ‘mess with’ their faces as she declared herself ‘pro-aging’. The 63-year-old has been on our screens since the 1970s, but - unlike some stars - she says she's managed to overcome the pressure to defy the years. During...
Essence
Diddy Shares The Latest On Finding Love Again After Kim Porter’s Death
The entertainment guru talks about how hard it’s been to move on but says ‘he’s not giving up on love.’. Just as a love story is evolving, it sometimes ends abruptly. This has been the case for Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy. As his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s four-year death anniversary fast approaches, Diddy sat down with artist Teyana Taylor on Bumble’s new bi-weekly YouTube series Luv2SeeIt’s to discuss finding love again.
Married couple encourage each other to sleep with other people
A married couple who encourage each other to sleep with other people have visited more than 20 countries as swingers. 37-year-old Cate Wander and husband Darren, 47, met 15 years ago in Sydney, Australia and started dating. For the first five years of their relationship the couple were exclusive, but...
Jodie Comer is mathematically the most beautiful woman in the world, according to scientists
Jodie Comer is the most beautiful woman in the world, a world leading cosmetic surgeon has mathematically determined. Although it might sound a bit shady to measure how beautiful or not an individual is, it seems as if Dr Julian De Silva of Harley Street, London, has attempted to objectively determine the outcome with what he calls the 'Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi'.
American Idol star Willie Spence tragically dies aged 23
American Idol runner-up Willie Spence has died aged 23. He is said to have been involved in a car accident in Tennessee, news outlet Douglas Now reported. The publication has claimed that the singer died due to 'injuries sustained in an automobile accident'. Fellow contestant Katharine McPhee shared the tragic...
JK Rowling shares heartbreaking tribute to Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane
The tributes have begun to roll in for Robbie Coltrane, following his tragic death today, 14 October. The 72-year-old actor was a fan-favourite for his role as Hagrid in Harry Potter, as well as notable roles in James Bond’s GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough. Now, JK Rowling...
These are the 100 worst-ever baby names
Choosing what to name your child is no easy task - especially when it involves differing opinions from your partner, parents and in-laws. So it would be even more disheartening to find that your favourite potential baby name could be ranked as one of the top 100 on the worst-ever list.
Co-workers watched killer Chris Watts 'get more and more unhappy with his life'
When Chris Watts killed his wife and two young daughters in 2018, his horrifying actions sent shockwaves across the world. Seemingly a normal, dedicated family man, not only did Watts snap, but he also feigned ignorance when he was first questioned about his family’s disappearance. It was eventually established...
Jessica Simpson Undergoes Nonsurgical Face Lift
Jessica Simpson just tried out a new nonsurgical facelift and posted a video of the procedure on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!”. In Jessica’s video, the star lies on her back with the device placed on...
Where the real life family from Netflix series The Watcher are now
It seems that the whereabouts of the real life family from The Watcher has been revealed. The new Netflix horror series has taken the platform by storm after knocking Dahmer off the top 10 spot. Based on a true story, The Watcher follows a family whose dream move into their...
Meadow Walker breaks down in tears during lunch with husband Louis Thornton-Allan
Meadow Walker broke down in tears on Tuesday during an outing with her husband, Louis Thornton-Allan. The daughter of late actor Paul Walker was photographed crying at an outdoor New York City restaurant, where she and Thornton-Allan — who tied the knot last October — were dining. Paps captured the upset brunette engaging in a tense conversation with her partner before getting up from the table and wailing as she made her way to the doorway of a nearby stoop. Crouching down to the ground, Meadow, 23, continued to sob into her cream-colored sweater — which she paired with pink joggers — until...
Trisha Paytas hits back after being slammed for 'dangerous' picture of newborn daughter
Trisha Paytas has spoken out after receiving backlash over an image she shared of her newborn daughter on social media. The American YouTuber, singer and Only Fans content creator gave birth to her first child on Wednesday, 14 September. Not long after, she was slammed online after revealing what she...
Mum hits back after being slammed for leaving baby for 48 hours to enjoy girls' weekend
A woman has hit back at people online after she was slammed for leaving her three-month-old daughter with her dad for 48 hours. Ashy Bines, 33, from the Gold Coast in Australia, went away for less than two days for a girls' weekend with friends. Meanwhile, her husband Steve looked...
Olivia Wilde hits out at claims she ‘abandoned’ her kids
Olivia Wilde has put to bed claims she has ‘abandoned’ her two children by critics who scrutinise her relationship with Harry Styles. The mum-of-two spoke about motherhood with Elle magazine for their November 2022 cover story. Olivia shares eight-year-old son Otis and six-year-old daughter Daisy with ex Jason...
Melissa Suffield rushes toddler son to hospital for third time in two weeks
Former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield rushed her son to hospital for the third time in 16 days, urging other parents to 'always trust your instincts'. The actor, who is best known for playing Lucy Beale on the hit BBC soap opera, took her two-year-old River to hospital on Wednesday night (12 October) and shared the ordeal with her 48,500 followers on Instagram.
