The Concordia St. Paul (CSP) Golden Bears came out of the gates with something to prove as they began the game with consistent offensive pressure. However, St. Cloud State was able to withstand the Golden Bear’s early push with the help of Evie Kohn’s goaltending and some very strong defensive play. St. Cloud would stop Concordia’s late offensive push and would go into halftime with only three shots compared to CSP’s six with no score.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO