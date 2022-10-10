‘The Persistent Guest’ is more than welcome for Boise Contemporary Theater’s silver anniversary

Read full article on original website
Canyon County hosts candidate forum ahead of the election
In a three-hour forum at Caldwell’s event center, eight candidates vying for two state representative and two senate positions discussed their political stances ahead of the November 8 election. All the candidates agreed the big issues are overcrowded schools, rapid growth, high property taxes and increasingly unaffordable housing. Chris...
How does redistricting affect where I can vote and who I can vote for?
Idaho Matters is answering your questions about voting in the 2022 midterm elections. I got a postcard in the mail that said my voting places changed along with my legislative district. So I can't vote for my regular lawmaker anymore. I live in Boise, and I heard that there are districts for city council members now. Can you break down why there are all of these changes?
Boise State football's fireworks display was temporarily suspended after September mishap
Pyrotechnics at Boise State football games were paused for one game after a malfunction sent a firework over the crowd as the team took the field to face UT-Martin on September 17. Video taken by a fan and posted to an unaffiliated BSU football fan page on Facebook, showed a...
