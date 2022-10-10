ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ClutchPoints

Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

The contract offer Odell Beckham Jr. wants from Rams

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr remains a free agent as he continues to recover from his ACL tear in the Super Bowl in February. While OBJ still loves the Los Angeles Rams and wants to run it back with the reigning champs, their offer wasn’t sufficient enough, as he pointed out recently on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers receives concerning injury update ahead of Week 6

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a tough loss in Week 5 at the hands of the New York Giants. Along the way, Rodgers picked up an injury to his thumb, which was initially downplayed by Rodgers himself and the Packers. But the latest injury update on Rodgers’ thumb doesn’t exactly paint a bright picture for Green Bay moving into Week 6.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been having a difficult time this season getting on the same page with his young receivers. Well, it sounds like he won’t have to worry about that as much with the latest news on Christian Watson. According to CBS Packers reporter Matt Reynoldson, Matt LaFleur said that shutting […] The post Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the practice field Wednesday, but it’ll be on a limited basis as he continues to work his way through concussion protocol, according to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport. While Tagovailoa could be cleared from concussion protocol before Sunday’s Week 6 game against the […] The post Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady picks up 5-figure fine for actions on Grady Jarrett roughing the passer play

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely pulled out a victory in Week 5 over the Atlanta Falcons. Many football fans, especially those who root for the Falcons, feel that Brady and the Bucs got the benefit of a bogus roughing the passer call late in the game that allowed Tampa to seal the […] The post Tom Brady picks up 5-figure fine for actions on Grady Jarrett roughing the passer play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll’s bonkers Drew Lock comments amid Geno Smith breakout season for Seahawks

Geno Smith’s breakout season for the Seattle Seahawks has been one of the biggest surprise storylines in the NFL this year. While Geno is proving his campaign isn’t a flaw, he may have a ways to go until he’s made a true believer out of head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll dropped some surprising comments about […] The post Pete Carroll’s bonkers Drew Lock comments amid Geno Smith breakout season for Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer

Odell Beckham Jr. is still hoping to find a home in the NFL this season, but his latest comments don’t bode well for Los Angeles Rams fans who were yearning to see him back in Hollywood. Beckham took to Twitter on Wednesday to address the contract situation with the Rams, indicating that the organization failed […] The post Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The astronomical 9-figure contract Aaron Judge could receive

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are going to dominate the MLB offseason for as long as he’s on the market. The New York Yankees are going to do whatever they can to fend off the competition to re-sign their star outfielder after watching him hit 62 home runs in a contract year. The problem is that the contract that Judge appears set to earn could be worth an unprecedented amount of money.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed

The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Saints QB Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas get crucial updates for Week 6 vs. Bengals

The New Orleans Saints entered the 2022-2023 NFL season with hopes of contending with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South title. Five weeks into the season, they are just hoping to get back to .500 after a brutal start. Injuries have played a major factor in the team’s struggles thus far. On Friday, New Orleans provided updates on key players, making Sunday’s game that much more difficult.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

