Read full article on original website
Related
Recipe: Chipotle Chicken Flatbread fest
Family Features -- When dining outside with your loved ones, there are few things better than a tasty dish the whole family can enjoy. This Chipotle Chicken Flatbread makes for a perfect al fresco meal. Prepared along with a fresh salad or simply enjoyed by itself, this flatbread is simple...
Heart attack risks increase as people with HIV and hepatitis C age, according to recent study
DALLAS -- As people with HIV age, their risk of heart attack increases far more if they also have untreated hepatitis C virus, even if their HIV is treated, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
Reporter panics at diagnosis, then discovers simple, no-cost solution
Sleeping on your back contributes to snoring and blockages, especially as you age and the muscles in the throat become looser. Sleeping on your side could help improve your sleep quality. I woke up in a strange bedroom with 24 electrodes glued all over my body and a plastic mask...
Considering joint replacement? You might want to wait a little longer
Urbana -- More than seven million people are walking the Earth with a new knee or hip. And if you’re suffering from debilitating pain, the thought of becoming total joint replacement patient seven million one is probably appealing. But James Murphy, MD, says try not to think about it until your mid-60s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People Are Sharing "Small Acts Of Kindness" People Can Practice Every Day, And It's The Nicest Thing I've Seen In A While
"It doesn't cost you anything, and it means the world to the people you are talking to."
OurSentinel
Saint Joseph, IL
993
Followers
1K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT
The Sentinel is an online news source serving the communities of Philo, Tolono, Sidney, St. Joseph, Royal & Ogden in Illinois. Visit our site daily at www.oursentinel.com.http://www.oursentinel.com
Comments / 0