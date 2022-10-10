Read full article on original website
Netflix ad-supported tier launching next month: $7 per month, 720p streaming
Netflix has officially announced its new ad-supported tier, which will launch on November 3. In the United States, this new “Basic with Ads” plan will cost $6.99 per month. You’ll see around four to five minutes of ads per hour and video quality will be limited to 720p…
New ‘Level Lock+’ smart lock with Home Key support available for sale in Apple Retail Stores
Earlier this week, we shared a statement from smart home accessory maker Level Home about supporting Apple Home Key technology in its products. After saying that this was “certainly not off the table,” the company launched a new smart lock named “Level Lock+” that does work with Apple Home Key.
5 tips and tricks to fix Bluetooth connection issues on Mac
We rely on Bluetooth for lots of devices so it can be really frustrating when our peripherals don’t work normally. Read along for 5 tips and tricks to fix Mac Bluetooth issues, including resetting your Bluetooth module and ways to remove interference. Whether you’ve got an Apple Silicon Mac...
Gentler Streak for Apple Watch gets option to manually add workouts, Spanish support, more
Gentler Streak, the popular Apple Watch app designed to help users with their fitness goals, was updated this week with some important new features. The app now has an option to manually add non-tracked workouts, plus support for the Spanish language and more. What’s new in Gentler Streak 2.7.
Oracle VirtualBox brings Apple Silicon Mac support in version 7.0 beta
VirtualBox is a popular free software program owned by Oracle that lets users run virtual machines on Windows, macOS, and Linux. This week, Oracle released VirtualBox 7.0, which not only brings multiple new features and enhancements but also adds beta support for Apple Silicon Macs for the first time. VirtualBox...
Report: Apple to start selling video ad inventory next year, possibly for ad-supported TV+ tier
According to Digiday, Apple is looking to sell video ad inventory beginning in early 2023. This follows early talks with media agencies where Apple has discussed preliminary plans to sell video advertising space against its original content and live sports ventures. The move would bring Apple TV+ in line with...
TP-Link introduces redesigned Deco app with new Parental Controls and detailed statistics
Popular networking products manufacturer TP-Link this week released a major update to the official Deco routers app. The update brings a completely redesigned interface, plus new Parental Controls, detailed network statistics, and more. Deco app 3.0. With the new version 3.0 of the app, Deco users will find a redesigned...
How to change Apple Watch band
Whether you’ve just gotten your first Apple Watch or you want to swap out your band for the first time, doing so is different from any other watch. Follow along for how to change Apple Watch bands. In addition to the host of first-party Apple Watch band options, there...
iOS VPN apps have another flaw, shows new research: excluding many Apple apps
A security researcher back in August found a significant flaw in iOS VPN apps, and a second researcher has now demonstrated another major issue. The first problem was that opening a VPN app should close all existing connections, but didn’t. The second is that many Apple apps send private data outside the VPN tunnel, including Health (above) and Wallet …
Low battery AirTag? How to replace your AirTags battery
An AirTag will last about one year to eighteen months on a single CR2032 battery. When they are close to running out of juice, you will get a notification on your phone telling you to replace the battery. But how exactly do you replace the battery in an AirTag?. What...
Sealed OG iPhone auction expects 50x launch price; $42k Apple-1 manual found to be a replica
This past summer we saw an auction of rare Apple hardware including Steve Jobs’ prototype Apple-1 sell for $700k and an unopened original iPhone command $35,000. Now in a new auction that’s currently running, another sealed original iPhone is expected to go for 50 times the original price or beyond.
Report: Apple AR/VR headset includes iris scanning biometrics to switch user accounts and authenticate payments
Apple’s mixed reality headset is set to feature iris scanning biometrics features, enabling capabilities similar to the Face ID biometrics system found in modern iPhones and iPads. According to a report from The Information, ‘Iris ID’ would allow the user to authenticate payments without entering a password, and would enable seamless user switching.
HomeKit Weekly: Minoston Outdoor Smart Plug unlocks control of outdoor outlets over Siri and the Home app
As I’ve been building a new home, one of the things I’ve had in the back of my mind is avoiding the permanent installation of as many things as possible that’ll be outdated as Wi-Fi networks and Bluetooth networks evolve. Just in the past few years, we’re seeing Matter and Thread become a key part of the smart home of the future as well. When I was meeting with my builder and electrician, we talked about what kind of outlets we wanted. They asked if I wanted to use some that had various smart home technologies built in like HomeKit or Alexa, and I said, no, give me “dumb outlets.” I really like using add-on adapters so I can easily upgrade them in the future. In preparation for our new outdoor patio, I picked up the Minoston Outdoor Smart Plug to handle automating the outdoor outlets.
Apple hit with another fine in Brazil over not selling iPhone with a charger
Back in September, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice ordered the suspension of iPhone sales in the country after deciding that Apple harms consumers by selling the product without the power adapter. Apple has continued selling iPhones in Brazil despite the ban, and a Brazilian court on Tuesday fined Apple – once again – for not including the accessory in the phone’s box.
Level Home says it has no plans to integrate its smart locks with Apple Home Key [U]
With iOS 15, Apple introduced Home Key, which lets smart lock manufacturers integrate these products into the Wallet app so users can open doors just by tapping their iPhone against the lock. However, Level Home – a popular smart home accessories seller – said it has no plans to integrate its locks with Apple Home Key.
Twitter wants to bring its Spaces live audio feature to Communities
Twitter has been investing a lot in its Spaces live audio platform, which lets users join audio chats with a bunch of other people. Now the company wants to take that experience even further, this time bringing the Spaces feature to Twitter Communities. Community Spaces on Twitter. For those unfamiliar,...
Is Apple actually turning iMessage into AIM or is this sketchy redesign rumor for laughs?
An incredibly sketchy rumor today says Apple is working on a major update to the Messages app… and it sounds terrible. The rumor is that Apple’s big ambitions for Messages include a new home screen design, “chat rooms,” new augmented reality features, and more. Will this actually come to fruition?
$20 Spotify Platinum plan with HiFi, headphone tuner, ‘Library Pro,’ and more could be imminent
We’re getting close to two years since Spotify announced it would be launching a HiFi offering. After the extended delay, the company could be close to debuting a new “Platinum plan” with high-res music, a headphone tuner, “Studio Sound,” “Library Pro,” “Playlist Pro,” and limited ads for podcasts.
watchOS 9.1 beta 5 update is now available to developers [U: Public beta]
Following the release of the fifth beta of iOS 16.1 on Tuesday, Apple has now released watchOS 9.1 beta 5 to developers. The update comes to improve the stability of the Apple Watch operating system, which is now in its ninth version. In addition to the developer beta, Apple has...
mophie powerstation plus combines integrated Lightning/USB-C cables and fast charging
Mophie is out with its newest portable battery today that offers a convenient experience for Apple users. With built-in Lightning and USB-C cables plus an extra USB-C port, the powerstation plus makes it seamless to juice up iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and more with fast charging on the go. mophie launched...
