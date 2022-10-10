Kansas casinos rake in $1.3 million from sports betting, mostly in the Kansas City area

Kansas casinos and betting platforms have brought in nearly $1.3 million in the first month of sports betting in the state with more than half coming from the casino in Kansas City, Kansas.

State regulators opened sportsbooks in Kansas on Sept. 1, four months after Gov. Laura Kelly signed the Legislature’s bill legalizing sports wagering into law.

Kansas’ four casinos, working with six sports betting platforms, brought in just under $1.3 million during the first month. The Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, accounted for roughly $762,000, or 59% of the revenue statewide.

The figures appear to affirm that Missourians are crossing state lines to place bets in Kansas after Missouri failed to legalize sports betting before the NFL season. Kansas’ sports betting program launched just in time for the Kansas City Chiefs’ season.

The state took in just under $130,000 in tax revenue from the four sportsbooks.

“These revenues reinforce what we already knew: Legal sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and supports Kansas businesses,” Kelly said in a statement. “While legal wagering is just in its infancy, these revenues will continue to grow and benefit the state over time.”

The Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, just outside Wichita, brought in nearly $208,000 in revenue, while the Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg brought in just over $326,000. The Boot Hill Casino in Dodge City, which is partnering with DraftKings, did not report any revenue in September because of a promotional program, which allowed first time bettors to play for free.