Remedy may have released a brief glimpse of Alan Wake 2, as an in-development image in a presentation about their development tools. Earlier today, Remedy shared a presentation about Universal Scene Description and its implementation into its development process and the studio's proprietary engine, Northlight. At about four minutes into the video, the presenter shows off a picture of the Northlight engine editor. The image is bare and partially made up of the editing tools. At its center, though, is an image of a figure holding a gun in a large lobby area with a central staircase and a multitude of arches. The image is untextured, so there are almost no colors except various shades of gray and some orange outlines on the central character.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO