Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)
Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About His Relationship With Roman Reigns and His Main Roster Debut
Bloodline member Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Sikoa commented on whether he ever imagined his debut would be in such a big spot with his cousins:. “No, it was out of the blue. It...
PWMania
Jake Roberts to Bret Hart: “You Got What You Deserved in Montreal”
On the latest episode of his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” Jake Roberts discussed the Montreal Screwjob. During the Montreal Screwjob that took place at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in 1997, Vince McMahon struck the bell while Shawn Michaels held Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter hold. It was planned in advance for Michaels to win the WWE Title while Hart was preparing to leave for WCW.
PWMania
Jon Moxley Plans to End His Career With AEW, Comments on His New Role, More
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has stated that he intends to end his career with AEW. Moxley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on the new five-year AEW contract, which included a new behind-the-scenes job for the three-time AEW World Champion. According to Moxley, AEW is the best job in the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Dakota Kai Reveals Who She Would Like to See Added to Damage CTRL
WWE star Dakota Kai recently spoke on Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kai was asked who else would she like to see in Damage CTRL:. “Alba Fyre. I think she would be such a good addition....
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/14/22)
The post-Extreme Rules episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX tonight will be broadcast live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bray Wyatt will make his first blue brand appearance since defeating Kevin Owens on October 9, 2020, on SmackDown. Tonight’s WWE Events page features Wyatt, Karrion Kross,...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Teases Return and Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
As Triple H begins to bring in more names that were released under the Vince McMahon administration, an increasing number of wrestlers are expressing interest in having one more run with the business. When former WWE star Eva Marie posted a video of herself tossing a Lily doll in the...
PWMania
Significant WWE Interest in Bringing Back Another Former Star
It appears that Triple H will continue to sign former WWE talent that were released during the Vince McMahon regime. According to WrestleVotes, there is “significant interest” in bringing Chelsea Green back. She was one of many individuals let go by the company last year due to “budget cuts.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT
WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of NXT. Deville emerged from the crowd to assault Alba Fyre. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction joined Deville. Mandy Rose was not present since she had been granted time off following the death of her brother.
PWMania
Reason Why Saraya Didn’t Appear on This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Saraya was absent from this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. On Twitter, a fan inquired as to why she wasn’t used. Saraya responded to the fan, stating that she needed to travel to the United Kingdom. She said, “Sorry!! I’ll be back in next week in Cinci. Had...
PWMania
Velvet Sky Comments on What Led to the “Downfall” of Impact Wrestling
Velvet Sky, a former Knockouts champion, responded to a comment regarding the “fall” of Impact Wrestling that was posted by a fan on Twitter. Sky made an obvious reference to Dixie Carter, and by using the word “brother” in her remark, it appears that she was making a reference to Hulk Hogan.
PWMania
Triple H and Post Malone Shared Backstage Moment at Madison Square Garden
Rapper Post Malone is performing back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City this week, and he was joined backstage at Wednesday’s opener by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his wife, WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. As seen in the video below, Triple H...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Chris Jericho Discusses Becoming an AEW Locker Room Leader Amidst Backstage Controversy
Chris Jericho has addressed the concerns that have arisen in AEW in recent months. Eddie Kingston was suspended after he pie-faced Sammy Guevara, and there were conflicts between CM Punk and Hangman Page. The backstage brawl during the All Out media scrum involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks was the biggest concern.
PWMania
Backstage News on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch’s WWE Returns
– Charlotte Flair’s WWE return appears to be just around the corner. According to the Wrestling Observer, Flair is set to return to WWE soon. She has been out of action since May 8, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. She has since married AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and undergone a small operation. Flair is currently on the SmackDown roster, but it’s unclear whether the new regime will keep her there.
PWMania
Backstage News on Eric Young and Crazzy Steve’s Status With Impact Wrestling
Eric Young, a veteran pro wrestler, will remain with Impact Wrestling at least through the end of the year. Young returned to Impact in 2020 and has been a consistent performer ever since, even while a knee injury kept him out of the ring. Young received a multi-year contract after his return.
PWMania
William Regal Says Roddy Piper Would Have Seen Straight Through MJF as a Heel
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Gentleman Villain,” William Regal covered a wide variety of topics. During it, he discussed MJF’s success in AEW as a heel and how he has always seen potential in him. “I’ve always seen the potential in him. Not sure I...
PWMania
Dustin Rhodes Hints at Retirement
AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes posted to Twitter this afternoon with a tweet that appears to hint at his retirement from ring competition. He did not explicitly state his intention to retire, but here is what he said on Twitter:. “Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much...
PWMania
Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender Match Added to Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
On tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of SmackDown on FOX, a new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will be announced. WWE has confirmed a Fatal 4 Way match involving Sheamus, Ricochet, Karrion Kross, and Solo Sikoa for tonight’s show. The winner will receive an Imperium leader’s future title shot.
PWMania
Booker T: “You Should Never Let a Guy Like Jimmy Smith in the Wrestling Business”
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed his first appearance as a WWE NXT commentator on the most recent episode of the “Hall of Fame” podcast:. “I’m excited about being a part of NXT. I didn’t know how excited I was going to be about this honestly because it’s a lot of students, a lot of young guys coming up, and I feel like I’m in my coaching mode. I feel like I’m in my teaching mode and it’s so many young guys, so many young girls. It’s just like clay needing to be molded down there. So for me, I’m in a perfect place where I can not get complacent. I don’t think I could ever get complacent with this many young guys. I literally had probably 60 guys in my ear want to talk to me. They want to get this. They need a little bit of that. They want a little bit of this. I was like wow, this is going to be something really, really cool for me and something I’ve been wanting for a long time, so let’s get to work man.”
PWMania
Matt Hardy Provides Update on Jeff Hardy and Addresses Backstage Issues in AEW
AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Matt was asked how his brother Jeff Hardy is doing:. “He seems to be doing really well. The conversations I’ve had with him have been really, really good....
Comments / 0