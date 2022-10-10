ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

New Orleans police off-duty officer shot during armed robbery

A New Orleans police officer was shot during an armed robbery in Mid-City on Thursday night. According to police, Officer Louis Blackmon was the victim of an armed robbery on the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. The suspect pulled a gun on the off-duty officer, demanding...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Coroner IDs 17-year-old shot dead in Mid-City parking lot

The New Orleans coroner identified James Kelly as the teen shot dead in a Mid-City parking lot Friday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of block North Carrollton Avenue at around 9:32 p.m. They found Kelly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans street renamed for Fats Domino this weekend with second line celebration

The New Orleans street where one of the founders of rock ‘n’ roll spent most of his life is being renamed in his honor. A communitywide Second line and Musical Celebration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the longtime home of Antoine “Fats” Domino on Caffin Avenue, which will now be known as Antoine “Fats” Domino Avenue. Led by the Stooges Brass Band, the second line will proceed down the renamed street to Oliver Bush Park, where musical tributes to Domino will occur.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate homicide in West Lake Forest

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in West Lake Forest. The homicide was reported in the 5800 block of Plaza Drive. The victim was found dead at the scene. This is a developing story. Stick with WDSU.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for man accused of CBD armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a man who is accused of armed robbery in the Central Business District. According to the police, the pictured man reportedly approached a person with a handgun demanding the person's wallet. The person compiled, and the suspect left. Anyone with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Picayune man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 43 crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Larry Mergerum, 72, of Picayune, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Margerum was traveling north on Highway 43 around 1:20 p.m. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, causing him to receive fatal injuries from the crash.
PICAYUNE, MS
WDSU

Kenner traffic now flowing after car overturns on interstate

KENNER, La. — Traffic in Kenner was snarled Thursday morning after a vehicle overturned on the interstate. Two westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Loyola Avenue were blocked to traffic for hours but reopened around 9:30 a.m. Delays for commuters reached more than an hour, according to the Department...
KENNER, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police find man shot to death in Behrman area

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Behrman area. The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard. According to police, when officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene. Investigators are currently in the process...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
CUT OFF, LA

