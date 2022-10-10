Read full article on original website
Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)
Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About His Relationship With Roman Reigns and His Main Roster Debut
Bloodline member Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Sikoa commented on whether he ever imagined his debut would be in such a big spot with his cousins:. “No, it was out of the blue. It...
Jake Roberts to Bret Hart: “You Got What You Deserved in Montreal”
On the latest episode of his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” Jake Roberts discussed the Montreal Screwjob. During the Montreal Screwjob that took place at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in 1997, Vince McMahon struck the bell while Shawn Michaels held Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter hold. It was planned in advance for Michaels to win the WWE Title while Hart was preparing to leave for WCW.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/14/22)
The post-Extreme Rules episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX tonight will be broadcast live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bray Wyatt will make his first blue brand appearance since defeating Kevin Owens on October 9, 2020, on SmackDown. Tonight’s WWE Events page features Wyatt, Karrion Kross,...
Jon Moxley Plans to End His Career With AEW, Comments on His New Role, More
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has stated that he intends to end his career with AEW. Moxley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on the new five-year AEW contract, which included a new behind-the-scenes job for the three-time AEW World Champion. According to Moxley, AEW is the best job in the world.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer
The long wait for the fifth season of Yellowstone is nearly at an end and fans can… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer appeared first on Outsider.
‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen
American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
Dakota Kai Reveals Who She Would Like to See Added to Damage CTRL
WWE star Dakota Kai recently spoke on Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kai was asked who else would she like to see in Damage CTRL:. “Alba Fyre. I think she would be such a good addition....
Significant WWE Interest in Bringing Back Another Former Star
It appears that Triple H will continue to sign former WWE talent that were released during the Vince McMahon regime. According to WrestleVotes, there is “significant interest” in bringing Chelsea Green back. She was one of many individuals let go by the company last year due to “budget cuts.”
Former WWE Star Teases Return and Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
As Triple H begins to bring in more names that were released under the Vince McMahon administration, an increasing number of wrestlers are expressing interest in having one more run with the business. When former WWE star Eva Marie posted a video of herself tossing a Lily doll in the...
WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT
WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of NXT. Deville emerged from the crowd to assault Alba Fyre. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction joined Deville. Mandy Rose was not present since she had been granted time off following the death of her brother.
“Dune: Part Two” Starring Dave Bautista Has a New Release Date
The release date of “Dune: Part Two,” starring former WWE Champion Dave Bautista, has been pushed back by Warner Bros. According to Deadline, the release date has been pushed back from November 17th to November 3rd. This follows the postponement of Disney/Blade Marvel’s from the first weekend of November 2023 to September 2024.
Triple H and Post Malone Shared Backstage Moment at Madison Square Garden
Rapper Post Malone is performing back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City this week, and he was joined backstage at Wednesday’s opener by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his wife, WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. As seen in the video below, Triple H...
Reason Why Saraya Didn’t Appear on This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Saraya was absent from this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. On Twitter, a fan inquired as to why she wasn’t used. Saraya responded to the fan, stating that she needed to travel to the United Kingdom. She said, “Sorry!! I’ll be back in next week in Cinci. Had...
Velvet Sky Comments on What Led to the “Downfall” of Impact Wrestling
Velvet Sky, a former Knockouts champion, responded to a comment regarding the “fall” of Impact Wrestling that was posted by a fan on Twitter. Sky made an obvious reference to Dixie Carter, and by using the word “brother” in her remark, it appears that she was making a reference to Hulk Hogan.
New Matches Revealed for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Updated Card
The WWE NXT Women’s Title will be on the line at Halloween Havoc. Alba Fyre and Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose have been feuding for weeks, and now WWE has confirmed Fyre vs. Rose for the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc event, with the championship on the line.
Backstage News on Eric Young and Crazzy Steve’s Status With Impact Wrestling
Eric Young, a veteran pro wrestler, will remain with Impact Wrestling at least through the end of the year. Young returned to Impact in 2020 and has been a consistent performer ever since, even while a knee injury kept him out of the ring. Young received a multi-year contract after his return.
William Regal Says Roddy Piper Would Have Seen Straight Through MJF as a Heel
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Gentleman Villain,” William Regal covered a wide variety of topics. During it, he discussed MJF’s success in AEW as a heel and how he has always seen potential in him. “I’ve always seen the potential in him. Not sure I...
Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender Match Added to Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
On tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of SmackDown on FOX, a new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will be announced. WWE has confirmed a Fatal 4 Way match involving Sheamus, Ricochet, Karrion Kross, and Solo Sikoa for tonight’s show. The winner will receive an Imperium leader’s future title shot.
Backstage News on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch’s WWE Returns
– Charlotte Flair’s WWE return appears to be just around the corner. According to the Wrestling Observer, Flair is set to return to WWE soon. She has been out of action since May 8, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. She has since married AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and undergone a small operation. Flair is currently on the SmackDown roster, but it’s unclear whether the new regime will keep her there.
