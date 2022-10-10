In a 17th-century castle called Belton House just outside of the town of Grantham in Lincolnshire, England, there’s a mysterious painting of a black man in profile. He’s wearing a straw hat, a torn white shirt, with his arms resting on his left leg. Seated in front of what looks to be a landscape painting, the model looks relaxed, perhaps even bored. At the bottom of the portrait, there is a signature that has long baffled art historians. “The original catalog record had transcribed the signature as B-E-R-T-H-E,” says Alice Rylance-Watson, the assistant national curator for pictures and sculptures at the National Trust UK, the largest conservation charity in Europe. “I didn’t find that name in any index of artists.” The identity of the subject and the artist remained a mystery–until now.

