COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man won $30,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery and celebrated with some new kicks. “I refreshed the wardrobe,” he said. He won the prize on a $2 scratch-off that he bought while doing his weekly grocery shopping at the Publix on Old Cherokee Rd. in Lexington. The winner told lottery officials that he got out of the checkout line to buy the scratch-off along with a Powerball and Mega Millions ticket. A couple of days later, he checked all the tickets at once. The scratch-off was the only winner.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO