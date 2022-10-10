ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Atlas Obscura

La Trobe Swing Bridge

This unique bridge is the work of the renowned Australian architect and civil engineer John Grainger. It’s one of the oldest surviving swing bridges in Australia, being constructed between 1880-1883, and is regarded as one of the engineering wonders of Gippsland, being able to swing through 360 degrees. A...
Atlas Obscura

Rising Sun Revolving Door

Right outside Yokohama’s old Chinatown, there is a revolving door on one side of an apartment building, painted in vivid turquoise. While most tourists walk past it without a single glance, an oft-overlooked historical marker indicates that it is, in fact, a valuable piece from the past. The apartment...
Atlas Obscura

Get Lost in the Catacombs With Our Latest Maze

Michelle Boggess-Nunley is a Grosse Pointe, Michigan-based artist who holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest hand-drawn maze. This is Michelle’s second original puzzle for Atlas Obscura. Check out her first here!. When I’m creating a maze, I often focus on real places. I dive into research of...
Atlas Obscura

St. Anthony Head

At the base of the Roseland Peninsula on the southeast coast of England, St. Anthony Head is a quite remarkable location with both geographical and historical significance. It overlooks the wide estuary of the River Fal, which is one of the widest natural harbors in the world. This natural opening of water allowed this area of Cornwall to thrive as a place of anchorage for ships arriving from both the Atlantic and Mediterranean Oceans.
Atlas Obscura

Solving the Mystery of the Seated Man

In a 17th-century castle called Belton House just outside of the town of Grantham in Lincolnshire, England, there’s a mysterious painting of a black man in profile. He’s wearing a straw hat, a torn white shirt, with his arms resting on his left leg. Seated in front of what looks to be a landscape painting, the model looks relaxed, perhaps even bored. At the bottom of the portrait, there is a signature that has long baffled art historians. “The original catalog record had transcribed the signature as B-E-R-T-H-E,” says Alice Rylance-Watson, the assistant national curator for pictures and sculptures at the National Trust UK, the largest conservation charity in Europe. “I didn’t find that name in any index of artists.” The identity of the subject and the artist remained a mystery–until now.
