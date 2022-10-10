ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Here are the candidates vying for Suffolk's City Council seats

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk voters will see more than half of the city’s council seats on the ballot this election cycle, even though only two are actually contested contests. Here are the city council seats, by borough, on voter ballots this November:. Chuckatuck. *Shelley S. Butler-Barlow. Patrick L....
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk City Council votes to revoke conditional use permit for California Burrito

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In a 6-2 vote, members of the Norfolk City Council have opted to revoke the Conditional Use Permit for California Burrito on Granby Street. California Burrito is the fourth downtown business to shut down in the past month as part of the city’s effort to prevent violence downtown and increase public safety related to nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dispensary#Cannabis#Dispensaries#Norfolk City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA

As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy