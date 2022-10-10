ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

theexaminernews.com

Ukrainian Boy Recognized in Mount Kisco Photo Exhibit

Nine-year-old David Gelfand may have been forced to leave his homeland with his parents and sister in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last winter. But the disruption of life for his family didn’t stop him from appreciating the beauty of the surroundings and people around him.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mt. Kisco Native Enters ‘Shark Tank’

Sam Chason was just an adolescent, about 12 or 13, when a neighbor on Byram Lake Rd. in Mt. Kisco was about to ditch a ride-on mower. One person’s junk was another young man’s opportunity. He knocked on the owner’s door, got permission to take it, and rode...
MOUNT KISCO, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mahopac Man Charged with Dumping Boat in Cemetery

A Mahopac man was charged with illegal dumping last week in connection with an abandoned boat that was discovered on the property of a cemetery on Union Valley Rd. The Carmel Police Department was first contacted by the property manager of Union Valley Cemetery on Sept. 2 about a 19-foot Sunbird Corsair vessel that was found. While investigating, responding officers determined all identifiable markings had been intentionally removed from the boat.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Bassey BY

BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Greenburgh, NY, officially opens on Oct 28 at 9 am. Location:379 Tarrytown Road, White Plains, NY 10607. (914) 448-0102. 379 Tarrytown Rd., White Plains, NY 10607 Mon. – Sat.: 9AM – 7PM; Sun.: 10AM – 5PM (914) 448-0102 BJ's Wholesale store officially opens on Oct 28 at 9am.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
theexaminernews.com

Odell Deserves All in Putnam to Thank Her for Exemplary Service

Many of us think about making a community a better place, but it’s the rare person who comes up with a plan, puts in the hard work, motivates those around her and actually builds an organization that improves the life of a community and its residents. Putnam County Executive...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Bridge In Hudson Valley, New York Closed Over ‘Old Stick Of Dynamite’

A bomb squad team was called to investigate after a worker found an "old stick of dynamite with wires attached." On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., the Westchester County Police Department responded to the Mamaroneck Avenue Bridge at Saxon Drive after construction workers doing excavating work discovered "what appeared to be an old stick of dynamite with wires attached."
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting

A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
TRENTON, NJ
News 8 WROC

Four killed in Niagara County crash

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were killed and one more was injured in a crash in Royalton involving a car and an RV on Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police said. Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision. The one person […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Hunter Found With Illegal Donuts In Hudson Valley

A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
FORESTBURGH, NY
theexaminernews.com

Toll Brothers Pitches 160 Units for Thornwood Legion of Christ Property

Luxury home builder Toll Brothers is in contract to purchase the Legion of Christ property on Columbus Avenue in Thornwood and expects to submit a zoning change request to build 160 townhouses at the site. Representatives for the company pitched the plan to the Mount Pleasant Town Board last week...
THORNWOOD, NY
101.5 WPDH

Miracle in Croton After Devastating Crash

A crash left a heap of twisted metal and broken trees in Croton-on-Harmon Monday night, with the responding firefighters working for hours just to free the vehicle from its final resting place. What happened to the driver, however, was nothing short of a miracle. Crash in Croton-on-Harmon, NY. "Shortly after...
CROTON-ON-HUDSON, NY
FOX 61

Close race for U.S. House seat in Connecticut's 5th district

HARTFORD, Conn. — One of the closest races in Connecticut is U.S. House representative for the 5th Congressional District. The 5th District has seen both Democrat and Republican representatives in the past. The seat previously held by now U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, saw Republican Nancy Johnson representing the district at first.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monroe restaurant named to State Historic Business Preservation Registry

MONROE – The Captain’s Table restaurant has been inducted into the New York State Business Preservation Registry, administered by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Created earlier this year, the registry highlights businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed...
MONROE, NY

