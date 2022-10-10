ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

CNET

I Bonds' Record 9.62% Rate Expires Soon, and Buying Them Still Isn't Quick

I bonds could be one of the very few bright spots of this inflationary economic period. The higher prices go, the more money you get back on your investment in I bonds. In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit a record high -- 9.62%. That rate lasts for six months after purchase, but it won't be around much longer. The Treasury will set the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the final day to buy I bonds at 9.62% will be Oct. 28.
Motley Fool

It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023

Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined. You’re reading a free article with...
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Fortune

9 reasons why your credit score has suddenly dropped

Checking your credit score and seeing that it’s dropped can feel scary and disappointing. Why the sudden change?. While you may have questions about what’s going on, there are several reasons as to why your score may have gone down. The first thing to be aware of is that credit scores aren’t static numbers. Rather, they’re ever-changing and get updated about every month. Many factors impact whether they go up or down.
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Down 90% and May Never Recover

The bear market has created plenty of bargains, but not every stock down big should be snapped up. Wayfair's meager profits have vanished as demand cratered, and the company is now rapidly burning through cash. Oatly is facing an explosion of competition, and its vast expansion plans have been greatly...
CNET

CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?

Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
CNN

How not to run out of money in retirement

No one wants to run out of money before they die. Making sure your nest egg will last is a challenge because you're dealing with a lot of unknowns. But there are various rules of thumb to help you gauge a sustainable withdrawal rate.
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: These 7 States Are Sending Stimulus Payments in October

Many consumers are struggling with skyrocketing living costs. Some states, including California, Georgia, and Illinois, are sending out stimulus checks to help residents cope. For several months in a row, the Federal Reserve has implemented aggressive interest rate hikes in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. But that tactic doesn't seem to be working.
Motley Fool

Are I Bonds Always a Good Buy?

The quick answer? Not necessarily. I bonds are a wise investment choice when inflation is high. When inflation levels are more moderate, you may want to look at other investment options. If you've been following the stock market this year, you're no doubt aware it's been extremely volatile. And we...
Motley Fool

Social Security 8.7% COLA: When Will You Receive Your Checks?

Social Security beneficiaries will receive an 8.7% benefit increase in 2023. There's a simple way to check your new benefit amount. The COLA will also result in several other big changes to Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
