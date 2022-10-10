ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More victims come forward to accuse Wisconsin massage therapist of assault

By Rayos Syndication User
 4 days ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A seventh woman has come forward to report being sexually assaulted by a Sparta massage therapist.

As News 8 Now in La Crosse first reported in July, the Monroe County District Attorney charged 30-year-old Ethan Karls with sexually assaulting four female clients.

Since the first story was published, three more women have come forward.

The women told police Karls touched, groped, or grabbed their breasts while he worked as a contractor at Peak Performance Chiropractic. The DA charged Karls with assaulting six of the women. The statute of limitations on another allegation has already run out.

Karls is free on bond and is due to return to court in December.

The state has suspended his license so he cannot work as a massage therapist.

#Massage Therapist#Wisconsin#Statute Of Limitations#Breasts#Police#Violent Crime
