WATCH: Bulls' Javonte Green throws down high-flying dunk vs. Raptors

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

It may only be the preseason, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get highlight dunks.

In Sunday’s win against the Toronto Raptors, Bulls’ Javonte Green threw down a monster slam that summarized his strong play so far this preseason.

Running the fastbreak, Green drove right down the middle of the floor and nearly took off from the free throw line to slam home the bucket.

Green has played superb for the Bulls during the first three preseason games, averaging 16.7 points per game on 77% from the floor.

Check out the monster slam below.

