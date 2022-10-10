Richard Treacy, of East Norwich, began his journey in martial arts when he was 5 years old, in the Oyster Bay-East Norwich PAL martial arts program. He earned a black belt in karate when he was 18. By then, the sport had changed his life, his father, Stephen said. Richard was always intuitive and sensitive — something of a peacemaker — and karate gave him a quiet confidence and an unyielding vigilance when it came to protecting others. If someone was bullied or ignored, Richard was there for them.

EAST NORWICH, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO