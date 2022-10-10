Read full article on original website
ramaponews.com
Ice hockey slips past Quinnipiac for important victory
The Ramapo College ice hockey team won a crucial Empire Division matchup against Quinnipiac University on Friday, defeating the Bobcats by a score of 5-4. The win moved the Roadrunners to a perfect 2-0 record on the season while handing Quinnipiac their first loss of the year. The first period...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Soccer phenom and Dutchess County native brings soccer to Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Two mini-pitches (fields) honoring United States Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) star Tyler Adams were officially unveiled Wednesday at Pulaski Park in Poughkeepsie. The new mini-pitches were made possible through a personal contribution from Tyler Adams and contributions from the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Target, the City of Poughkeepsie, and Dutchess County.
These Are Top 10 Pizzerias In Westchester Area, According To Yelp Rankings
A ranking has detailed the best pizzerias in and around Westchester County. Yelp released a ranking in the top-rated pizzerias in the region based on the reviews the eateries received. According to the report, the following pizzerias were some of the highest rated in the area:. 1. Grigg Street Pizza.
theexaminernews.com
Mt. Kisco Native Enters ‘Shark Tank’
Sam Chason was just an adolescent, about 12 or 13, when a neighbor on Byram Lake Rd. in Mt. Kisco was about to ditch a ride-on mower. One person’s junk was another young man’s opportunity. He knocked on the owner’s door, got permission to take it, and rode...
The Legend of White Plains, NY Buckout Road is Nightmare Inducing
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison New York. While researching haunted happenings across New York...
Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus
Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
theexaminernews.com
Mahopac Man Charged with Dumping Boat in Cemetery
A Mahopac man was charged with illegal dumping last week in connection with an abandoned boat that was discovered on the property of a cemetery on Union Valley Rd. The Carmel Police Department was first contacted by the property manager of Union Valley Cemetery on Sept. 2 about a 19-foot Sunbird Corsair vessel that was found. While investigating, responding officers determined all identifiable markings had been intentionally removed from the boat.
theexaminernews.com
Odell Deserves All in Putnam to Thank Her for Exemplary Service
Many of us think about making a community a better place, but it’s the rare person who comes up with a plan, puts in the hard work, motivates those around her and actually builds an organization that improves the life of a community and its residents. Putnam County Executive...
theexaminernews.com
Ukrainian Boy Recognized in Mount Kisco Photo Exhibit
Nine-year-old David Gelfand may have been forced to leave his homeland with his parents and sister in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last winter. But the disruption of life for his family didn’t stop him from appreciating the beauty of the surroundings and people around him.
talkofthesound.com
Third Prize Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at New Rochelle Shop Rite
ALBANY, NY (October 11, 2022) — The New York Lottery today announced that three third prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for the October 10, 2022 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Tops...
Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Westchester
Three third-prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for Monday's Powerball were purchased in New York, including two in Westchester County.
NewsTimes
3 youths hospitalized after being ejected from an ATV in New Fairfield
NEW FAIRFIELD — Three youths were hospitalized Sunday afternoon following an all-terrain vehicle crash on Pine Hill Road. None of them were wearing helmets when their westbound Yamaha ATV rolled over around 4:20 p.m., according to state police, who said all three passengers were “ejected from the quad and came to final rest in the roadway.”
theexaminernews.com
White Plains Preschool to Launch Program for Little Learners
Most preschools begin their traditional programs for young children with a class for two-year-olds. Starting Oct. 24, the JCC of Mid-Westchester (JCCMW) Nursery School is introducing a new program at its White Plains location that offers a class to begin the socialization process for toddlers that are as young as 16 months.
Where To Get The Best Tacos in Westchester County, NY
Who isn’t always up for tacos? Juicy, savory and everything you could possibly imagine in just one bite. Westchester County is full of great taquerias and here are some of my own personal favorites that you need to visit very soon.
Bomb squad clears suspected dynamite that closed Mamaroneck Avenue for hours
A road on the Harrison-Mamaroneck border was closed for several hours Wednesday after construction workers found what they thought was dynamite.
The Beer Mile is Coming to Pawling, New York in November
The 2nd Annual EDRRC Beer Mile Run in Pawling, New York in November definitely gives a whole new meaning to the term "beer run." Instead of running out for a beer, you will actually be running to a beer. I didn't quite get a clear picture of what this event...
westchestermagazine.com
Two New and Unexpected Spots for Brunch in Westchester
Greca’s Greek-style brunch pizza makes it one of our top spots for brunch. All photos by Michelle Gillan Larkin. Mexican and Greek cuisine may not be your first thought when it comes to brunch, but it should be, especially in Westchester. If you’re anything like your fellow brekkie lovers...
westchestermagazine.com
NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital Unveils New Name: NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester
NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital has unveiled a new name to reflect its commitment to providing world-class care to the Westchester community: NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester. For more than a century, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester has delivered exceptional, comprehensive care close to home for Westchester residents. Today, the hospital continues to grow its footprint in the...
theexaminernews.com
The Sopranos’ Pastore Returns to His Musical Roots at Lucy’s
Mention the name Vinny Pastore in a word association game and an entire generation is likely to respond “Big Pussy from ‘The Sopranos.’”. But far fewer may know that years before his role on the hit HBO mob drama, Pastore was a singer and a rock ‘n’ roll club owner in New Rochelle.
Register Citizen
Fairfield parents concerned about Dwight Elementary possibly closing
FAIRFIELD — Parents at Dwight Elementary say they are deeply concerned about possible plans to close the school. Nick Aysseh, the school board's vice chair, said the board has not made any decisions or finalized plans about possibly closing Dwight, but some board subcommittees have started to discuss the possibility and whether the district can operate with 10 or 11 elementary schools.
