ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Xbox v PlayStation: Giants clash over Call of Duty

Xbox owner Microsoft has hit back at claims its plan to buy the maker of Call of Duty may unfairly affect its rivals, including Sony, which owns PlayStation. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Candy Crush, for $68.7bn (£59.2bn). The UK watchdog looking into...
VIDEO GAMES
Motley Fool

3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

Taiwan Semiconductor may be the most important company in the world today, and that's not changing anytime soon. Disney is a media giant, and it's well positioned for a streaming future. Adobe's acquisition of Figma may not have been cheered by Wall Street, but it may make the company much...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Companies#Gaming#Pc Game#Business Industry#Video Game#Linus Business#Linus Company Microsoft#Activision Blizzard#Xbox Game Pass#Eurogamer#Dlc#Nintendo Switch Online
StyleCaster

Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles

If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Card Game
Country
Brazil
Rolling Stone

AirPods Start at $89 As Part of a Surprise Apple Sale Online

Apple’s AirPods continue to be one of the most popular wireless earbuds on the market, with their signature stark-white design and consistently clear audio making the buds a must-have accessory for both music lovers and casual listeners alike. The AirPods Pro are now in their second incarnation, with the Apple AirPods Pro having been released this fall. That’s led to deep discounts on the previous AirPods models, as well as the older AirPods Max.  Apple never offers discounts on its own website but we’ve found the cheapest prices for AirPods online on Amazon. Here’s where to find the best AirPods deals...
ELECTRONICS
Polygon

Modern Warfare 2’s phone number requirement isn’t the same as Overwatch 2’s

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require PC players to use the same SMS text message verification process that frustrated Overwatch 2’s launch for many, but with an important exception: Any existing Call of Duty: Warzone players who have already verified their accounts won’t be required to give a real, text-enabled phone number to play Modern Warfare 2.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy