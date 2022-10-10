Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Two Unreleased NES Titles Are Up For Auction On eBay
Two never-before-released or digitized NES games are currently up for auction on eBay. The first is Battlegrounds of Napoleon, a strategy game which was ready to ship to Nintendo, but never saw the light of day. According to the listing, the game includes the actual files that would have been sent to Nintendo for printing, meaning that digital versions can likely be created.
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch eShop Launches Massive Try Before You Buy Sale
The Nintendo Switch eShop recently kicked off a massive "Try Before You Buy" sale, and it includes substantial savings on all sorts of games. True to its name, the sale focuses on games that offer free demos on Switch, with up to 80% savings on some titles. The biggest savings...
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Free Games For October 2022 Are Available Now
The PlayStation Plus free games lineup for October 2022 is live now, and it includes some heavy hitters. Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot are all free this month, so make sure you snag them in time. It's quite an eclectic mix and one of the better months we've had in a while.
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Lineup For October 2022 Includes 23 Games In All
Sony has announced October's PlayStation Plus game catalog lineup, and there are plenty of games on the way for subscribers across the PlayStation Extra and Premium tiers. There are 23 in all available in October. These include GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, The Medium, Dragon Quest Builders, and more for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Is Giving Out Free Epic-Tier Loot
Apex Legends Mobile's Aftershow battle pass is about to expire, with Season 3: Champions set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But Season 2 still has plenty to give, from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Shop to the Aftershow event hub. In fact, a new event was added to the hub this week, and it might be the best event of the season.
Gamespot
An Alan Wake 2 Teaser Image Might Be Hiding In A New Remedy Video
Remedy may have released a brief glimpse of Alan Wake 2, as an in-development image in a presentation about their development tools. Earlier today, Remedy shared a presentation about Universal Scene Description and its implementation into its development process and the studio's proprietary engine, Northlight. At about four minutes into the video, the presenter shows off a picture of the Northlight engine editor. The image is bare and partially made up of the editing tools. At its center, though, is an image of a figure holding a gun in a large lobby area with a central staircase and a multitude of arches. The image is untextured, so there are almost no colors except various shades of gray and some orange outlines on the central character.
Gamespot
October PS Plus Game Catalog Revealed | GameSpot News
A week and a half into the month and Sony has finally announced October's PlayStation Plus game catalog lineup. Better late than never I guess. This month PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members can expect a number of noteworthy games, from lengthy RPGs like Assassin's Creed Odyssey, to tighter experiences like the beloved Inside. And if spooky vibes are what you’re after then the addition of The Medium may speak to you. One of the most notable additions to the catalog is GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, a game that launched alongside remasters of its violent siblings GTA 3 and San Andreas, but also with tons of bugs and glitches that hampered fans enjoyment.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Hits 25 Million Players, Everyone Getting Free DLC And Double XP Soon
Overwatch 2's launch earlier this month wasn't exactly smooth, but the game has reached a massive new player milestone right out of the gate. Blizzard announced that the free-to-play shooter hit 25 million players in 10 days. The studio used the "mind-blown" emoji to describe the player number. "Thank you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Steam Deck Update Adds Longer Boot Animation Support, Fans Already Creating Classic Intros
Valve's latest update for the Steam Deck has introduced a number of bug fixes for the handheld PC gaming system, as well as an option to increase the length of a boot-up animation. If you don't mind waiting, you'll be able to sit through 10-30 seconds of an opening sequence on the Steam Deck.
Gamespot
Xbox Cloud Gaming Streams Games like Halo Infinite On More Devices Now
Streaming Xbox games without owning a physical Xbox seemed like an impossible dream a few years ago, but it's now a major feature of the platform. Recently, we learned that Xbox Cloud Gaming now works on ARM64 devices, including Surface tablets and laptops. Supported games include Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and more.
Gamespot
10 Minutes Of Dead Space Remake Gameplay
Dead Space Remake looks as spooky as ever, and now with a fresh coat of paint in this remake. Check out 10 minutes of gameplay from the 2nd and 3rd chapter of the campaign!
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Is Finally Ditching Destination Materials In Season 19
For the last five years, destination materials have played a large part in Destiny 2's economy, but expect a big change to these resources once Season 19 of the game begins. Bungie has confirmed that several materials will no longer be obtainable once the new season begins in December, as part of a move to simplify Destiny 2 and make the game more approachable to new players.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, New Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 will likely be the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, meaning--if tradition holds--developer Respawn will be adding a new battle royale map in the upcoming season alongside a new playable legend, battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
Gamespot
Review Roundup For Scorn -- Here's What The Critics Think Of The Gruesome Game Pass Title
Scorn, the survival horror game from Ebb Software, is out now on Xbox and PC, but how is the game holding up with critics? Reviews are now online alongside the game's launch, and opinions are all over the place. Scorn's art is inspired by the works of H.R. Giger and...
Gamespot
Minecraft Live 2022
Minecraft Live 2022 is starting soon, are you ready? Do you have all the snacks you need? Plenty of beverages? It’s important to hydrate!
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Releases New Art Of This Year's Festival Of The Lost Mecha Armor
With the spooky season creeping up, Destiny 2 is starting to drop more details on this year's Festival of the Lost, including the new fan-voted mech armor sets. As decided on by fans earlier in the year, the new Halloween armor is inspired by mecha anime and movies like Pacific Rim.
Gamespot
How To Unlock The Golden Ticket In Apex Legends
Apex Legends' Season 14 battle pass is just 20 days away from expiring, and this season's weekly in-game story recently came to an end--both signs that a new season of Apex Legends is nearly upon us. But no Apex Legends season would be complete without a good teaser for the upcoming season, and this week, players got their first hint at what's to come in Season 15 as a mysterious item called a Golden Ticket started appearing as a craftable item in the game's Replicators.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Baptiste Hero Guide
Baptiste is back in Overwatch 2, and some welcome changes make him a much more interesting support character in this new iteration of Blizzard’s FPS game. Baptiste is the healer version of Soldier 76, capable of doing a bit of everything, including keeping himself alive, but what makes him the most useful is his biotic rifle. Aside from its damage-dealing potential, it also chucks healing grenades over long distances.
Gamespot
DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – Launch Trailer
Experience this multi-player survival game alongside others as you choose the side of the Raiders or Survivors. With so many custom options as either role, you’ll discover endless possibilities!
Gamespot
Dead Space Remake vs Original Comparison
The Dead Space remake is looking to overhaul and change the original 2008 horror classic. From graphical improvements, rewritten dialogue, and new gameplay mechanics. This video highlights some of the biggest changes we found in chapters 2 and 3. Please keep in mind the game is still in development and anything we show here is subject to change.
Comments / 0