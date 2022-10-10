ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Two Unreleased NES Titles Are Up For Auction On eBay

Two never-before-released or digitized NES games are currently up for auction on eBay. The first is Battlegrounds of Napoleon, a strategy game which was ready to ship to Nintendo, but never saw the light of day. According to the listing, the game includes the actual files that would have been sent to Nintendo for printing, meaning that digital versions can likely be created.
Gamespot

Nintendo Switch eShop Launches Massive Try Before You Buy Sale

The Nintendo Switch eShop recently kicked off a massive "Try Before You Buy" sale, and it includes substantial savings on all sorts of games. True to its name, the sale focuses on games that offer free demos on Switch, with up to 80% savings on some titles. The biggest savings...
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Free Games For October 2022 Are Available Now

The PlayStation Plus free games lineup for October 2022 is live now, and it includes some heavy hitters. Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot are all free this month, so make sure you snag them in time. It's quite an eclectic mix and one of the better months we've had in a while.
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Is Giving Out Free Epic-Tier Loot

Apex Legends Mobile's Aftershow battle pass is about to expire, with Season 3: Champions set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But Season 2 still has plenty to give, from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Shop to the Aftershow event hub. In fact, a new event was added to the hub this week, and it might be the best event of the season.
Gamespot

An Alan Wake 2 Teaser Image Might Be Hiding In A New Remedy Video

Remedy may have released a brief glimpse of Alan Wake 2, as an in-development image in a presentation about their development tools. Earlier today, Remedy shared a presentation about Universal Scene Description and its implementation into its development process and the studio's proprietary engine, Northlight. At about four minutes into the video, the presenter shows off a picture of the Northlight engine editor. The image is bare and partially made up of the editing tools. At its center, though, is an image of a figure holding a gun in a large lobby area with a central staircase and a multitude of arches. The image is untextured, so there are almost no colors except various shades of gray and some orange outlines on the central character.
Gamespot

October PS Plus Game Catalog Revealed | GameSpot News

A week and a half into the month and Sony has finally announced October's PlayStation Plus game catalog lineup. Better late than never I guess. This month PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members can expect a number of noteworthy games, from lengthy RPGs like Assassin's Creed Odyssey, to tighter experiences like the beloved Inside. And if spooky vibes are what you’re after then the addition of The Medium may speak to you. One of the most notable additions to the catalog is GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, a game that launched alongside remasters of its violent siblings GTA 3 and San Andreas, but also with tons of bugs and glitches that hampered fans enjoyment.
Gamespot

Xbox Cloud Gaming Streams Games like Halo Infinite On More Devices Now

Streaming Xbox games without owning a physical Xbox seemed like an impossible dream a few years ago, but it's now a major feature of the platform. Recently, we learned that Xbox Cloud Gaming now works on ARM64 devices, including Surface tablets and laptops. Supported games include Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and more.
Gamespot

10 Minutes Of Dead Space Remake Gameplay

Dead Space Remake looks as spooky as ever, and now with a fresh coat of paint in this remake. Check out 10 minutes of gameplay from the 2nd and 3rd chapter of the campaign!
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Is Finally Ditching Destination Materials In Season 19

For the last five years, destination materials have played a large part in Destiny 2's economy, but expect a big change to these resources once Season 19 of the game begins. Bungie has confirmed that several materials will no longer be obtainable once the new season begins in December, as part of a move to simplify Destiny 2 and make the game more approachable to new players.
Gamespot

Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, New Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know

Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 will likely be the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, meaning--if tradition holds--developer Respawn will be adding a new battle royale map in the upcoming season alongside a new playable legend, battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
Gamespot

Minecraft Live 2022

Minecraft Live 2022 is starting soon, are you ready? Do you have all the snacks you need? Plenty of beverages? It’s important to hydrate!
Gamespot

How To Unlock The Golden Ticket In Apex Legends

Apex Legends' Season 14 battle pass is just 20 days away from expiring, and this season's weekly in-game story recently came to an end--both signs that a new season of Apex Legends is nearly upon us. But no Apex Legends season would be complete without a good teaser for the upcoming season, and this week, players got their first hint at what's to come in Season 15 as a mysterious item called a Golden Ticket started appearing as a craftable item in the game's Replicators.
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 - Baptiste Hero Guide

Baptiste is back in Overwatch 2, and some welcome changes make him a much more interesting support character in this new iteration of Blizzard’s FPS game. Baptiste is the healer version of Soldier 76, capable of doing a bit of everything, including keeping himself alive, but what makes him the most useful is his biotic rifle. Aside from its damage-dealing potential, it also chucks healing grenades over long distances.
Gamespot

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – Launch Trailer

Experience this multi-player survival game alongside others as you choose the side of the Raiders or Survivors. With so many custom options as either role, you’ll discover endless possibilities!
Gamespot

Dead Space Remake vs Original Comparison

The Dead Space remake is looking to overhaul and change the original 2008 horror classic. From graphical improvements, rewritten dialogue, and new gameplay mechanics. This video highlights some of the biggest changes we found in chapters 2 and 3. Please keep in mind the game is still in development and anything we show here is subject to change.
