Wildcat Football Gearing up for Final Regular Season Game of 2022
The West Central Valley football team will be looking to finish off the regular season today, as they head to Truro to take on the Interstate 35 Roadrunners. Going into the game, the Wildcats are 4-3, while the Roadrunners are 3-4. West Central Valley is coming off a two game winning streak, beating Panorama for Homecoming, and Nodaway Valley for Seniors Night last week, while Interstate 35 is coming in on a two game losing streak.
ADM Football Prepares for Senior Night
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers football is gearing up for senior night this evening in Adel, when ADM will be looking to reenter the win column when they take on the Knoxville Panthers. ADM comes into the matchup with a 6-1 record while Knoxville enters at 1-6. ADM will be honoring 17 seniors...
AC/GC Football Plays For District Championship Tonight
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center finds themselves in the same position as last year with a matchup against Van Meter for the District 7 football championship game. AC/GC is tied with Van Meter at the top of the district with a (6-1) record and a (4-0) district record. The Chargers lost in this same scenario last year (34-13) while giving up 14 unanswered points in that second half of that game. AC/GC is coming off a dominating victory over Panorama (48-26) where they rushed for 510 yards and 5 touchdowns along with passing the ball for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns. They will need to stop a Van Meter offense that rushes for an average of 223 yards per game and passes for an average of 117 yards per game. Their defense has only allowed 10 points in district play. Players to look out for are AC/GC’s senior Quaterback Brock Littler who has rushed for 745 yards and 11 touchdowns this year and for Van Meter the player to look for is senior quarterback Ben Gilliland.
With District title clinched, Rams host Clarke
Greene County hosts Clarke (Osceola) tonight in Class 2A District 8 football at Linduska Field in Jefferson. The Rams are 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the district with the district title clinched. Clarke has the fourth playoff spot from the district sewed up and the Indians are 5-2 on the season and 2-2 in district play.
Perry Fresh/Soph Football Fall to Boone
Boone raced out to a quick start Thursday night and never looked back as the Toreadors defeated Perry 30-14 in a freshman and sophomore combined game at Dewey Field. A big crowd gathered to support the Perry football program following last week’s decision to cancel the season. Alec Burgin...
VB results for Rams and Rockets
Greene County played Heart of Iowa Activities Conference volleyball at home last night while Paton-Churdan was on the road in non-conference action. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams hosted Saydel in the last HOIAC match of the season and the Rams came out on top in three sets by scores of 25-10, 25-18, 25-5. Greene County finished the conference schedule at 5-2, good for third place. Overall, the Rams are 15-8 and they’ll end the regular season tomorrow at the Winterset tournament having clinched a winning season for the second straight year.
Senior Night is tonight for Rams
Tonight is volleyball Senior Night at Greene County High School. It’s the final Heart of Iowa Activities Conference match for Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams. Greene County (14-8) hosts Saydel (7-17) in the high school gym in Jefferson. The Rams are 4-2 in the conference and a win vs. the Eagles would mean a third place finish, the highest in some time. Seniors listed on the Rams’ roster are Katriana Heupel, Natalie Heupel, Ashlynn Hinners, Alexa Peters, and Isabella Schroeder.
Jayette Volleyball Falls on the Road
The Perry volleyball team dropped a straight set Heart of Iowa matchup Tuesday night at South Hamilton 25-17, 25-17 and 25-19. Perry falls to 9-26 on the season and will travel to Nevada tonight. Complete stats are posted below. Offense.
AC/GC Volleyball Defeats Ogden In Day 1 Conference Tournament
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center volleyball team hands Ogden a loss in round one of the conference tournament in Van Meter on Tuesday. The Lady Chargers won in two sets with the scores of (25-12) and (25-22) against the Bulldogs. Then AC/GC took on Van Meter and lost in two sets. The Chargers will play on Thursday in Van Meter with that time to be annouced. Their record now sits at (12-11) and conference record of (4-4).
ADM Volleyball Sweeps Carroll
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers volleyball hosted senior night on Tuesday evening against the Carroll Tigers, and ADM was able to find a great result as they were a winner by the score of three sets to none (25-15, 25-17, and 25-19). The Tigers move to 18-5 on the year while Carroll moves to 9-22 on the year.
After forfeit, Rams to host Clarke on Friday
Greene County has the Class 2A District 8 title wrapped up with one regular season game remaining before opening the playoffs on Oct. 21 in Jefferson. After accepting a forfeit on Oct. 7 from Shenandoah after the Mustangs cancelled the rest of their varsity season after week five, the Rams host Clarke (Osceola) this Friday at Linduska Field. Clarke is 5-2 overall and 2-2 in District 8 while the Rams are 6-1 on the season and 4-0 in district play.
Panorama Volleyball Goes 1-1 in WCAC Tournament
The Panorama Volleyball team was looking to gain momentum before the postseason. The Panthers competed in the West Central Activities Conference tournament. Their first opponent was the Madrid Tigers. This was a contest of two relatively even matched teams. However, Panorama would win back to back sets, 25-19 and 25-21.
Rockets get in win column vs. WH
After 17 straight losses to start the high school volleyball season, Paton-Churdan is in the win column. Coach Makayla Sparr’s Rockets won its home finale last night in Churdan over West Harrison in three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-17, 25-19. P-C tied WH for last place in the Rolling Valley Activities Conference with 1-7 records and the Rockets are 1-17 overall.
Jayette Swimmers Prevail on Senior Night
Perry swimmers hosted Atlantic & Spencer at the MCB on Tuesday, Oct 11 with the Pink Out for breast. cancer and senior night. One school record was lowered and three other individuals had personal best. times tonight. Spencer brought 18 swimmers to Perry. Spencer 89 Perry 67. Spencer 107 Atlantic...
Quality Race for ADM at Conference
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers boys and girls cross country competed in their conference meet on Tuesday at Hillcrest Country Club in Adel, and they were able to find some positive marks from both individuals and teams, with the boys team finishing 5th and the girls team grabbing a 2ndplace finish. The girls were able to have a team score of 54 and the boys were at 123.
DCG Finds Good Numbers in Conference Meet
Dallas Center – Grimes cross country participated in their Little Hawkeye Conference meet on Monday at Dallas Center – Grimes middle school, and they were able to get some strong marks against good competition. The girls were able to finish 3rd and the boys were able to grab a place of 3rd as well.
Panorama Cross Country Teams Competing in WCAC Meet Today
Both Panorama Cross Country teams are competing in a big conference meet today. The Panthers will be participating in the West Central Activities Conference meet. They’ll be up against AC/GC, Des Moines Christian, Earlham, Interstate 35, Madrid, Ogden, Pleasantville, Van Meter, West Central Valley, and Woodward-Granger. It’s a crucial meet for the team as the season is winding down. This is also a chance for runners to qualify for state.
Special Edition State of Perry Football Program to Air on KDLS Tomorrow
With the recent cancellation of the final varsity football games for the Perry Bluejays due to the amount of injuries to players, a special program is happening tomorrow on the Raccoon Valley Radio Network. The Special Edition Sports Magazine on the State of Perry Football will feature several individuals from...
The Adair County Health and Fitness Center Starts Pickleball League
The Adair County Health and Fitness Center is rolling out a new activity with registration now open. There will be an Adult CoEd Pickleball League that will start on October 25th at the health and fitness center for a team of two at the cost of $30. For those new to the game there will be a training session on October 18th. League play will run until November 29th with a tournament on December 6th. All games will be 25 minutes long. For more information contact ACHFC.
Curtis Frischmeyer, 36, of Carroll
Funeral services for Curtis Frischmeyer, 36, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
