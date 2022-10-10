ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey finds more than 40% of Americans misled others about having COVID-19 and use of precautions

By University of Utah Health Sciences
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago
Chuck Heiner
4d ago

let me put it this way: vaccination status for any & ALL Diseases is NOBODY'S business. & definitely NOT the GOVERNMENT! Again, WHY WAS COVID the ONLY vaccine the GOVERNMENT CARED about? S o it 's not surprising that people lied about it. What about HIPPA?

L. I. 454
4d ago

When covid first hit, we were told that masks would prevent you from getting covid. When the vaccinations came out we were told that it would stop the spread of covid. Both were considered a right conspiracy theory. Well it looks like they lied and its more conspiracy theory that turns out to be true.

beth
4d ago

I only wore a mask if an establishment mandated it like a store. I tried to wear one on a 9 hr shift, but lasted about 3hrs sitting alone in a kitchen and feeling like a stooge. After that only if it was required. Nothing changed for me, I worked and went about my usual routine. I did not take the vax and never tested positive but have been exposed numerous times to people who were fully vaxed about 3 times since 8/2021. Headache, runny nose, one time I had a sore throat for a few hrs. Fully vaxed person's body's manufacture the variants and they shed them so be careful indoors around fully vaxed people.

WebMD

Lots of Americans Lied to Others About COVID: Study

MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 40% of Americans were untruthful about whether they had the virus or were ignoring safety precautions, a nationwide survey shows. The December survey of 1,700 people found 721 respondents had either misrepresented their COVID...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection

A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
