Alleged DUII driver jailed after heroin, fentanyl found in van

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man suspected of driving impaired was arrested Thursday after police discovered a large amount of drugs, including fentanyl, inside his vehicle on Highway 30 in Clatsop County.

Just before 2:45 p.m., Oregon State Police said they pulled a black van over that was violating several traffic laws.

During the traffic stop, OSP said the trooper noticed the driver, 47-year-old Jamie Redman Brown of Hammond, showed “several signs of impairment.”

In a subsequent search of the vehicle, troopers say they found 89.4 grams of cocaine, 507.1 grams of pills containing fentanyl, 108.3 grams of heroin, and 60.5 grams of psilocybin. OSP said they also found a 9mm pistol, $1,314 in cash, as well as a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, and drug packaging materials.

Hammond was booked into the Clatsop County Jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants – controlled substances, reckless driving, unlawful possession of fentanyl – substantial quantity (5 grams or more), unlawful possession of heroin – substantial quantity (5 grams or more), unlawful possession of cocaine – substantial quantity (5 grams or more) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.