$18.8 Million Dollar Grant to Fund Life Saving Technology For Central Minnesota Law Enforcement

Read full article on original website
Related
kvsc.org
Wright County Offering Suicide Prevention Training as Minnesota Rates Climb in 2021
Wright County Health & Human Services is offering Suicide Prevention training. The QPR, or “Question, Persuade and Refer” uses the three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. The public is invited to come learn to recognize the warning signs of suicide, know how to offer hope and know how to get help and save a life.
kvsc.org
SCSU Travels to Madison to Face Scuffling Badgers
The No. 10 St. Cloud State Husky Men’s Hockey team travels down I-94 this weekend to face a Badger team that is still trying to find that past dominance that has been elusive since the turn of the century. Previewing The Badgers. The Men from Madison come into this...
Comments / 0