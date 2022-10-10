Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Related
jerseysportingnews.com
Monmouth women's soccer defeats Delaware
Monmouth Women's Soccer improved to (11-2-2,4-1-2) on the season as they beat Delaware, 3-1, in crazy weather conditions in West Long Branch. Coach Kylee Flynn has Monmouth playing at a high level right now as the Hawks have been one of the top teams in the CAA all season. They played great defense against the Blue Hens, while goalkeeper Cassie Coster is had another fantastic match in goal. Monmouth was also locked in on the offensive side as they were able to get easy shots and scored three goals.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
MyWabashValley.com
Local golf course under new management
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local golf course that folks have enjoyed for decades is now under new ownership. “Mark’s Par Three” in Terre Haute has been in business for 58 years. It has been run by the LaGrange family. They bought the land in 1962 and started the business two years later.
WISH-TV
How this past summer may impact fall foliage in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall foliage continues to increase across the state of Indiana. Northern parts of the state are estimated to be at partial peak. Meanwhile, central Indiana is starting to show patchy color. Something to watch as the leaves change is how vibrant they become. This past summer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
cbs4indy.com
State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund
INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
Inside Indiana Business
Logistics firm selects Circle Centre Mall for HQ
Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis has landed a new tenant that may signal the refocused future of the beleaguered retail hub. Indianapolis-based Direct Connect Logistix is moving its corporate headquarters into the former Nordstrom location and has plans to add over a hundred jobs. DCL will occupy 52,000 square feet to accommodate the company’s growth resulting from two acquisitions this past spring.
Here's how to cast your ballot early for this year's Indiana general election
INDIANAPOLIS — Election Day 2022 is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 8. There are three options when it comes to voting early in this year's general election. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. Early, in-person voting is available from Oct. 12 through Nov. 7 at noon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrtv.com
How to get help with Indiana utility bills
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
Two Indy hotels named to 15 best hotels in the Midwest
IronWorks Hotel and The Alexander make the list of the best hotels in the Midwest from CondeNast Traveler.
Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant
GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
Fox 59
First measurable rain in over two weeks POSSIBLE on Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS – In spite of the beautiful weather, Indianapolis has lacked rainfall for an extended period of time. A chance to make up some ground will come on Tuesday. We’ve been stuck in a brief, but serious dry spell here in Central Indiana. Tuesday became the 16th consecutive day without measurable rainfall from the Indianapolis Int’l Airport. This makes our streak the 3rd longest in the last decade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Real estate market continues to fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
WANE-TV
Indiana man killed in off-road vehicle crash
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) A Martinsville man died Saturday after he crashed his off-road vehicle according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement. The crash took place at around 9:45 p.m. and the initial investigation indicates Jacob Mayes, 30, lost control and was thrown from the ORV...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wednesday's rain and storm timeline
INDIANAPOLIS — Most of the area has been dealing with a few rain showers so far Wednesday in advance of a cold front moving in this afternoon. Central Indiana is sitting on the "warm side" of this weather system, so strong southwesterly winds gusting to 40+ mph at times will help warm temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s ahead of more widespread rain this afternoon.
WANE-TV
State police look for suspect who shot man driving on Indiana highway
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Troopers are investigating after a man was shot Monday while driving on I-70, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Just before 7 p.m., state troopers and Indianapolis officers responded to reports of someone being shot inside a vehicle on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to Keystone Avenue.
Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands. After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to […]
WANE-TV
ISP: Suspect in garden-tool attack dies while being detained; state police investigating
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WANE) – An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was detained by police in southeastern Indiana after officers were called to a garden-tool attack earlier this week, according to Indiana State Police. Greensburg Police officers were called to a home in the 300...
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, October 10, 2022
The following arrests were made recently in Washington County. Those listed, are just facing charges at this point in most cases, and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
Comments / 0