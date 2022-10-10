ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What you need to know about provisional ballots in Kansas

Every vote counts, the saying goes. But that may not always be the case if you end up casting a provisional ballot, particularly if you’ve moved from one Kansas county to another, according to past election statistics. Provisional ballots are the paper ballots that voters cast at a polling...
Kansas emergency rental assistance program coming to a close

After allocating more than $250 million, Kansas’ emergency rental assistance program (KERA) is coming to a close. The program, which was established in March 2021 with federal pandemic relief funds, is ending because the state is close to using up all of its funds. The program provided rent and utility assistance to more than 75,000 Kansans.
