FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
425magazine.com
Feel Good Friday: Education, Theater, and Fall Treats
Amazon Gives $1.5M to Support Bellevue College Computer Science Students. Amazon will donate $1.5 million to the Bellevue College Foundation over the next three years to support students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in computer science and help build a pipeline of graduates to meet industry demand, the college announced Tuesday. More here.
425magazine.com
All-Access: Symphony, Film Frenzy, and King Con
Listen to the sweet sound of classical music at the Bellevue Symphony’s Fall Concert Sunday. It’s a great chance to see the four outstanding concerto winners from the 2022 Pacific Northwest Concerto Competition in action. Watch the conductor guide the orchestra as live Tchaikovsky plays in your ears. The show is priced at $25 for minors and seniors while adults pay $35. Doors open at 3 p.m. in the Meydenbauer Theater. Click here to buy your tickets.
425magazine.com
The Cosmic Rise of Supernova
Zac Levine was 11 years old when he knew he was destined for nightlife. Growing up in Bellevue and Issaquah, with his father running an ad agency, he was lucky enough to see concerts — like the annual Jingle Bell Bash and Deck the Hall Ball — from backstage.
425magazine.com
Sophie B. Hawkins Comes to Kirkland Performance Center
It’s been 30 years since the release of Sophie B. Hawkins’ 1992 platinum-selling debut album, Tongues and Tails, which included the hit song “Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover.”. The last three decades have brought Hawkins multiple awards, sold-out concerts, a documentary feature, a critically lauded...
425magazine.com
Five Fun Fall Treats for Kids
Like the titular character in L. M. Montgomery’s 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables, we’re so glad we live in a world where there are Octobers. The air is crisper, leaves are turning colors, and sweet family activities are plentiful. Start planning your fall adventures with autumn traditions your kids can look forward to every year.
MyNorthwest.com
Everett will be getting the Revive I-5 treatment starting this weekend
Revive I-5 in Seattle might be taking this weekend off to accommodate all the events in town, but it’s just getting started in Everett. The concrete on I-5 in Everett is just about as old as the concrete through Seattle, and it needs some serious TLC. This weekend, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin three straight weekends of work to replace the concrete panels on northbound I-5 into Everett.
KING-5
Dare not to stare at Seattle's 'Crash Corner'
SEATTLE — Life is rarely dull at the corner of crash and crunch. "The corner is fast and dangerous," said resident Joy Hollingsworth. 23rd Avenue East and East John Street is one of Seattle’s most-watched intersections, thanks to Hollingsworth. "I just care about the community," she said. Hollingsworth...
secretseattle.co
This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild
Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
425magazine.com
Sip & Savor: Apples, Barrels, and Markets
Head to Issaquah's historic downtown for the Issaquah Goes Apples event, which coincides with the start of the city’s weekly Farm Fresh Market. This family-friendly event has a bustling array of activities like the cider press and apple-inspired dish tasting. The Farm Fresh Market, featuring Ayala Farms and Foodie Market, also will be a mouthwatering area to buy some new eats. The Issaquah Goes Apples event and Farm Fresh Market runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 15. The Farm Fresh Market will start at the same time every week up until Dec. 3 at the Historic Shell Station. Click here for more information on the event.
40 English labs rescued from overwhelmed eastern Washington breeder
MONROE, Wash — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a breeder in eastern Washington Wednesday and brought to shelters in western Washington. The breeder apparently reached out for local assistance, but because so many shelters are full, help wasn't available until things got out of hand. Pasado's Safe Haven...
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
secretseattle.co
The Seattle Georgetown Morgue Ranked In The Top 13 Scariest Haunted Houses In The US
Seattle’s Georgetown morgue is the scariest experience you’ll ever have!. Looking for a truly frightening Halloween thrill this October? If you live in Seattle, you don’t have to go far. According to the expert thrill-seekers at Hauntworld, one of the country’s scariest haunted houses is right here in our city! The infamous Seattle Georgetown Morgue ranked in their 2022 list of the top 13 scariest haunted houses in the US. The morgue’s shocking past and unique Halloween experience earned it a spot on the list.
KING-5
Shelter pets from Florida are ready for adoption at Seattle Humane
SEATTLE — Seattle Humane welcomed more fuzzy faces to the litter this week as more than 60 cats, dogs and guinea pigs were transported by plane from Florida. The disaster relief flight is helping alleviate the burden on shelters that were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. "It's important...
Seattle’s Most Coveted Street Has a Gorgeous $3.9 Million Home for Sale
If you love old houses, this Seattle home built in 1915 is gorgeous inside and out. Take a walk back in time with this beautiful home that's for sale in Seattle. One of my favorite websites on Facebook is "For Love Of Old Houses" and when I saw this beauty, I had to post about it.
capitolhillseattle.com
Starbucks abandoned this expensive and hard to maintain Capitol Hill cafe — Now it’s covered in plywood
We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
roadtirement.com
Historic and haunted Stanwood Hotel and Bar
It is that time of year, waiting for Halloween! This is one of the more documented and investigated haunted sites in Washington State. Several years ago we found this neat old place in the historic town of Stanwood, Washington. Stanwood was originally a lumber, mining and shipbuilding town. The Hotel was first opened in 1894, and a plaque on the front of the building proudly proclaims the local historical society taking note.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Washington
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
I made $10,000 in two months out of my garage – I started with nothing, and it only takes me a few hours of my own time
A FURNITURE flipper is proving that one man's trash is another man's treasure as he raked in $10,000 fixing up old pieces. When Cole Brown moved to Seattle from rural Montana he was looking for a new way to make money. After some trial and error and time to get...
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
q13fox.com
Pasado's Safe Haven rescues over 40 English labs from 'overrun' breeding situation
PEND OREILLE, Wash. - Pasado's Safe Haven has rescued paver 40 English labs from an "overrun breeding situation" in eastern Washington. The rescue is still ongoing, but the organization said they were made aware of the situation by the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office. The Pasado's veterinary team is standing...
