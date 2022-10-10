Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Betty Harris Lamborn
Betty H. Lamborn passed away September 17, 2022. A longtime resident of Essex Fells and Montclair, she left a legacy of benevolence, philanthropy, loyalty, and kindness. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia in 1935 to Betty Bloch and Wilmot L. Harris, she was called “Bubbles” by her father. Happy, fair, quietly competitive, and very observant, she lived a grand life, one that she cut out for herself, quietly. She attended The Holton-Arms School and Briarcliffe College. By 1957 she’d moved to New York City and earned the job of Assistant to the CEO of I. Miller shoes, headquartered in the Empire State Building, on the 82nd floor. Two things about this job changed her life. First, by accounts, she was the first female Director of Marketing and Public Relations of a major corporation in New York. Second, she was petrified of heights. Around this time, she met George Lamborn through their best friends, and the group hit the clubs and made their rounds. After marrying in 1959 they moved to Essex Fells where they raised two daughters.
Newark holds street-renaming ceremony in honor of deceased dentist
NEWARK, NJ — Newark recently honored Dr. Abdul Salaam, formerly known as Leo McCallum, by posthumously renaming the section of Johnson Avenue in Newark at West Bigelow Street after the dentist. A native of Newark, Salaam graduated from Newark’s South Side High School in 1947, then served as a...
‘Coffee With a Cop’ event in West Orange forges connections
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Community Services Unit of the West Orange Police Department sponsored “Coffee with a Cop” at the Dunkin’ on Northfield Avenue on Oct. 6. This event gives police officers the opportunity to engage with the public to listen to and discuss concerns. Officers also handed out brochures about various police department initiatives designed to help improve quality of life within the community. For information about any WOPD programs, call 973-325-4000.
Local artist invites art lovers to take a walk in her shoes
MILLBURN, NJ — Taking a walk in artist Sandra Charlap’s shoes just became a lot easier thanks to her newest exhibition, in which she will display her bold, bright and whimsical paintings portraying where she is going and where she has been. Charlap, an East Orange resident, formerly...
Caldwell University music department holds faculty and alumni concert
CALDWELL, NJ — The music department at Caldwell University has rescheduled its faculty and alumni concert to Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Theatre on campus, 120 Bloomfield Ave. in Caldwell. The community is invited to this free concert. Performances will include the Alumni Flute Choir...
Glen Ridge Recreation presents ‘Dark Side of the Rainbow’
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Urban legend claims that if you play Pink Floyd’s legendary “Dark Side of the Moon” album while watching the motion picture classic “The Wizard of Oz,” there’s an incredible synchronicity. It’s been called “Dark Side of the Rainbow.” Join Glen Ridge Recreation for a live band presentation of “Dark Side of the Moon,” plus some other Pink Floyd and “The Wizard of Oz” songs, and a simultaneous one-man pantomime performance of “The Wizard of Oz” on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. The approximate length of the performance is an hour and a half; there will not be an intermission. The show will take place at Glen Ridge Train Station, 228 Ridgewood Ave. in Glen Ridge.
Belleville HS girls volleyball seniors are honored
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls volleyball team defeated Abundant Life Academy, 25-21, 25-11, on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on senior day in a regular season match. Belleville, which improved to 11-6 on the season, will host No. 17 seed East Orange Campus in the preliminary round of...
Star East Orange Campus High School basketball player murdered
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange community is grieving the death of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, a star basketball player at East Orange Campus High School, where he was a sophomore. According to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and East Orange Police Department, on Oct. 3 at approximately 3:15...
NJ native to star in play at Soho Playhouse in NYC
NEW YORK CITY — A’ndre Davis is starring in “Man of the House” throughout October, every Saturday at 2 and 5 p.m. and every Sunday at 2 p.m., at Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., New York City. The multitalented artist could revel in the opportunity to present one of his own creations in Manhattan, but for him and his team, it’s also an opportunity to relay a message to the public about domestic violence.
Glen Ridge declares state of emergency, several towns affected by water main break
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — An Oct. 5 water main break in Nutley has caused Glen Ridge and Montclair to declare states of emergency. The break, which spans more than 70 inches of main, has affected several Essex County towns, including Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair and Nutley — as well as others in Passaic and Hudson counties.
