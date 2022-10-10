Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Haunted Hotels in New OrleansHotMamaTravelNew Orleans, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
Related
WDSU
Neighbors react to woman, teen injured in shooting in Mid City near Orleans Parish Jail
NEW ORLEANS — Neighbors in Mid-City are on edge after crime hits too close to home and just near the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. Police said a car crashed outside the office, after the two people inside the car were trying to get away from someone shooting at them.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate interstate crash that sent 2 to hospital
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a multi-car crash that sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The crash happened on Read Boulevard at the South Interstate 10 Service Road, according to NOPD. Police say the crash involved three cars. Two people were sent...
41-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Vacherie (Vacherie, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday in Vacherie. Authorities confirmed that one person died in the collision. Officials stated that the accident occurred on Louisiana Highway 3127.
WDSU
New Orleans police officer shot while off duty in Mid-City, suspect still being sought
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday in Mid-City. Officials said it happened around 10:35 p.m. on North Rendon Street near Conti Street near the Bayou Beer Garden parking lot. A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
Crimestoppers postpones news conference on LaPlace 19-year-old killed
Crimestoppers has postponed a news conference that was scheduled Friday to provide an update on the case of a shooting that killed a 19-year-old. Yasmin Halum was found Sunday shot in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive. Reports say deputies found Halum lying unresponsive on the driveway of a...
Car crashes into jail gate after woman is shot while driving in Mid-City
Just before 7 p.m., the NOPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 600 block of South Gayoso Street.
WDSU
New Orleans police off-duty officer shot during armed robbery
A New Orleans police officer was shot during an armed robbery in Mid-City on Thursday night. According to police, Officer Louis Blackmon was the victim of an armed robbery on the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. The suspect pulled a gun on the off-duty officer, demanding...
Truck overturns in Metairie crash, killing elderly driver
Fairleigh was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but sustained life-threatening injuries, he was taken to the hospital where he later died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 17-year-old shot dead in Mid-City parking lot
The New Orleans coroner identified James Kelly as the teen shot dead in a Mid-City parking lot Friday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of block North Carrollton Avenue at around 9:32 p.m. They found Kelly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
WDSU
New Orleans street renamed for Fats Domino this weekend with second line celebration
The New Orleans street where one of the founders of rock ‘n’ roll spent most of his life is being renamed in his honor. A communitywide Second line and Musical Celebration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the longtime home of Antoine “Fats” Domino on Caffin Avenue, which will now be known as Antoine “Fats” Domino Avenue. Led by the Stooges Brass Band, the second line will proceed down the renamed street to Oliver Bush Park, where musical tributes to Domino will occur.
16-Year-Old Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
New Orleans Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Oliver White Avenue and Benefit Street around 10:30 p.m. A 16-year-old truck driver died after crashing with [..]
NOPD: Man dies from single gunshot wound in N.O. East
Initial investigation shows that just before 12:50 , a report of an unresponsive man was called in for the 5800 block of Plaza Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate homicide in West Lake Forest
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in West Lake Forest. The homicide was reported in the 5800 block of Plaza Drive. The victim was found dead at the scene. This is a developing story. Stick with WDSU.com.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for man accused of CBD armed robbery
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a man who is accused of armed robbery in the Central Business District. According to the police, the pictured man reportedly approached a person with a handgun demanding the person's wallet. The person compiled, and the suspect left. Anyone with...
WLOX
Picayune man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 43 crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Larry Mergerum, 72, of Picayune, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Margerum was traveling north on Highway 43 around 1:20 p.m. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, causing him to receive fatal injuries from the crash.
Ezekiel Harry: Louisiana mom, boyfriend face death penalty in death of boy found in trash can
HOUMA, La. — A Louisiana woman and her boyfriend now face the death penalty in the July murder of the woman’s 2-year-old son, whose body was found stuffed into a trash can after she reported he was abducted. Ezekiel Harry, of Houma, died July 12 of severe blunt...
WDSU
Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera
NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
WDSU
Kenner traffic now flowing after car overturns on interstate
KENNER, La. — Traffic in Kenner was snarled Thursday morning after a vehicle overturned on the interstate. Two westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Loyola Avenue were blocked to traffic for hours but reopened around 9:30 a.m. Delays for commuters reached more than an hour, according to the Department...
WDSU
New Orleans police find man shot to death in Behrman area
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Behrman area. The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard. According to police, when officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene. Investigators are currently in the process...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Comments / 0