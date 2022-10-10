ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

5 tips and tricks to fix Bluetooth connection issues on Mac

We rely on Bluetooth for lots of devices so it can be really frustrating when our peripherals don’t work normally. Read along for 5 tips and tricks to fix Mac Bluetooth issues, including resetting your Bluetooth module and ways to remove interference. Whether you’ve got an Apple Silicon Mac...
9to5Mac

Oracle VirtualBox brings Apple Silicon Mac support in version 7.0 beta

VirtualBox is a popular free software program owned by Oracle that lets users run virtual machines on Windows, macOS, and Linux. This week, Oracle released VirtualBox 7.0, which not only brings multiple new features and enhancements but also adds beta support for Apple Silicon Macs for the first time. VirtualBox...
9to5Mac

How to change Apple Watch band

Whether you’ve just gotten your first Apple Watch or you want to swap out your band for the first time, doing so is different from any other watch. Follow along for how to change Apple Watch bands. In addition to the host of first-party Apple Watch band options, there...
9to5Mac

iOS VPN apps have another flaw, shows new research: excluding many Apple apps

A security researcher back in August found a significant flaw in iOS VPN apps, and a second researcher has now demonstrated another major issue. The first problem was that opening a VPN app should close all existing connections, but didn’t. The second is that many Apple apps send private data outside the VPN tunnel, including Health (above) and Wallet …
9to5Mac

Low battery AirTag? How to replace your AirTags battery

An AirTag will last about one year to eighteen months on a single CR2032 battery. When they are close to running out of juice, you will get a notification on your phone telling you to replace the battery. But how exactly do you replace the battery in an AirTag?. What...
9to5Mac

Report: Apple AR/VR headset includes iris scanning biometrics to switch user accounts and authenticate payments

Apple’s mixed reality headset is set to feature iris scanning biometrics features, enabling capabilities similar to the Face ID biometrics system found in modern iPhones and iPads. According to a report from The Information, ‘Iris ID’ would allow the user to authenticate payments without entering a password, and would enable seamless user switching.
9to5Mac

HomeKit Weekly: Minoston Outdoor Smart Plug unlocks control of outdoor outlets over Siri and the Home app

As I’ve been building a new home, one of the things I’ve had in the back of my mind is avoiding the permanent installation of as many things as possible that’ll be outdated as Wi-Fi networks and Bluetooth networks evolve. Just in the past few years, we’re seeing Matter and Thread become a key part of the smart home of the future as well. When I was meeting with my builder and electrician, we talked about what kind of outlets we wanted. They asked if I wanted to use some that had various smart home technologies built in like HomeKit or Alexa, and I said, no, give me “dumb outlets.” I really like using add-on adapters so I can easily upgrade them in the future. In preparation for our new outdoor patio, I picked up the Minoston Outdoor Smart Plug to handle automating the outdoor outlets.
9to5Mac

Apple hit with another fine in Brazil over not selling iPhone with a charger

Back in September, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice ordered the suspension of iPhone sales in the country after deciding that Apple harms consumers by selling the product without the power adapter. Apple has continued selling iPhones in Brazil despite the ban, and a Brazilian court on Tuesday fined Apple – once again – for not including the accessory in the phone’s box.
9to5Mac

Level Home says it has no plans to integrate its smart locks with Apple Home Key [U]

With iOS 15, Apple introduced Home Key, which lets smart lock manufacturers integrate these products into the Wallet app so users can open doors just by tapping their iPhone against the lock. However, Level Home – a popular smart home accessories seller – said it has no plans to integrate its locks with Apple Home Key.
9to5Mac

Twitter wants to bring its Spaces live audio feature to Communities

Twitter has been investing a lot in its Spaces live audio platform, which lets users join audio chats with a bunch of other people. Now the company wants to take that experience even further, this time bringing the Spaces feature to Twitter Communities. Community Spaces on Twitter. For those unfamiliar,...