Connecting the dots in downtown West Orange
This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — Strange, colorful dots suddenly appeared on Main Street in West Orange on Oct. 6. They weren’t associated with any sickness in the usual manner, but things did reach a fever pitch when their purpose was revealed. The dots were connected with curb extensions that were temporarily installed in a pop-up event to create a parklet. Typically, it is a small area intended for public seating, dining, landscaping, bike parking or other creative uses. The concept of parklets is meant to add usable open space to downtown areas and promote increased foot traffic to benefit local businesses. The Downtown West Orange Alliance participated in preparing the site earlier and subsequently working the three-hour event.
Columbia HS girls soccer team advances to ECT first round
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Anya Terry scored two goals, including one in overtime, to lead the 16th-seeded Columbia High School girls soccer team to a 3-2 win over No. 17 seed Belleville in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Oct. 10, at Underhill Field in Maplewood.
Political science professor to screen ‘Mayor Mohamed’ at Seton Hall University
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Jeffrey Togman, Seton Hall University professor of political science and film, as well as the director and producer of the documentary “Mayor Mohamed,” will have a screening of the film on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. as part of the university’s 2022-2023 Diversity Film Series. The event will be held on the South Orange campus, 400 South Orange Ave., in the Schwartz Building, Room 113, and doors will open for seating at 6:15 p.m. The screening is free to both the University community and the public on a first-come, first-served basis.
Newark invests $2M in fund to support black and Latinx businesses
NEWARK, NJ — The Newark Municipal Council voted Oct. 5 to invest $2 million in the New Jersey 40 Acres and a Mule Fund. It is an investment fund targeted to reduce the wealth, health and social disparities that exist with black and Latinx communities when compared to the general population. This first-in-the-nation investment vehicle makes equity and debt investments in black and Latinx businesses in New Jersey. The $2 million contribution is earmarked specifically for Newark investments.
Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team advances to sectional semifinals
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team received the No. 2 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament. Glen Ridge defeated No. 7 seed Secaucus, 4-1, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 11,...
Columbia HS boys soccer team seeks strong ECT run
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team received the No. 6 seed in the Essex County Tournament. Columbia will host a first-round game on Thursday, Oct. 13, against No. 11 seed Glen Ridge at Underhill Field at 2 p.m. The quarterfinals are on Saturday, Oct....
Seton Hall Prep soccer team moves to 10-2 on the season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team went 2-1 last week to raise its record to 10-2 on the season. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Pirates defeated Montclair at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Junior Eddie Krupski opened the scoring with a penalty kick with 22:25 left in the first half. Sophomore Lucas Mendes increased the Pirates’ lead to 2-0 with an unassisted goal from 25 yards out into the upper right corner with 22:16 left in the second half. Junior goalie Raymond Bonanno had five saves to record his first varsity clean sheet.
Glen Ridge HS field hockey team has good run in ECT
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded Glen Ridge High School field hockey team defeated ninth-seeded Caldwell, 4-0, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 8. Junior Ella McNelly, senior Maeve O’Keefe, junior Grace Petretti and senior Ava Leone each had a goal. Junior Amanda...
Seton Hall Prep harriers end dual meet season with 8-1 mark
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team completed its dual meet season with an 8-1 record, defeating Verona, 16-47, and Bloomfield, 15-40. In their race, junior Connor Schmit won (17:37.9), senior co-captain TJ Sparno was second (17:47.2), sophomore Christian Dolz-Carrizo was third (18:59.7), senior co-captain Russ Webb was fourth (19:01.8) and junior Ben Brennan was sixth (19:17.8). These were the scorers; the other two racers were freshman Andrew Burkitt (19:18.4) and freshman Ronan Carter (19:20.9).
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Orange in ECT preliminary round
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 12th-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated No. 21 seed Orange, 9-0, in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Oct. 10, at home. Senior Ava Kotronis had two goals to lead eight goal scorers for Glen Ridge, which improved to 5-6-1 on the season and was scheduled to visit No. 5 seed West Essex Regional High School in North Caldwell in the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
