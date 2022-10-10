Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Woman Arrested After Fattaly Stabbing a Man On MTA Bronx busAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Related
theexaminernews.com
Ukrainian Boy Recognized in Mount Kisco Photo Exhibit
Nine-year-old David Gelfand may have been forced to leave his homeland with his parents and sister in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last winter. But the disruption of life for his family didn’t stop him from appreciating the beauty of the surroundings and people around him.
theexaminernews.com
Mt. Kisco Native Enters ‘Shark Tank’
Sam Chason was just an adolescent, about 12 or 13, when a neighbor on Byram Lake Rd. in Mt. Kisco was about to ditch a ride-on mower. One person’s junk was another young man’s opportunity. He knocked on the owner’s door, got permission to take it, and rode...
Surviving Officer Shot In Double-Fatal CT Incident Graduated From HS In Westchester
The surviving Connecticut police officer injured while responding to a call that killed two of his fellow officers is a native New Yorker who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester. Alec Iurato, age 26, now a resident of Bristol in Hartford County, graduated from Yorktown High School in 2014.
theexaminernews.com
Mahopac Man Charged with Dumping Boat in Cemetery
A Mahopac man was charged with illegal dumping last week in connection with an abandoned boat that was discovered on the property of a cemetery on Union Valley Rd. The Carmel Police Department was first contacted by the property manager of Union Valley Cemetery on Sept. 2 about a 19-foot Sunbird Corsair vessel that was found. While investigating, responding officers determined all identifiable markings had been intentionally removed from the boat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Westchester
Three third-prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for Monday's Powerball were purchased in New York, including two in Westchester County.
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Greenburgh, NY, officially opens on Oct 28 at 9 am. Location:379 Tarrytown Road, White Plains, NY 10607. (914) 448-0102. 379 Tarrytown Rd., White Plains, NY 10607 Mon. – Sat.: 9AM – 7PM; Sun.: 10AM – 5PM (914) 448-0102 BJ's Wholesale store officially opens on Oct 28 at 9am.
theexaminernews.com
Odell Deserves All in Putnam to Thank Her for Exemplary Service
Many of us think about making a community a better place, but it’s the rare person who comes up with a plan, puts in the hard work, motivates those around her and actually builds an organization that improves the life of a community and its residents. Putnam County Executive...
Local Man Charged In Carmel Cemetery Boat Dumping Incident
A man has been charged after a boat was allegedly illegally dumped near a cemetery in the Hudson Valley. The 19-foot boat was dumped in Putnam County on Friday, Sept. 2 in the area of the Union Valley Cemetery in Carmel. According to Lt. Michael Bodo of the Carmel Police,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
HV Thieves Crash On New York’s Most Dangerous Road At 100 MPH, 2 At Large
Suspects fleeing an alleged robbery caused a very scary situation as they fled on a very dangerous road in the Hudson Valley at speeds of 100 MPH. On Tuesday around 11 a.m., New York State Police were told about a reported robbery attempt at the Walgreens on Freedom Plains Road in Poughkeepsie.
This Undiscovered Hudson Valley Hamlet is Only 2 Square Miles Big
The Hudson Valley is one of the most magical places in New York state. Each season brings a new beginning and something unique to explore. There's something for everyone in the Hudson Valley. Whether you're a nature lover, foodie, beer, cider or wine enthusiast or someone who admires art, you can find it in different counties.
Trio crashes car on NYS parkway after attempting to rob upstate Walgreens: report
Three alleged robbers crashed in their car on a New York State parkway after trying to rob an upstate Walgreens Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bridge In Hudson Valley, New York Closed Over ‘Old Stick Of Dynamite’
A bomb squad team was called to investigate after a worker found an "old stick of dynamite with wires attached." On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., the Westchester County Police Department responded to the Mamaroneck Avenue Bridge at Saxon Drive after construction workers doing excavating work discovered "what appeared to be an old stick of dynamite with wires attached."
NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting
A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
Four killed in Niagara County crash
ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were killed and one more was injured in a crash in Royalton involving a car and an RV on Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police said. Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision. The one person […]
New York Hunter Found With Illegal Donuts In Hudson Valley
A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theexaminernews.com
Toll Brothers Pitches 160 Units for Thornwood Legion of Christ Property
Luxury home builder Toll Brothers is in contract to purchase the Legion of Christ property on Columbus Avenue in Thornwood and expects to submit a zoning change request to build 160 townhouses at the site. Representatives for the company pitched the plan to the Mount Pleasant Town Board last week...
Miracle in Croton After Devastating Crash
A crash left a heap of twisted metal and broken trees in Croton-on-Harmon Monday night, with the responding firefighters working for hours just to free the vehicle from its final resting place. What happened to the driver, however, was nothing short of a miracle. Crash in Croton-on-Harmon, NY. "Shortly after...
Close race for U.S. House seat in Connecticut's 5th district
HARTFORD, Conn. — One of the closest races in Connecticut is U.S. House representative for the 5th Congressional District. The 5th District has seen both Democrat and Republican representatives in the past. The seat previously held by now U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, saw Republican Nancy Johnson representing the district at first.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monroe restaurant named to State Historic Business Preservation Registry
MONROE – The Captain’s Table restaurant has been inducted into the New York State Business Preservation Registry, administered by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Created earlier this year, the registry highlights businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed...
Comments / 0