wach.com
Cunningham to speak Thursday on plan to legalize marijuana in SC
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham is expected to discuss his plan to legalize marijuana in South Carolina during a press conference Thursday. The plan include legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. The press conference begins at 11 a.m. It's being held at...
wach.com
32 million dollars slated for crime victim assistance in SC, AG says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Some victim assistance groups in the state will get some much needed funds to help thousands of crime victims and their families. SC Attorney General Alan Wilson this week announced more than 32 million dollars in grant assistance will be awarded to these organizations. More...
wach.com
State officials formalize efforts to bring electric vehicles and industries into state
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gov. Henry McMaster has formalized plans to coordinate bringing more electric vehicles and EV-related businesses to the state, following an executive order signed Thursday. The executive order, according to officials, will prioritize the state's efforts to recruit electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina, training the...
wach.com
'Very tough, traumatic': Millions of dollars to fill SC nursing faculty pay gap
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The critical shortage in nursing staff is an ongoing crisis here in the Midlands and across the state. But now, many are hopeful to fill some of those gaps by using five million dollars in funds from the SC General Assembly. “This has been a...
wach.com
SC to launch new earthquake prep resource
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed Earthquake Preparedness Week for 2022 to be observed Oct. 16-20 in South Carolina. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes.
wach.com
SC Latino, Hispanic businesses recognized in Latino-Hispanic Business Day Proclamation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Mota Enterprises, Mota Crosslinking Business Academy celebrated the 4th Annual South Carolina Latino - Hispanic Business Day Proclamation Friday. During the celebration of this multicultural event, the audience witnessed the readings of the SC Business Day. Proclamations written by MCBA and proclaimed by the SC...
wach.com
SC filmmaker shedding light on deadly prison riots, call to action
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- A South Carolina filmmaker spoke to Benedict College students Tuesday about bringing reform to the Palmetto State’s prisons after a deadly riot at Lee Correctional Institution in 2018. To this day, officials refer to the 2018 riots at Lee Correctional as the worst the nation...
wach.com
SC Attorney General to announce multimillion-dollar grant for Lowcountry crime victims
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Attorney General Alan Wilson is holding a news conference Thursday, October 13th, to announce the multi-million-dollar aid Lowcountry victims of crime will receive. The grants will go toward state and local agencies, and non-profit organizations. Christabeth Turner from Doors to Freedom will discuss how...
wach.com
S.C. State Fair kicks off first 'Sensory Friendly' morning, mixed reactions from families
COLUMBIA, SC — Day two of the state fair kicked off more quietly Thursday, with families from across the region taking advantage of the first ever 'Sensory-Friendly' morning. Allowing children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders an opportunity to enjoy the fair. The lights and sounds of...
wach.com
McMaster, golf professionals celebrates SC golf industry record success
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — As South Carolina prepares to welcome the PGA TOUR back to Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland for THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, Oct. 17 - 23, state and industry leaders gathered at the Governor’s Mansion to celebrate the impact golf has on South Carolina.
wach.com
The South Carolina State Fair kicks off its 153rd year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Opening day for the SC State Fair kicked off without a hitch. Whether it's the rides, the food, or the fun, everyone was out to enjoy something. "Gotta love the food, the lemonade," said Zoe Bright, a fairgoer. The South Carolina State Fair is back...
wach.com
'Super clams' help clean polluted Florida water
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — The conditions for wildlife in the Indian River Lagoon near the Atlantic coast of Florida have deteriorated over the last few years leaving scientists scrambling to find ways to clean the water. Experts may have an answer in the form of what they're calling...
wach.com
Most popular Halloween candy in South Carolina? Map shows each state's favorite sweets
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending should hit a whopping $3.1 Billion this year. CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in wholesale and bulk orders, has once again attempted to determine the “most popular” Halloween candies by state, based largely on historical sales data from 15 years’ worth of Halloweens.
wach.com
Bear safely captured outside Montana apartment building
MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — Residents in an apartment building in Montana got a bear surprise on Monday. One resident took a video and a few photos of the visitor. Images show the bear lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of...
wach.com
Midlands man wins $30,000 on a grocery run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man won $30,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery and celebrated with some new kicks. “I refreshed the wardrobe,” he said. He won the prize on a $2 scratch-off that he bought while doing his weekly grocery shopping at the Publix on Old Cherokee Rd. in Lexington. The winner told lottery officials that he got out of the checkout line to buy the scratch-off along with a Powerball and Mega Millions ticket. A couple of days later, he checked all the tickets at once. The scratch-off was the only winner.
wach.com
Putting the brakes on car thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s an out-of-control theft spree plaguing Central Ohio since the first of the year, teen thieves stealing Kias and Hyundais to go joyriding and commit other crimes. “I was in shock, I didn’t know what to do,” said Ann Phillips, whose Hyundai was stolen...
wach.com
Warming throughout a beautiful, fall weekend before temperatures plunge
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A cold front finally cleared the area ushering in cooler and drier air for the South Carolina Midlands. This will lead us to a wonderful, sunny, fall day across the Midlands on Friday. It will be a much cooler morning, but the afternoon looks great!
