ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatsop County, OR

Alleged DUII driver jailed after heroin, fentanyl found in van

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAP7R_0iTFt9yu00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man suspected of driving impaired was arrested Thursday after police discovered a large amount of drugs, including fentanyl, inside his vehicle on Highway 30 in Clatsop County.

Just before 2:45 p.m., Oregon State Police said they pulled a black van over that was violating several traffic laws.

People robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland; juveniles held

During the traffic stop, OSP said the trooper noticed the driver, 47-year-old Jamie Redman Brown of Hammond, showed “several signs of impairment.”

In a subsequent search of the vehicle, troopers say they found 89.4 grams of cocaine, 507.1 grams of pills containing fentanyl, 108.3 grams of heroin, and 60.5 grams of psilocybin. OSP said they also found a 9mm pistol, $1,314 in cash, as well as a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, and drug packaging materials.

Hammond was booked into the Clatsop County Jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants – controlled substances, reckless driving, unlawful possession of fentanyl – substantial quantity (5 grams or more), unlawful possession of heroin – substantial quantity (5 grams or more), unlawful possession of cocaine – substantial quantity (5 grams or more) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Man accused of $300,000 retail theft arrested in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with stealing at least $300,000 worth of merchandise from stores across the metro area, Tigard police announced on Thursday. Austin Bailey was arrested after loss prevention employees in a Beaverton retail store recognized him and called police. When...
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
County
Clatsop County, OR
Clatsop County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Suspect surrenders to K-9

The Hillsboro Police Log describes calls for service between Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Sept. 26 A man was arrested on several outstanding misdemeanor warrants after he and his spouse were called in for sleeping in their vehicle at a strip mall parking lot in the 2400 block of Northeast Cornell Road and defecating on the property. A red Chevy S10 hit a...
HILLSBORO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Fentanyl#Drugs#Reckless Driving#Drug Packaging#Duii#Oregon State Police#Osp#Nexstar Media Inc
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Police arrest man after fatal jet ski crash

VANCOUVER – A 39-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a fatal jet ski crash on the Columbia River. On Sunday (Oct. 9) at about 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police, with assistance from the Vancouver Fire Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Coast Guard marine units, responded to the west waterfront area for the report of a boating collision.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Vancouver police seek helping locating missing, endangered man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. Ethan Andrew Johnson, 32, was last seen on or about Oct. 8 in the area of 5585 Evergreen Boulevard. Police said Johnson suffers from traumatic brain injury as well as mental...
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old man last seen in Vancouver

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A Silver Alert was issued by Washington State Patrol early Monday morning for a missing and endangered man. Ronald Thornley was last seen on Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Northeast 91st Street, in Vancouver. Thornley drives a white 2019 Nissan Rogue with Washington license plates BUV5927.
VANCOUVER, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Felon released by WA judge charged with killing Idaho couple

On the same day Idaho innkeepers Rory and Sara Mehen were hosting summer guests at their charming, small town bed-and-breakfast, a July 22 decision by a judge 450 miles away in Washington state would allegedly lead to their deaths. Court documents from both states show John Cody Hart, 28 –...
VANCOUVER, WA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy