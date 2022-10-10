‘The Persistent Guest’ is more than welcome for Boise Contemporary Theater’s silver anniversary

Idaho Matters is answering your questions about voting in the 2022 midterm elections. I got a postcard in the mail that said my voting places changed along with my legislative district. So I can't vote for my regular lawmaker anymore. I live in Boise, and I heard that there are districts for city council members now. Can you break down why there are all of these changes?

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO