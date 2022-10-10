Read full article on original website
BBC
Xbox v PlayStation: Giants clash over Call of Duty
Xbox owner Microsoft has hit back at claims its plan to buy the maker of Call of Duty may unfairly affect its rivals, including Sony, which owns PlayStation. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Candy Crush, for $68.7bn (£59.2bn). The UK watchdog looking into...
Motley Fool
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030
Taiwan Semiconductor may be the most important company in the world today, and that's not changing anytime soon. Disney is a media giant, and it's well positioned for a streaming future. Adobe's acquisition of Figma may not have been cheered by Wall Street, but it may make the company much...
Mark Zuckerberg defended the $1,500 price tag for Meta's new VR headset as 'break-even', adding that Apple charges 'as much as it can' for hardware
Mark Zuckerberg called out Apple for profiteering off its tech gadgets in a podcast interview on Tuesday.
CNBC
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
Amazon is giving away $22 in free money during its surprise Amazon Prime Day-like sale. Here's how to cash in
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's early Black Friday event, the Prime Early Access Sale, is on now. It's an event exclusively for Amazon Prime...
Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles
If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
Xbox users just got a cool new upgrade from Apple
Move over Spotify, Apple Music is now available across Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One
NME
‘Witchfire’ from the makers of ‘Bulletstorm’ is delayed until 2023
Polish studio The Astronauts announced Witchfire, a dark fantasy shooter set in a medieval world, around five years ago. Initial updates stated the game would be released at the end of 2022, however the studio has announced that the release has been delayed to early 2023. The game is undergoing...
Popular Crypto Analyst: Ethereum Will Soon Start One Of The Biggest Bull Markets Run
Crypto analyst Moustache believes Ethereum could soon start one of the biggest bull market runs. Moustache cited Ethereum’s price trajectory of 2016-2017 as an example, drawing comparisons on how Ethereum’s present price pattern is almost identical to its historical price data of 2016-2017. The recent bear phase of...
AirPods Start at $89 As Part of a Surprise Apple Sale Online
Apple’s AirPods continue to be one of the most popular wireless earbuds on the market, with their signature stark-white design and consistently clear audio making the buds a must-have accessory for both music lovers and casual listeners alike. The AirPods Pro are now in their second incarnation, with the Apple AirPods Pro having been released this fall. That’s led to deep discounts on the previous AirPods models, as well as the older AirPods Max. Apple never offers discounts on its own website but we’ve found the cheapest prices for AirPods online on Amazon. Here’s where to find the best AirPods deals...
Polygon
Modern Warfare 2’s phone number requirement isn’t the same as Overwatch 2’s
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require PC players to use the same SMS text message verification process that frustrated Overwatch 2’s launch for many, but with an important exception: Any existing Call of Duty: Warzone players who have already verified their accounts won’t be required to give a real, text-enabled phone number to play Modern Warfare 2.
