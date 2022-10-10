ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get an Electric Scooter at Amazon and Stop Paying at the Pumps

By Robert Bacon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qt73x_0iTFrU7G00 The Drive - Robert Bacon

Before I got my first electric scooter, I was a well-known face to the Uber drivers in my area. Since getting it, I’ve had to allow myself to feel a bit smug every time I decide to scoot somewhere instead of paying for a ride. That is how it feels: it’s like being in on a secret. And it’s way more fun than sitting in a car.

I got both of my scooters on sale, and the savings just add to the slightly smug joy. Pick up one of these bargains now, and you’ll be on two wheels before the week’s end.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

