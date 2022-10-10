ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team has good run in ECT

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded Glen Ridge High School field hockey team defeated ninth-seeded Caldwell, 4-0, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 8. Junior Ella McNelly, senior Maeve O’Keefe, junior Grace Petretti and senior Ava Leone each had a goal. Junior Amanda...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia HS girls soccer team advances to ECT first round

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Anya Terry scored two goals, including one in overtime, to lead the 16th-seeded Columbia High School girls soccer team to a 3-2 win over No. 17 seed Belleville in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Oct. 10, at Underhill Field in Maplewood.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team advances to sectional semifinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team received the No. 2 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament. Glen Ridge defeated No. 7 seed Secaucus, 4-1, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 11,...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia HS boys soccer team seeks strong ECT run

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team received the No. 6 seed in the Essex County Tournament. Columbia will host a first-round game on Thursday, Oct. 13, against No. 11 seed Glen Ridge at Underhill Field at 2 p.m. The quarterfinals are on Saturday, Oct....
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
City
Maplewood, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Education
Maplewood, NJ
Education
Montclair, NJ
Sports
Maplewood, NJ
Sports
Montclair, NJ
Football
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS football team defeats Newark Collegiate

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football enjoyed an impressive 41-20 victory over Newark Collegiate on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Hurrell Field. Junior quarterback Dylan O’Neil completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards and four touchdowns, junior David Kelly ran for 137 yards on 22 carries, and Frankie Renois rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the Ridgers. Renois also had five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Orange in ECT preliminary round

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 12th-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated No. 21 seed Orange, 9-0, in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Oct. 10, at home. Senior Ava Kotronis had two goals to lead eight goal scorers for Glen Ridge, which improved to 5-6-1 on the season and was scheduled to visit No. 5 seed West Essex Regional High School in North Caldwell in the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Star East Orange Campus High School basketball player murdered

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange community is grieving the death of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, a star basketball player at East Orange Campus High School, where he was a sophomore. According to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and East Orange Police Department, on Oct. 3 at approximately 3:15...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Seton Hall Prep harriers end dual meet season with 8-1 mark

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team completed its dual meet season with an 8-1 record, defeating Verona, 16-47, and Bloomfield, 15-40. In their race, junior Connor Schmit won (17:37.9), senior co-captain TJ Sparno was second (17:47.2), sophomore Christian Dolz-Carrizo was third (18:59.7), senior co-captain Russ Webb was fourth (19:01.8) and junior Ben Brennan was sixth (19:17.8). These were the scorers; the other two racers were freshman Andrew Burkitt (19:18.4) and freshman Ronan Carter (19:20.9).
WEST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Mka
essexnewsdaily.com

Seton Hall Prep soccer team moves to 10-2 on the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team went 2-1 last week to raise its record to 10-2 on the season. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Pirates defeated Montclair at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Junior Eddie Krupski opened the scoring with a penalty kick with 22:25 left in the first half. Sophomore Lucas Mendes increased the Pirates’ lead to 2-0 with an unassisted goal from 25 yards out into the upper right corner with 22:16 left in the second half. Junior goalie Raymond Bonanno had five saves to record his first varsity clean sheet.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Paramus Catholic

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team fell to 4-2 on the season after getting upset 20-17 by Paramus Catholic at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. This is the first victory by the Paladins over the Pirates since 2017. Paramus took the opening...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Gotham FC, Cougar SC host clinic for 120 kids at New Waterlands

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Gotham FC defender Sabrina Flores has traveled around the world as a professional soccer player. But on Friday night, Oct. 7, the weed-filled mud of New Waterlands Park was a homecoming for the Livingston native. Coaching more than 120 local soccer players in a clinic...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Campus HS football team defeats West Orange HS

This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE/EAST ORANGE, NJ — This past week, the East Orange Campus High School football team experienced tragedy close to school grounds. One of their own, Letrell Duncan, a standout sophomore on the basketball team, was shot multiple times in the head on the way home from school. The 16-year-old did not survive. For what was supposed to be a fun rivalry football game between the East Orange Campus and West Orange High School, was now played with heavy hearts.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Local artist invites art lovers to take a walk in her shoes

MILLBURN, NJ — Taking a walk in artist Sandra Charlap’s shoes just became a lot easier thanks to her newest exhibition, in which she will display her bold, bright and whimsical paintings portraying where she is going and where she has been. Charlap, an East Orange resident, formerly...
MILLBURN, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Esports program at Bloomfield HS is thriving

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School esports program is thriving. The program is under the direction of Zeth Bell, a mathematics and coding teacher at the high school. Last year, Bell inherited the position of Computer/Gaming Club adviser. At the time, the club had a small population of...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge rescinds water-related state of emergency

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The borough of Glen Ridge has rescinded its state of emergency, as of 2 p.m. on Oct. 14. The North Jersey District Water Supply Commission has completed the repair. The pressurizing and testing of the system are complete. The state of emergency regarding water usage is now rescinded.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Caldwell University music department holds faculty and alumni concert

CALDWELL, NJ — The music department at Caldwell University has rescheduled its faculty and alumni concert to Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Theatre on campus, 120 Bloomfield Ave. in Caldwell. The community is invited to this free concert. Performances will include the Alumni Flute Choir...
CALDWELL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy