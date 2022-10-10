ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, NY

ramaponews.com

Ice hockey slips past Quinnipiac for important victory

The Ramapo College ice hockey team won a crucial Empire Division matchup against Quinnipiac University on Friday, defeating the Bobcats by a score of 5-4. The win moved the Roadrunners to a perfect 2-0 record on the season while handing Quinnipiac their first loss of the year. The first period...
MAHWAH, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Soccer phenom and Dutchess County native brings soccer to Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Two mini-pitches (fields) honoring United States Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) star Tyler Adams were officially unveiled Wednesday at Pulaski Park in Poughkeepsie. The new mini-pitches were made possible through a personal contribution from Tyler Adams and contributions from the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Target, the City of Poughkeepsie, and Dutchess County.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mt. Kisco Native Enters ‘Shark Tank’

Sam Chason was just an adolescent, about 12 or 13, when a neighbor on Byram Lake Rd. in Mt. Kisco was about to ditch a ride-on mower. One person’s junk was another young man’s opportunity. He knocked on the owner’s door, got permission to take it, and rode...
MOUNT KISCO, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus

Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
MONROE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mahopac Man Charged with Dumping Boat in Cemetery

A Mahopac man was charged with illegal dumping last week in connection with an abandoned boat that was discovered on the property of a cemetery on Union Valley Rd. The Carmel Police Department was first contacted by the property manager of Union Valley Cemetery on Sept. 2 about a 19-foot Sunbird Corsair vessel that was found. While investigating, responding officers determined all identifiable markings had been intentionally removed from the boat.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
theexaminernews.com

Odell Deserves All in Putnam to Thank Her for Exemplary Service

Many of us think about making a community a better place, but it’s the rare person who comes up with a plan, puts in the hard work, motivates those around her and actually builds an organization that improves the life of a community and its residents. Putnam County Executive...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Ukrainian Boy Recognized in Mount Kisco Photo Exhibit

Nine-year-old David Gelfand may have been forced to leave his homeland with his parents and sister in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last winter. But the disruption of life for his family didn’t stop him from appreciating the beauty of the surroundings and people around him.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
talkofthesound.com

Third Prize Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at New Rochelle Shop Rite

ALBANY, NY (October 11, 2022) — The New York Lottery today announced that three third prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for the October 10, 2022 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Tops...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
NewsTimes

3 youths hospitalized after being ejected from an ATV in New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD — Three youths were hospitalized Sunday afternoon following an all-terrain vehicle crash on Pine Hill Road. None of them were wearing helmets when their westbound Yamaha ATV rolled over around 4:20 p.m., according to state police, who said all three passengers were “ejected from the quad and came to final rest in the roadway.”
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
theexaminernews.com

White Plains Preschool to Launch Program for Little Learners

Most preschools begin their traditional programs for young children with a class for two-year-olds. Starting Oct. 24, the JCC of Mid-Westchester (JCCMW) Nursery School is introducing a new program at its White Plains location that offers a class to begin the socialization process for toddlers that are as young as 16 months.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Two New and Unexpected Spots for Brunch in Westchester

Greca’s Greek-style brunch pizza makes it one of our top spots for brunch. All photos by Michelle Gillan Larkin. Mexican and Greek cuisine may not be your first thought when it comes to brunch, but it should be, especially in Westchester. If you’re anything like your fellow brekkie lovers...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital Unveils New Name: NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester

NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital has unveiled a new name to reflect its commitment to providing world-class care to the Westchester community: NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester. For more than a century, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester has delivered exceptional, comprehensive care close to home for Westchester residents. Today, the hospital continues to grow its footprint in the...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

The Sopranos’ Pastore Returns to His Musical Roots at Lucy’s

Mention the name Vinny Pastore in a word association game and an entire generation is likely to respond “Big Pussy from ‘The Sopranos.’”. But far fewer may know that years before his role on the hit HBO mob drama, Pastore was a singer and a rock ‘n’ roll club owner in New Rochelle.
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
Register Citizen

Fairfield parents concerned about Dwight Elementary possibly closing

FAIRFIELD — Parents at Dwight Elementary say they are deeply concerned about possible plans to close the school. Nick Aysseh, the school board's vice chair, said the board has not made any decisions or finalized plans about possibly closing Dwight, but some board subcommittees have started to discuss the possibility and whether the district can operate with 10 or 11 elementary schools.
FAIRFIELD, CT

