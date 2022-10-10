Read full article on original website
Related
kmuw.org
Some Kansas teachers say a ban on surveys is putting some classroom lessons on hold
WICHITA, Kansas — A new law requiring Kansas schools to get parental permission before surveying students’ personal attitudes or beliefs has put lessons on hold in many schools. The law doesn’t go as far as a proposed Parents’ Bill of Rights that Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed last spring....
kmuw.org
What you need to know about provisional ballots in Kansas
Every vote counts, the saying goes. But that may not always be the case if you end up casting a provisional ballot, particularly if you’ve moved from one Kansas county to another, according to past election statistics. Provisional ballots are the paper ballots that voters cast at a polling...
kmuw.org
Kansas emergency rental assistance program coming to a close
After allocating more than $250 million, Kansas’ emergency rental assistance program (KERA) is coming to a close. The program, which was established in March 2021 with federal pandemic relief funds, is ending because the state is close to using up all of its funds. The program provided rent and utility assistance to more than 75,000 Kansans.
Comments / 0