Tyla

Netflix viewers all issue same warning about new horror series

Warning: Contains references to suicide. Netflix viewers are advising fans to be wary before diving in to the streamer's new horror series which comes just in time for Halloween. The nights are drawing in, the temperature is dropping and pumpkins are on sale, so it's officially time for some scary...
Essence

Diddy Shares The Latest On Finding Love Again After Kim Porter’s Death

The entertainment guru talks about how hard it’s been to move on but says ‘he’s not giving up on love.’. Just as a love story is evolving, it sometimes ends abruptly. This has been the case for Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy. As his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s four-year death anniversary fast approaches, Diddy sat down with artist Teyana Taylor on Bumble’s new bi-weekly YouTube series Luv2SeeIt’s to discuss finding love again.
Tyla

Jodie Comer is mathematically the most beautiful woman in the world, according to scientists

Jodie Comer is the most beautiful woman in the world, a world leading cosmetic surgeon has mathematically determined. Although it might sound a bit shady to measure how beautiful or not an individual is, it seems as if Dr Julian De Silva of Harley Street, London, has attempted to objectively determine the outcome with what he calls the 'Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi'.
Tyla

American Idol star Willie Spence tragically dies aged 23

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence has died aged 23. He is said to have been involved in a car accident in Tennessee, news outlet Douglas Now reported. The publication has claimed that the singer died due to 'injuries sustained in an automobile accident'. Fellow contestant Katharine McPhee shared the tragic...
Tyla

These are the 100 worst-ever baby names

Choosing what to name your child is no easy task - especially when it involves differing opinions from your partner, parents and in-laws. So it would be even more disheartening to find that your favourite potential baby name could be ranked as one of the top 100 on the worst-ever list.
extratv

Jessica Simpson Undergoes Nonsurgical Face Lift

Jessica Simpson just tried out a new nonsurgical facelift and posted a video of the procedure on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!”. In Jessica’s video, the star lies on her back with the device placed on...
Page Six

Meadow Walker breaks down in tears during lunch with husband Louis Thornton-Allan

Meadow Walker broke down in tears on Tuesday during an outing with her husband, Louis Thornton-Allan. The daughter of late actor Paul Walker was photographed crying at an outdoor New York City restaurant, where she and Thornton-Allan — who tied the knot last October — were dining. Paps captured the upset brunette engaging in a tense conversation with her partner before getting up from the table and wailing as she made her way to the doorway of a nearby stoop. Crouching down to the ground, Meadow, 23, continued to sob into her cream-colored sweater — which she paired with pink joggers — until...
Tyla

Olivia Wilde hits out at claims she ‘abandoned’ her kids

Olivia Wilde has put to bed claims she has ‘abandoned’ her two children by critics who scrutinise her relationship with Harry Styles. The mum-of-two spoke about motherhood with Elle magazine for their November 2022 cover story. Olivia shares eight-year-old son Otis and six-year-old daughter Daisy with ex Jason...
Tyla

Melissa Suffield rushes toddler son to hospital for third time in two weeks

Former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield rushed her son to hospital for the third time in 16 days, urging other parents to 'always trust your instincts'. The actor, who is best known for playing Lucy Beale on the hit BBC soap opera, took her two-year-old River to hospital on Wednesday night (12 October) and shared the ordeal with her 48,500 followers on Instagram.
Tyla

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

