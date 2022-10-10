Read full article on original website
13newsnow.com
Former Va. Beach police chief updates progress of city's Independent Citizen Review Board
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City leaders are in the home stretch of installing a new level of police accountability in Virginia Beach. Last year, city council unanimously approved the creation of an 11-person civilian-based board that will look at investigations of misconduct and abuses of authority within law enforcement agencies.
Four Norfolk businesses shut down; a look at the economic impact
The owner of Scotty Quixx, which recently lost its conditional use permit, is being forced to close. Scotty Oates said empty storefronts will not only impact him but the entire downtown district.
Here are the candidates vying for Suffolk's City Council seats
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk voters will see more than half of the city’s council seats on the ballot this election cycle, even though only two are actually contested contests. Here are the city council seats, by borough, on voter ballots this November:. Chuckatuck. *Shelley S. Butler-Barlow. Patrick L....
Virginia Beach city officials get ready for legal marijuana sales
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders took another step to get the city ready for legal marijuana sales. Council members were briefed on the current status of the Virginia General Assembly and how soon recreational marijuana dispensaries could be legalized. "We are entering a gray area right...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk City Council votes to revoke conditional use permit for California Burrito
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In a 6-2 vote, members of the Norfolk City Council have opted to revoke the Conditional Use Permit for California Burrito on Granby Street. California Burrito is the fourth downtown business to shut down in the past month as part of the city’s effort to prevent violence downtown and increase public safety related to nightlife.
Looking to the future: Norfolk considers four construction plans for city’s oldest high school
Norfolk may soon decide the future of its oldest high school. The brick and concrete edifice that is Maury High School has stood for more than 100 years. On Wednesday, the second of two meetings took place to decide if it should stay or go.
California Burrito owner plans to remain open as restaurant
The owner of California Burrito will ask the Norfolk Circuit Court to review city council’s decision to revoke its conditional use permit, according to attorney Jon Babineau.
Following the Funds: Chesapeake Republican party divided in City Council race
A clear divide can be found among Chesapeake Republicans when looking at the money raised by two candidates for Chesapeake City Council.
Best VA Beach Seafood Restaurants
Virginia Beach, VA, is well-known for its seafood. Numerous excellent restaurants serve delicious seafood. Sashimi, salmon, and tuna meal at a seafood restaurant.Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Newport News delegate plans to reintroduce bill to help Virginia tenants facing eviction
RICHMOND – Amid rising evictions in Virginia, a state legislator plans to reintroduce an expired public health emergency law which could help tenants pay their rent, although invested parties debate its efficacy. Tenants, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, had a five-day period to get up to date on unpaid...
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center to close Oct. 15
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center is set to close on October 15 for scheduled maintenance. In an announcement Tuesday evening, the landfill, located at 1989 Jake Sears Road, was set to close early on October 12 due to emergency equipment issues.
2 arrested after marijuana sale turns into attempted robbery, shooting in Virginia Beach
Two men have been arrested after a marijuana sale turned into an attempted robbery and shooting that injured one person.
Brothers accused of hurting woman during Virginia Beach traffic shootout appear in court
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The case of a traffic shootout that allegedly involved two brothers in Virginia Beach will move forward, a judge ruled on Friday. Back on June 27, Virginia Beach police said brothers Quayshon and Saiqhon Jordan stopped their car on Newtown Road and fired at another car.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA
As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
Virginia Beach libraries are offering free COVID test kits
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the winter months fast approach, Virginia Beach Department of Public Health officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Instead, in order to prepare for another possible spike, every local resident can now walk away with two free COVID-19 at-home test kits. "You can...
Newport News man sentenced to 41 months for making threats toward elected officials
A man from Newport News has been sentenced to 41 months for making threats to state and federal elected officials
Cause of Virginia Beach house fire under investigation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An investigation is underway into what started a fire at a home in Virginia Beach. It happened around 5:25 p.m. on Barten Court, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. When crews got to the scene, they found flames coming from the front door and foyer of a two-story home.
Virginia Parole Board chair to meet with families in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In 1987, at the age of 19, a suspect known as Banky Pound was sentenced to two life sentences and 15 years for murder and robbery at a Petersburg Hotel. Behind bars for 33 years, Pound was paroled 2 and a half years ago after convincing the parole board he would […]
Portsmouth prepares celebrations as street is renamed after rapper Missy Elliott
Portsmouth prepares for award-winning musician and Portsmouth native, Missy Elliott, to be honored with the renaming of a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard”.
