Get an Electric Scooter at Amazon and Stop Paying at the Pumps
The Drive - Robert Bacon
Before I got my first electric scooter, I was a well-known face to the Uber drivers in my area. Since getting it, I’ve had to allow myself to feel a bit smug every time I decide to scoot somewhere instead of paying for a ride. That is how it feels: it’s like being in on a secret. And it’s way more fun than sitting in a car.
I got both of my scooters on sale, and the savings just add to the slightly smug joy. Pick up one of these bargains now, and you’ll be on two wheels before the week’s end.
- Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter 500-Watt (32 percent off and an extra $130 with coupon)
- Segway Ninebot F-Series (30 percent off)
- Segway Ninebot Max G30P (11 percent off)
- Segway Ninebot Max G30LP (7 percent off)
- Arwibon 2,500-Watt Electric Scooter (56 percent off)
- Gotrax XR Ultra Electric Scooter (10 percent off)
- iScooter 1S Electric Scooter (26 percent off)
- SmooSat E9 Pro Electric Scooter for Kids (12 percent off)
- 1Plus Electric Scooter 500-Watt (save $70 with coupon)
- EverCross EV08E Electric Scooter 350-Watt (13 percent off and an extra $40 with coupon)
- Gyroor Electric Scooter 500-Watt (13 percent off)
- AovoPro ES80 Electric Scooter (15 percent off)
