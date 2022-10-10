ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Los Angeles Rams Fans Mercilessly Boo Kim Kardashian During Cowboys Game

By Chris Haney
On Sunday afternoon, Los Angeles Rams fans loudly booed reality TV star Kim Kardashian who was in attendance. As cameras panned around to the different celebrities in the crowd, Kardashian received a harsh reaction from the hometown L.A. crowd.

The Rams welcomed the Dallas Cowboys to town yesterday for a huge NFC showdown at SoFi Stadium. Of course, the big game attracted some of Hollywood’s biggest stars as well. As many stadiums and arenas often do between plays and during timeouts, they show famous people in the crowd on the jumbotron screens.

Cameras in the stadium first showed off Grammy-winning R&B singer John Legend as fans applauded. Next, Kim Kardashian is seen sitting in her suite in a black skin-tight bodysuit and giant sunglasses. She notices she’s on camera and smiles and blows a kiss for the crowd while with a friend and one of her children. In what’s now become a viral clip online, a chorus of boos from the L.A. crowd start to rain down on the celebrity.

Kim Kardashian and her crew seemed to take the boos in stride before the cameras panned elsewhere within the crowd. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had the VIP treatment on Sunday and shared several posts from her time at the game on her Instagram story. She even posted a video of her 6-year-old son, Saint West, on the field and with the Rams’ Vince Lombardi championship trophy from last season.

After the game, Saint and another young friend got to go down on the turf on the sidelines beside one of the endzones. Kim Kardashian’s son with rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West was seen wearing a No. 5 Jalen Ramsey jersey. He and his friend also wore huge Rams logo chains while on the field.

Fans Seemed More Interested in Kim Kardashian Than the Rams-Cowboys Game

Of course, anywhere Kim Kardashian goes, she’s typically the center of attention. And that was no different on Sunday, even in the middle of an NFL game.

In another video that’s making the rounds on social media, someone captured numerous fans paying more attention to Kim K than the Rams and Cowboys. In the clip, several fans of each team are turned around facing away from field. That’s because they were gawking over Kim Kardashian and taking pictures and videos of the celebrity with their phones.

We’re not sure at what point of the game the video was taken. But considering the Rams’ poor performance yesterday, we may understand why they weren’t paying more attention to the game.

L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team’s offense struggled once again over the weekend. Although Stafford threw for 308 yards, he only completed one touchdown and had an interception as well. Additionally, he fumbled twice and the Cowboys defense sacked him five times on the day.

It’s the team’s second-straight loss after falling to Dallas 22-10 at home. As bad as the Rams have looked recently, the Cowboys are trucking along with backup QB Cooper Rush . While starter Dak Prescott recovers from hand surgery, Rush is still unbeaten while filling in for the franchise quarterback as the Cowboys sit at 4-1 on the season.

