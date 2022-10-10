ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kansas casinos rake in $1.3 million from sports betting, mostly in the Kansas City area

By Katie Bernard
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18YFy8_0iTFsnty00

Kansas casinos and betting platforms have brought in nearly $1.3 million in the first month of sports betting in the state with more than half coming from the casino in Kansas City, Kansas.

State regulators opened sportsbooks in Kansas on Sept. 1, four months after Gov. Laura Kelly signed the Legislature’s bill legalizing sports wagering into law.

Kansas’ four casinos, working with six sports betting platforms, brought in just under $1.3 million during the first month. The Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, accounted for roughly $762,000, or 59% of the revenue statewide.

The figures appear to affirm that Missourians are crossing state lines to place bets in Kansas after Missouri failed to legalize sports betting before the NFL season. Kansas’ sports betting program launched just in time for the Kansas City Chiefs’ season.

The state took in just under $130,000 in tax revenue from the four sportsbooks.

“These revenues reinforce what we already knew: Legal sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and supports Kansas businesses,” Kelly said in a statement. “While legal wagering is just in its infancy, these revenues will continue to grow and benefit the state over time.”

The Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, just outside Wichita, brought in nearly $208,000 in revenue, while the Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg brought in just over $326,000. The Boot Hill Casino in Dodge City, which is partnering with DraftKings, did not report any revenue in September because of a promotional program, which allowed first time bettors to play for free.

Comments / 1

Related
WIBW

KU wide receiver no longer with program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshman wide receiver Steven McBride is no longer on the Kansas football roster, according to sources. According to Jordan Guskey, who covers KU Athletics for the Topeka Capital-Journal, it is not clear at this time why McBride has left the program. McBride recorded two catches for...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
City
Mulvane, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Government
City
Dodge City, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Kansas City, KS
Sports
City
Pittsburg, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Legislature#Rake#The Hollywood Casino#Missourians#The Kansas City Chiefs#Kansans
WIBW

Cities in Kansas ranked among best in nation to drive in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Kansas have been ranked among the best in the nation to drive in according to a new study. With an average of $564 lost per year in wasted time due to traffic congestion, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Cities to Drive in.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy