Alejandra Brady will discuss her new book, “I Just Can’t Make This Sh!t Up: Overcoming Fear and Accepting My Spiritual Gifts,” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Oxford Exchange, 420 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. Tickets $5 at oxfordexchange.com/pages/calendar. Tombolo Books hosts a launch party for St....

TAMPA, FL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO