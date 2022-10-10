Read full article on original website
Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Johnson City Press
"Saddle Up" for St. Jude Fun Day
WF Stables will be hosting its Saddle up for St. Jude Fun Day on Saturday, Oct. 15. Who: WF Stables of Jonesborough will host the event, the proceeds of which will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Rising costs, backed up vet appointments causing overcrowded animal shelters in Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Animal shelters in the Tri-Cities are packed with more animals than they can handle. Most are operating with double their normal limit of animals in their facility. Shelter leaders told News Channel 11 that there are a few factors contributing to the overcrowding. “Honestly, it’s been coming for years,” said Elizabethton/Carter County Animal […]
Johnson City Press
Hawkins EMS, Camp Hope to make pitch for portion of Baby Doe funds
ROGERSVILLE — Representatives of Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services and Camp Hope spoke to the county commission last month about future requests for funding from the county's Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement. The two groups addressed the commission at its last meeting on Sept. 26.
wcyb.com
Thanksgiving Dinner Box Project happening in Hawkins County
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The People Loving People Organization is making plans to feed thousands of Hawkins County Residents again this year. This initiative is in coordination with the Of One Accord Ministries in Rogersville and the Second Harvest Food Bank. On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, arrangements are being made with hopes to hand out over 750 food boxes to the those in need.
Johnson City Press
Church news
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message this week will be “The Apostles’ Creed: What It Means, and Why It Matters. The Spirit of Truth.” Services are as follows: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. (Holy Communion) in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City officials, community stakeholders hear results from study on addressing homelessness in the region
Johnson City needs to play a role in addressing homelessness in the region. City Commissioner Todd Fowler said that’s something the city already knew, but a presentation of findings from a study seeking to determine a possible path forward to address homelessness in the region hammered that point home on Thursday.
wjhl.com
Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
Pediatricians see spike in RSV cases, advise parents to watch for virus
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV, is a respiratory infection that shares many similarities with the common cold, but it can be much more dangerous to children ages 5 and under. Health experts and local pediatricians say the virus is spreading rapidly and early across the nation and the […]
Johnson City Press
Tipton Galleries announces “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self”
Beginning Thursday, Tipton Galleries in downtown Johnson City will be presenting the traveling exhibition, “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self” which discusses the LGBTQIA+ experience through self-representational works. “The Skin I’m In” will run from October 13 to November 23. This art exhibition originated...
Johnson City Press
‘Dopesick’ author to speak at Abingdon library Sunday
ABINGDON — Journalist and award-winning author Beth Macy will visit the region this weekend to speak about the recently published sequel to her national bestseller “Dopesick.”. Macy will speak Sunday at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The event is...
wcyb.com
Virginia High School to have single-use restroom
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Construction for a single-use restroom has begun at Virginia High School. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan says the new open restroom will make sure students are using the space appropriately. It'll be easier to supervise, it'll be easier to ensure that we don't...
Johnson City Press
Author, evangelist, Harrison to host tent dedication deekend event in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE — Dedication services for a new tent to be used in revival services will be held in Greeneville on Oct. 28-29. The upcoming services are a continuation of a revival that began in Greeneville on April 15, 2018. What originally was only supposed to be a five-night revival resulted in a 30-week crusade that would bring together 525 churches from 32 states with people from 37 countries tuning in via the internet.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 14
Oct. 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet printed this account of the recent Hacker-Brownlow wedding; the account originally appeared in the Herald and Tribune. “After several weeks of anxious anticipation among the friends of the contracting parties, the wedding of Arthur N. Hacker and Miss...
Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
993thex.com
Owners of Yee-Haw Brewing, Ole Smoky Moonshine acquire Ober Gatllinburg property
GATLINBURG, Tenn. – A local group, led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim, and Chuck Edwards, announced. they have purchased Ober Gatlinburg, Inc. the premier, year-round tourism attraction in the Smokies. It is the only ski. area in the state of Tennessee. “Gatlinburg is our home,” said...
Johnson City Press
TCAT-Elizabethton names employees of the year
ELIZABETHTON — Kindness goes a long way. Charlie Phillips, advanced manufacturing technology instructor, and Jacqueline Woodward, bookstore manager, have been named 2022 Faculty and Staff Employees of the Year at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton. Both are praised for their extra efforts in helping students.
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative Art
Johnson City mural on interstate bridgeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The cityscape in Johnson City is changing with murals decorating public and private spaces with the work of artists contracted by the city. In an impromptu survey, residents of the tree streets, by and large, think the works give the city a more modern vibe. Some detractors believe the murals give the city an "inner city ghetto look."
Johnson City Press
Jeff Little set for rockabilly music return to Carter Fold
HILTONS, Va. — Combine Doc Watson’s guitar mastery with Jerry Lee Lewis’ robust piano playing, and you just might come up with an artist like Jeff Little. The Jeff Little Trio will bring its country and rockabilly music to the Carter Family Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.
Johnson City Press
Dr. Lisa Piercey named to ETSU Board of Trustees
Dr. Lisa Piercey, a pediatrician and one of three Quillen College of Medicine Outstanding Alumni for 2022 who served as the 14th commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, has been appointed by Gov. Bill Lee to the East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees. “Dr. Piercey led the state...
Johnson City Press
Meet the candidates running for Church Hill alderman
CHURCH HILL — Four candidates are running for three open spots on the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the November municipal election. All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are their unedited responses.
