ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

PAWSITIVELY ADORABLE: These dogs are up for adoption in Butts County

Butts County Animal Control is currently closed to the public, but Butts Mutts is still working by appointment only. They are working diligently to get dogs in foster care, if not adopted, as quickly as possibly. We highly recommend a "Meet and Greet" for all members of the household prior...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
11Alive

PAWS Atlanta puppy adopted, one stolen dog still missing

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is previous reporting on the dogs. One of the three dogs stolen from PAWS Atlanta was adopted on Tuesday, according to the shelter. PAWS Atlanta shared the great news on their Twitter account with photos of Violet, the dog in question. "We...
ATLANTA, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Big Canoe Animal Rescue: Rocco and Salvatore arrive at Maggie’s House

We are very happy to welcome Rocco and Salvatore to Maggie’s House, Big Canoe Animal Rescue’s feline shelter. These handsome male littermates were found in August in Marble Hill and are approximately 4 months old. They are orphans; the body of their mother was nearby. Rocco is solid black, and Salvatore is ginger (orange). Each has very soft, luxurious fur.
BIG CANOE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Cobb County, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Cobb County, GA
Pets & Animals
County
Cobb County, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family and 8 dogs survive Cherokee County house fire

ACWORTH, Ga. - A family and their pet dogs survived an explosive fire at their Cherokee home Tuesday morning. Around 3 a.m., the Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services and Cherokee Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home on Kemp Drive. Firefighters found that two one-hundred-pound propane tanks were somehow involved in the fire.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Local hospital now has level 1 emergency cardiac care center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cardiovascular patients across coastal Georgia now have new resources and improved access to medical care. It follows the closure of a major medical center in Atlanta. “If you look across the entire country, cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of men and women of all ages,” said Dr. Chadwick Stouffer. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Paulding County Sheriff's Office unveils K-9 officer memorial

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Every dog who has ever served for Paulding County is now memorialized in front of the sheriff's office in a brand-new monument. In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the office said the memorial took years to materialize. The team held a ceremony on Wednesday to...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Amazon delivery van runs over child on bike; van jacked up to rescue boy, 8

An 8-year-old Tyrone boy on Oct. 10 was transported for non-life-threatening injuries after he and his bicycle became lodged under a delivery van subcontracting for Amazon. Tyrone Police Department spokesman Philip Nelson said officers on Monday at 5:40 p.m. responded to a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Ivy Vale Court and Bellway Court off Senoia Road where the 8-year-old boy had to be removed after being lodged under a van owned by a subcontractor for Amazon.
TYRONE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siamese Cat#Sassy
fox5atlanta.com

Burgers with Buck: Dunwoody Tavern

The Dunwoody Tavern is a British Pub that's been around for 26 years. Buck and Good Day Atlanta editor Larry taste the restaurant's signature burger: The Dunwoody Doozie.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot

It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

PHOTOS: These dogs are available for adoption in Clayton County

These dogs are up for adoption through the Clayton County Animal Control. Each pet in this gallery is listed by their name and their ID number. For more information on each dog, please visit the Clayton County Animal Control Facebook page. If you are interested in a specific animal, please send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
fox5atlanta.com

Bathroom fire causes complete evacuation of South Gwinnett High School

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said no one at South Gwinnett High School was injured by a fire that caused the school to be evacuated on Thursday morning. Investigators determined a small fire started in a third-floor bathroom, but investigators haven't determined a cause. Firefighters...
SNELLVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search for missing 10-year-old McDonough boy

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police in Henry County are searching for a 10-year-old boy they consider a "critically missing person." Steven Ramsey was last seen around 1 p.m. in the area of Salem Ridge Court in McDonough, the Henry County Police Department says. Police say the child was blonde hair and...
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Alyse Eady's family graces Dunwoody magazine cover

The communities around the metro are what make Atlanta so special, especially the people in them. That's the focus of "Dunwoody Neighbors" and "Buckhead Neighbors" magazines. Alyse Eady and her family got a unique opportunity to be a part of it.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy