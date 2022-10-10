Chiefs and Raiders both released a hype video ahead of ‘Monday Night Football’ game

Related
The refs were so bad at Monday’s Chiefs game that they must have been Biden appointees
The author of this letter to the editor says Washington incompetence has come to Arrowhead Stadium. | Opinion
Why the secret hero for KC Chiefs vs. Raiders was a rookie playing his second real snap
This fourth-round pick was playing meaningful snaps on defense in a prime-time NFL game ... and he didn’t let the opportunity to do something special get away.
Chiefs’ Chris Jones asks ‘What am I supposed to do?’ Cheffers said it’s still a penalty
Here’s what Chiefs defensive tackle and referee Carl Cheffers had to say about the roughing the passer penalty against Jones Monday night.
Bills’ Von Miller admits he’s a ‘Chief hater,’ but there’s one former player he admired
“I’m just naturally a Chief hater, like I’m not afraid to say it. I’m just naturally a hater. “
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Watch massive brawl at Walmart as people hit each other with metal poles, video shows
Someone at the Missouri Walmart took a fire extinguisher and began spraying it, video shows.
Son of ex-Steelers QB Andrew 'Bubby' Brister is arrested for 'hitting and killing pedestrian, 44, in his black Range Rover and fleeing near LSU'
The 21-year-old son of former NFL quarterback 'Bubby' Brister III has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run near LSU. Walter Andrew Brister IV, 21, turned himself into police in Baton Rouge on Wednesday and was charged with the felony offense. Brister has been accused of hitting pedestrian Jude Jarreau, 44,...
Former NFL Star Dies at 50
Another piece of tragic news has come out of the sporting world, with an announcement of a death of a former NFL player at a very young age this month. Tyrone Davis, a former National Football League tight end who played for both the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, has died at 50, according to the Jeffress Funeral Home and New York Post.
Will Davante Adams face criminal penalty for push of bystander after Chiefs’ victory?
After the game, Adams publicly apologized. But he apparently had not spoken directly with the man he pushed.
Can NFL fine Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott for swearing in interviews?
What is the NFL’s policy for players who curse in media interviews, like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott did?
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation for the first time in his NFL career this week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation this week for the first time in his NFL career. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Wednesday morning that Mahomes, for the first time as an NFL player, is a home underdog this week in the Chiefs’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game
Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not...
Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
After four-touchdown game, Chiefs’ Travis Kelce welcomes comparison to ... Al Bundy
The Chiefs tight end was thrilled to be compared to the “Married With Children” character.
How fans are handling expensive ticket prices for Chiefs vs. Bills game Sunday
To sit in seats at Arrowhead, even the upper deck, you're going to pay a pretty penny. Chiefs tickets are a hot commodity these days.
‘Out of a horror movie’: Excelsior Springs neighbor recalls meeting victim after escape
“It’s only starting to feel real,” said Lisa Johnson, who lives down the street from the home where a woman was apparently held captive, as she recalled calling 911 for help.
Yes, Chiefs-Bills play on Sunday afternoon, but it’ll be a nationally televised game
It’s not under the lights at Arrowhead Stadium, but this is still a significant Chiefs game and that’s how the network is treating it.
Woman held in Excelsior Springs kidnapping had been captive since last month: Charges
A woman who escaped captivity in an Excelsior Springs home told police she had been held since sometime in early September, according to court documents.
