ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Cunningham to speak Thursday on plan to legalize marijuana in SC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham is expected to discuss his plan to legalize marijuana in South Carolina during a press conference Thursday. The plan include legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. The press conference begins at 11 a.m. It's being held at...
POLITICS
wach.com

32 million dollars slated for crime victim assistance in SC, AG says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Some victim assistance groups in the state will get some much needed funds to help thousands of crime victims and their families. SC Attorney General Alan Wilson this week announced more than 32 million dollars in grant assistance will be awarded to these organizations. More...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

State officials formalize efforts to bring electric vehicles and industries into state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gov. Henry McMaster has formalized plans to coordinate bringing more electric vehicles and EV-related businesses to the state, following an executive order signed Thursday. The executive order, according to officials, will prioritize the state's efforts to recruit electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina, training the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
wach.com

SC to launch new earthquake prep resource

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed Earthquake Preparedness Week for 2022 to be observed Oct. 16-20 in South Carolina. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes.
ENVIRONMENT
wach.com

SC filmmaker shedding light on deadly prison riots, call to action

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- A South Carolina filmmaker spoke to Benedict College students Tuesday about bringing reform to the Palmetto State’s prisons after a deadly riot at Lee Correctional Institution in 2018. To this day, officials refer to the 2018 riots at Lee Correctional as the worst the nation...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Politics State#Politics Governor#Columbia#House#The Task Force
wach.com

The South Carolina State Fair kicks off its 153rd year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Opening day for the SC State Fair kicked off without a hitch. Whether it's the rides, the food, or the fun, everyone was out to enjoy something. "Gotta love the food, the lemonade," said Zoe Bright, a fairgoer. The South Carolina State Fair is back...
TRAVEL
wach.com

'Super clams' help clean polluted Florida water

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — The conditions for wildlife in the Indian River Lagoon near the Atlantic coast of Florida have deteriorated over the last few years leaving scientists scrambling to find ways to clean the water. Experts may have an answer in the form of what they're calling...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
wach.com

Most popular Halloween candy in South Carolina? Map shows each state's favorite sweets

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending should hit a whopping $3.1 Billion this year. CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in wholesale and bulk orders, has once again attempted to determine the “most popular” Halloween candies by state, based largely on historical sales data from 15 years’ worth of Halloweens.
POLITICS
wach.com

Bear safely captured outside Montana apartment building

MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — Residents in an apartment building in Montana got a bear surprise on Monday. One resident took a video and a few photos of the visitor. Images show the bear lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of...
MONTANA STATE
wach.com

Midlands man wins $30,000 on a grocery run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man won $30,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery and celebrated with some new kicks. “I refreshed the wardrobe,” he said. He won the prize on a $2 scratch-off that he bought while doing his weekly grocery shopping at the Publix on Old Cherokee Rd. in Lexington. The winner told lottery officials that he got out of the checkout line to buy the scratch-off along with a Powerball and Mega Millions ticket. A couple of days later, he checked all the tickets at once. The scratch-off was the only winner.
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Putting the brakes on car thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s an out-of-control theft spree plaguing Central Ohio since the first of the year, teen thieves stealing Kias and Hyundais to go joyriding and commit other crimes. “I was in shock, I didn’t know what to do,” said Ann Phillips, whose Hyundai was stolen...
WHITEHALL, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy