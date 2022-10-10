Read full article on original website
Twitter Says Elon Musk Under Federal Investigation Over Deal
Twitter said in a court filing that Elon Musk is under federal probe in connection with his takeover of the company. Musk must close this deal by the end of October to avoid a trial.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two of the largest supermarkets in America are merging
Kroger announced Friday that it plans to buy Albertsons in a nearly $25 billion deal that could change the US retail industry and impact how millions of customers buy their groceries. The deal, which is expected to close in 2024, would combine two of the largest supermarket chains in the...
Surging prices show the Fed must continue its tough battle against inflation
A key inflation report showed consumer prices came in hotter than expected in September, punishing Americans and giving license to the Federal Reserve to maintain its pace of historic rate hikes. On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices increased by 0.4% from August, data released Thursday by the Bureau of...
A 'tectonic shift' in global wealth that will take years to recover from
Markets plunged on Thursday morning after red-hot inflation data raised fears on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve would continue hiking interest rates aggressively. Then, something strange happened. Stocks staged a massive comeback. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,500 points from peak to trough and the S&P 500 posted...
Beyond Meat executive who allegedly bit a man's nose will leave the company
Beyond Meat Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey is leaving the company after his recent arrest for assault. Ramsey was arrested last month on on charges of "terroristic threatening" and third-degree battery after he allegedly bit a man's nose following a Arkansas football game. Ramsey was released on an $11,000 bond the following day, according to court records.
More than 100,000 UK postal workers begin holiday season strikes
Postal workers in the United Kingdom are walking out during the busiest period of the year to demand higher pay as cost-of-living pressures mount. As many as 115,000 Royal Mail staff went on strike on Thursday to demand better pay and working conditions. It was the first of 19 days of strikes planned to coincide with the peak holiday shopping season, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
"How To Prepare For A Recession": TikTok's Favorite Financial Feminist Shared Her 6 Tips For Getting Ready For Hard Times
"You don't need to be stressed as long as you develop a plan."
