kvsc.org
Wright County Offering Suicide Prevention Training as Minnesota Rates Climb in 2021
Wright County Health & Human Services is offering Suicide Prevention training. The QPR, or “Question, Persuade and Refer” uses the three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. The public is invited to come learn to recognize the warning signs of suicide, know how to offer hope and know how to get help and save a life.
kvsc.org
Effective Immediately; Reduced Lanes on Veterans Bridge
Traffic on Veterans Bridge in St. Cloud will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. effective immediately. The City of St. Cloud says only one lane of traffic will be open in each direction between Riverside Drive Northeast to 5th Avenue North due to bridge repairs.
kvsc.org
Kohn Earns Her 5th Shutout of the Season in Huskies Women’s Soccer’s 0-0 Tie
The Concordia St. Paul (CSP) Golden Bears came out of the gates with something to prove as they began the game with consistent offensive pressure. However, St. Cloud State was able to withstand the Golden Bear’s early push with the help of Evie Kohn’s goaltending and some very strong defensive play. St. Cloud would stop Concordia’s late offensive push and would go into halftime with only three shots compared to CSP’s six with no score.
